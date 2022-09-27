Read full article on original website
Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight
Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
Camilla Asked Kate Middleton To 'Take Charlotte Away' At Queen's Funeral
Royal fans are talking about a quick moment where Camilla, Queen Consort, seemingly lost her temper with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. The moment happened during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19th. As members of the Royal Family gathered outside of Wellington Arch to watch as...
What Happens to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin After the Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services have concluded. She has now been laid to rest. Here's what happens to her coffin after the services.
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
Brits describe Queen Elizabeth II in one word
"Tenacious, unshakable, influential": CBS News asked everyday Brits to describe Queen Elizabeth II using just one word. Here's what they said.
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Prince William Inherits $1 Billion 685-Year-Old Estate After Queen Elizabeth II's Death
The Royal family was left devastated by the news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing earlier this month, and while Her Majesty's death certainly marks a sad occasion, it's also a huge adjustment for some members, such as Charles (the new King) and his eldest son, William (the new Duke of Cornwall).
Queen Elizabeth II just died. Here’s what will happen to her $500 million fortune
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building of Thames Hospice in Maidenhead, Berkshire, on July 15, 2022. Her Majesty leaves behind over $500 million in personal assets from her 70 years on the throne, which Prince Charles will inherit when he is crowned king.
Queen Elizabeth II Owned The 2nd Most Expensive Car In The World. Here's Why It Was Special
Queen Elizabeth II notoriously traveled around in a custom Bentley, one that cost millions of dollars and was equipped with one-of-a-kind features.
Who owns Windsor Castle? The history of the royal residence where Queen Elizabeth II was put to rest
For nearly a millennium, Windsor Castle has been the home of the British royal family and is the oldest inhabited castle in the world. Queen Elizabeth II, during her 70-year reign as Britain's longest-serving monarch, used the castle as one of her official residences. Outside of living quarters, Windsor Castle also has been used for ceremonial purposes, such as hosting heads of state.
Queen Elizabeth 'Ultimately Died of a Broken Heart' After Prince Philip's Death, Royal Expert Says (Exclusive)
Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest next to her late husband, Prince Philip, Monday, and now, with her funeral complete, many are weighing in on the probable cause of Her Majesty's death. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to royal expert, Katie Nicholl at the Methodist Central Hall in Westminster, where she said the Queen "ultimately died of a broken heart," just over a year after Prince Philip's passing in April 2021.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Funeral Procession Pass Buckingham Palace
A final tribute. Queen Elizabeth II‘s household staff lined up outside Buckingham Palace to watch her funeral procession pass the residence on Monday, September 19. Staff members arranged themselves on the sidewalk in front of the palace as the queen’s coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the state funeral. After the procession through central London, the casket was driven to Windsor Castle, where the former monarch will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.
Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis Are Reportedly Aware She's Dead According to Trainer
Queen Elizabeth II left behind four dogs at the time of her death. How have the late monarch's pets been handling her passing? According to the dogs' former trainer, Dr. Roger Mugford, they are likely aware of her death and are missing her, per Entertainment Tonight. Mugford reportedly worked with...
Horses on Holiday: Household Cavalry Horses Were on Vacation When Queen Elizabeth Died
The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, along with the over a mile-long procession that followed from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, involved over 6,000 U.K. military members. Many were stationed across the country and world and had to be flown back to London for the occasion. The pallbearers, the eight soldiers who carried the Queen's coffin, for example, hailed from the Queen's Company, the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards. They were working in Iraq when the Queen died and had to fly to London immediately.
First picture of Queen Elizabeth II’s ledger stone released by palace
Black marble stone in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, bears names of late monarch, her husband and parents
Queen Elizabeth loved corgis. Here are 26 adorable photos of the monarch with her dogs over the years.
Queen Elizabeth was a well-known lover of corgis. Her two living corgis, Muick and Sandy, waited for her funeral procession.
Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis were in the room when she died
Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis lay with her while she was on her deathbed, according to a new report. The royal pooches, Muick and Sandy, were with the monarch “in the room” when she died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, palace sources told the Daily Mail.
Queen Elizabeth II Laid to Rest Next to Prince Philip, Other Royals in Final Resting Place
After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body has finally come to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
How Much Is the Imperial State Crown Worth? Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Crown
As Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lies in state at Westminister Hall, it's draped with the Royal Standard, and on top of it sits her Imperial State Crown, which is said to be her favorite of the many crowns and tiaras she owned. How much is the Imperial State Crown worth?
Palace Marks End Of Royal Mourning For Queen Elizabeth In A Timeless Way
Buckingham Palace on Tuesday shared a timeless photograph of Queen Elizabeth II on social media to announce the end of the royal mourning period and signal a return to official duties for members of the royal family. The black and white portrait was taken by society photographer Dorothy Wilding during...
