The Biden administration reined in its pledge to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loans Thursday, narrowing the types of loans eligible for relief. The basic contours of the offer remain the same. Borrowers with incomes of less than $125,000 (or $250,000 for a couple) can qualify for up to $10,000 in debt forgiveness on their federal direct student loans. The amount of relief rises to $20,000 for borrowers who meet the income limit and received a Pell Grant — a form of aid aimed at the neediest applicants — while an undergraduate.

