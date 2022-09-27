ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Comments / 0

Related
chicowildcats.com

’Cats run into hot Sonoma State squad, fall to Seawolves in three

ROHNERT PARK—Following a 1-3 home stand, the Chico State volleyball team was anxious to hit the road this week, hoping to reverse its recent fortunes by getting back in the win column on the opponent's home floor. Sonoma State, the Wildcats' Thursday night hosts, never gave Chico State the opportunity to get untracked, jumping out to large leads in all three sets on the way to sweeping the 'Cats 25-16, 25-19, 25-14 at the Wolves' Den in Rohnert Park.
CHICO, CA
chicowildcats.com

Steadfast Fairbanks Has 16th-ranked Wildcats Flying High Heading Into Friday’s First-Place Showdown

As she landed on her foot, she fell instantly to the dry grass in agony. Everyone around paused and went silent. The only thing you could hear was the sound of Chico State women's soccer player Nicole Fairbanks' voice repeating: "I can't do this anymore. I can't do this anymore." Head Coach Kim Sutton hovered over her, agonized and unable to ease the pain. Fairbanks was sure she had torn her ACL just months after recovering from a tear in the other. Now, her heart was torn as well.
CHICO, CA
seattlemedium.com

Washington Healthcare Providers In Trouble ￼

The state has revoked and suspended licenses, certifications, and registrations of three healthcare providers. Information about healthcare providers is on the Washington State Department of Health’s website. People are asked to click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov).
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chico, CA
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
State
Washington State
City
Marysville, CA
City
Bellingham, WA
Local
California Sports
City
Chico, CA
KUOW

On a low tide, two stories collide: Reporter's Notebook

It’s funny how stories collide sometimes. I was out covering a joyous, muddy gathering that was hand-building a traditional “clam garden” — likely the first to be built in the United States in nearly two centuries — on the Swinomish Reservation. On that sunny summer day, one of the year’s lowest tides exposed acres of tideflats, making it possible for air-breathing, rubber-booted humans to build the garden and give local seafood production a boost.
ANACORTES, WA
The Associated Press

Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound

SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but Deputy Director Eric Brooks said he wasn’t yet able to confirm the number, The Seattle Times reported.
SEATTLE, WA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico man missing from care facility

CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man is missing after staff reported he left a care facility at approximately 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning says the Chico Police Department. Randolph Nicholas, 61, has several medical conditions that may be of concern and uses a walker for assistance. Nicholas, who goes by “Randy,” is described as a white male, 5’6” and 150 pounds, with shaggy brown hair. Nicholas was last seen at approximately 11:00 a.m.
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports#Wildcats#Final Round#Host Western Washington
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Lane closed through next week on Mt Baker Highway in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Motorists can expect delays on Mount Baker Highway about 2 miles east of I-5 beginning today, Thursday, September 29th, through Saturday, October 1st, late next week due to a lane closure during working hours. A contractor working on a private development on Dewey Road needs to...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Signs of the Times: Investigating the Ghost Signs That Haunt Bellingham

Walking through downtown Bellingham and Fairhaven, visitors can catch glimpses of the past. “Old Town” Bellingham is the haunt of numerous ghost signs: faded signage and advertisements that are withstanding the test of time. In the late-nineteenth through mid-twentieth centuries, business owners and advertisers painted logos on brick...
BELLINGHAM, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Man with knife threatens shoppers in a Chico Safeway

CHICO, Calif. - A 23-year-old man was arrested for making threats with a knife at shoppers in the Safeway on East Avenue in Chico, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers responded to Safeway just before 9 p.m. Thursday after reports that a man was attacking people with a knife inside the store.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff man arrested on two counts of commercial burglary

CHICO, Calif. - A Red Bluff man was arrested for suspected commercial burglary, said the Chico Police Department. On Sept. 29, the Chico Police Department responded to A Main Hobbies on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to a report of an alarm. Upon arrival, officials say officers observed the glass was removed from the front door and surveillance video showed two subjects removing items from the store and fleeing shortly after.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

DA: Butte County man's mass shooting plot, 'hit list' released

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Butte County man suspected of threatening to kill multiple people in Butte County before traveling to Las Vegas to commit a mass shooting appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Wednesday for arraignment, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. Dallas Marsh, 37, has been...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Stolen vehicle returned to the owner, 2 arrested

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were arrested and a car owner got their car back after a traffic stop in the Oroville area on Wednesday, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office. Just before 2 p.m., a deputy saw a green Honda CRV in the area of 5th Avenue....
CHICO, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gunfight erupts in Everett, several businesses damaged

A gunfight erupted in Everett Wednesday night, damaging multiple businesses, according to the Everett Police Department. Just before 10 p.m., deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office who were on a call in the 11800 block of Evergreen Way, heard several gunshots and men leaving the area. When officers...
EVERETT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy