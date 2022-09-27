Read full article on original website
The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review
This week brought a flurry of activity in the Oregon governor’s race, with the first televised debate of the general election and more publicly released polls showing just how close Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek are running six weeks before the election. On Tuesday, Kotek, Drazan and...
Oregon governor’s race: Homelessness policy could make or break the election
Homelessness is by far the top policy concern for likely Oregon voters, particularly in the Portland metro area, as the November election looms, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. The issue has concerned voters of all ages, incomes and education levels, as homelessness has magnified in Portland and seeped...
Readers respond: Johnson will lead bipartisan gridlock
Oh, great. If elected governor, Betsy Johnson promises to veto any legislation that isn’t bipartisan. Talk about handing a loaded gun to partisan obstructionists. (“Betsy Johnson: Unaffiliated Oregon governor candidate would bring longtime skepticism about government to the job,” Sept. 25) Even if Oregon voters pass Ballot...
Oregon voters want their next governor to fight inflation, but state’s tools are limited: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Inflation is among Oregon voters’ top issues ahead of next month’s gubernatorial election, with 92% ranking it “very” or “somewhat important” in deciding who to vote for, according to a new poll from The Oregonian/OregonLive. That puts inflation on par with homelessness and crime...
Poll shows Oregon governor’s race tightens between Drazan, Kotek
Oregon will elect a new governor in November and the latest poll shows a close race underway between the Republican and Democrat in the contest.
Measure 114 gun-safety proposal on Nov. ballot focus of debate tonight on NewsChannel 21
NewsChannel 21 is hosting a debate Thursday evening to discuss the pros and cons of Oregon Ballot Measure 114, the “Changes to Firearm Ownership and Purchase Requirements Initiative” on the Nov. 8 ballot. The post Measure 114 gun-safety proposal on Nov. ballot focus of debate tonight on NewsChannel 21 appeared first on KTVZ.
See which Oregon ballot measures are drawing the most spending
Oregon unions and a coalition of religious groups spent big this summer to get ballot measures that would penalize lawmaker walkouts and increase gun control in front of voters in November. But spending by both campaigns has slowed considerably since their issues got on the ballot. Proponents of the gun...
Readers respond: More than a ‘timber baron’
On Sunday the Oregonian wrote a piece on Betsy Johnson and briefly mentioned her father, Sam Johnson. (“Betsy Johnson: Unaffiliated Oregon governor candidate would bring longtime skepticism about government to the job,” Sept. 25) Your paper suggests he was merely a “timber baron.”. Yes, he had timber...
Tina Kotek did not break workplace rules with hardball tactics in Oregon Legislature, report suggests
A former state representative’s claims that Tina Kotek threatened professional consequences if he would not back a key bill are supported by evidence, an investigator has concluded. But according to a long-delayed draft investigative report, provided to OPB Friday, then-House Speaker Kotek’s conduct in that conversation with former state...
Candidates for Oregon governor respond to 'Uncommitted' investigation and civil commitment standards
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon gubernatorial candidates and state senators say they want to reevaluate state standards for civil commitment and forced mental healthcare. KGW's 'Uncommitted' investigative series explored gaps in the mental healthcare system, explaining how high standards for involuntary care can fuel a cycle that fails people with severe mental illness.
3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate
The three top candidates for governor engaged in a sharp, rapid-fire debate in Bend on Tuesday, dipping into their campaign talking points during 90 minutes of rehashing old feuds while promising new beginnings. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan offered different recollections of their shared...
The Oregonian/OregonLive poll shows Christine Drazan, Tina Kotek neck-and-neck in race for Oregon governor
Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek are neck-and-neck in the three-way race for governor six weeks before the November election, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. About 32% of likely Oregon voters said they would vote for Drazan if the election were today, while 31% said...
Would-be Metolius developers sue Oregon for $30 million, saying state didn’t live up to bargain
Thirteen years since their planned destination resort in the Metolius river basin was derailed by broad new environmental protections of the area, proponents of the resort have sued the state seeking $30 million. At the time, Jim Kean and Shane Lundgren, who hoped to build an “eco-resort” dubbed The Metolian,...
Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats
In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
Here are the top 3 hot-button issues that may end up deciding Oregon’s governor’s race: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Issues defining the Oregon governor’s race include homelessness, crime, gun safety, drug use, climate change, affordable housing and the state’s Democratic leadership, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. Other issues that have risen in national prominence, including abortion and inflation, do not appear to be playing a...
Up in Smoke
To say there’s a lot of weed in the Oregon market right now is an understatement. With about five million pounds of cannabis grown in 2021, that’s enough for every person — and child — to have their own 1.25 pounds of weed, according to Dan Isaacson, co-owner of the cannabis company One Gro, which grows and packages bulk products for consumers.
Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed
Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
Happy Valley resident: Respect security services, not their culture
Brian Fitzgerald: 5th Congressional District voters should support Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner.In a recent front-page New York Times article, Oregon' s 5th Congressional District is featured. The article, "As Republicans intensify focus on crime, Democrats push back," states that "a Republican campaign ad juxtaposes video of Jamie McLeod-Skinner ... protesting with footage of rioters and looters. Ms. McLeod — Skinner, an ominous-sounding narrator warns, is 'one of them.'" While Mcleod-Skinner's opponent isn't named in the article, let me break the news: It's Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who calls herself America First, a disgusting appellation of nativists who worship the flag, not...
Republican candidate for Congress Mike Erickson says Democratic rival aired false claims he faced a drug charge
Republican candidate for Congress Mike Erickson accused his Democratic opponent, Andrea Salinas, of falsely stating he was charged with felony drug possession in connection with a 2016 drunk driving incident, and the top prosecutor confirms he never faced a drug charge. Hood River County District Attorney Carrie Rasmussen told The...
State sends millions to Eastern Oregon to deal with storm damage, pollution
Whether it was floods, tainted drinking water or a severe hailstorm, the Oregon Legislature’s Emergency Board recently approved millions of dollars to address the Eastern Oregon environmental crises of months past. A joint body of House and Senate members who meet between legislative sessions to approve emergency funding, the...
