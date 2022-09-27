As she landed on her foot, she fell instantly to the dry grass in agony. Everyone around paused and went silent. The only thing you could hear was the sound of Chico State women's soccer player Nicole Fairbanks' voice repeating: "I can't do this anymore. I can't do this anymore." Head Coach Kim Sutton hovered over her, agonized and unable to ease the pain. Fairbanks was sure she had torn her ACL just months after recovering from a tear in the other. Now, her heart was torn as well.

