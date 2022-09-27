ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Biden administration scales back eligibility for student loan forgiveness. Here’s who’s affected

The Biden administration reined in its pledge to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loans Thursday, narrowing the types of loans eligible for relief. The basic contours of the offer remain the same. Borrowers with incomes of less than $125,000 (or $250,000 for a couple) can qualify for up to $10,000 in debt forgiveness on their federal direct student loans. The amount of relief rises to $20,000 for borrowers who meet the income limit and received a Pell Grant — a form of aid aimed at the neediest applicants — while an undergraduate.
EDUCATION
The Oregonian

Stocks end September down 9.3%, worst month since March 2020

Wall Street closed out a miserable September on Friday with the S&P 500′s worst monthly skid since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic crashed global markets. The benchmark index ended the month with a 9.3% loss and posted its third straight losing quarter. It’s now at its lowest level since November 2020 and is down by more than a quarter since the start of the year.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
The Oregonian

Coming to America: Steve Duin column

When you sacrifice everything you have to bring your children to this country …. When you survive a near-death experience in the Middle East, fighting for democracy …. When you spend two years of the pandemic providing medical care at a rural Oregon hospital overwhelmed by COVID-19 …. And when...
ROSEBURG, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
84K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy