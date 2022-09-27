Read full article on original website
Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans; US frees 2 prisoners
Venezuela's government has freed seven Americans imprisoned in the South American country in exchange for the release of two nephews of President Nicholas Maduro's wife who had been jailed for years by the United States on drug smuggling convictions
Biden administration scales back eligibility for student loan forgiveness. Here’s who’s affected
The Biden administration reined in its pledge to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loans Thursday, narrowing the types of loans eligible for relief. The basic contours of the offer remain the same. Borrowers with incomes of less than $125,000 (or $250,000 for a couple) can qualify for up to $10,000 in debt forgiveness on their federal direct student loans. The amount of relief rises to $20,000 for borrowers who meet the income limit and received a Pell Grant — a form of aid aimed at the neediest applicants — while an undergraduate.
Stocks end September down 9.3%, worst month since March 2020
Wall Street closed out a miserable September on Friday with the S&P 500′s worst monthly skid since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic crashed global markets. The benchmark index ended the month with a 9.3% loss and posted its third straight losing quarter. It’s now at its lowest level since November 2020 and is down by more than a quarter since the start of the year.
US hits Russia with new sanctions after Putin annexes occupied regions
The U.S. on Friday sanctioned more than 1,000 people and firms connected to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including its Central Bank governor and families of Security Council members, after President Vladimir Putin signed treaties absorbing occupied regions of Ukraine into Russia, in defiance of international law. The Treasury Department...
Coming to America: Steve Duin column
When you sacrifice everything you have to bring your children to this country …. When you survive a near-death experience in the Middle East, fighting for democracy …. When you spend two years of the pandemic providing medical care at a rural Oregon hospital overwhelmed by COVID-19 …. And when...
