panolian.com
You might out luck us, but not out work us
It’s Wednesday, Sept. 28, and my brother Mike is taking his final radiation treatment. Doctor says he should start feeling a little better in a week or two after the last treatment. Daddy always told us there was a difference between being sick and feeling bad. If you worked...
Multiple people shot after tailgating party in MS, sheriff’s office says
MARKS, Miss. — At least four people have been shot, but the number could increase to seven, according to the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at approximately 12 AM, on First Street and MLK Junior Drive in Marks, Miss. There was a tailgating party following the...
deltadailynews.com
Greenville Police Department is Hiring
Are you looking to start your career in law enforcement? The Greenville Police Department is searching for brave and dedicated men and women to join the police force. Applications are available for pick-up at the City Hall.
wtva.com
Former Yalobusha County sheriff pleads guilty to embezzlement
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Former Yalobusha County Sheriff Lance Humphreys pleaded guilty to embezzlement of public funds. He entered the plea and the court accepted it, according to court documents dated Sept. 8. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14 in Batesville. The former sheriff faces a maximum...
wcbi.com
Former sheriff pleads guilty to embezzlement of public funds
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Yalobusha County sheriff is expected to spend the next year on house arrest. Former Sheriff Lance Humphreys has pleaded guilty to embezzlement of public funds. State Auditor Shad White accused Humphreys of taking nearly $5,000 from the county’s “Inmate Canteen Account.”...
