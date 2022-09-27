ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leflore County, MS

You might out luck us, but not out work us

It’s Wednesday, Sept. 28, and my brother Mike is taking his final radiation treatment. Doctor says he should start feeling a little better in a week or two after the last treatment. Daddy always told us there was a difference between being sick and feeling bad. If you worked...
Greenville Police Department is Hiring

Are you looking to start your career in law enforcement? The Greenville Police Department is searching for brave and dedicated men and women to join the police force. Applications are available for pick-up at the City Hall.
Former Yalobusha County sheriff pleads guilty to embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Former Yalobusha County Sheriff Lance Humphreys pleaded guilty to embezzlement of public funds. He entered the plea and the court accepted it, according to court documents dated Sept. 8. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14 in Batesville. The former sheriff faces a maximum...
