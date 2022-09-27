Convicted sex offender being questioned in West Loop kidnapping attempt was released on a felony recognizance bond less than 24 hours earlier

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Related
cwbchicago.com
#43: Driver of hijacked car that killed woman while fleeing police had a pending felony case, prosecutors say
A 17-year-old who sped away from Chicago police in a newly-hijacked SUV and then slammed into Dominga Flores’ car, killing her, was awaiting trial for a felony gun case, prosecutors said Friday. One of his passengers was on parole, on bail for a felony gun case, and had three active warrants. His other two passengers, both juveniles, are charged with having guns in the wrecked SUV.
cwbchicago.com
Judge describes self-defense, ‘a chaotic tragedy’ in acquitting man of murder outside Richard’s Bar
Thomas Tansey was possibly being double-teamed and acted in self-defense when he brandished a box cutter that killed Kenneth Paterimos during a fight in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood, Cook County Judge Alfredo Maldonado said as he acquitted Tansey on all counts Wednesday. And other details, previously unknown to the...
cwbchicago.com
2 men robbed, battered, threatened to kidnap undercover Chicago cop during $10 dope deal, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say two men battered, robbed, and threatened to kidnap an undercover Chicago police officer who tried to buy $10 worth of drugs from them on Wednesday. Both of the accused men have been convicted of felony narcotics charges five times in the past. The undercover cop gave a man...
cwbchicago.com
Judge finds man not guilty of murder in 2020 stabbing outside Richard’s Bar
Update: A fully-updated story that includes the judge’s findings is available at this link. The man accused of stabbing another man to death during a fight outside Richard’s Bar in West Town in February 2020 was acquitted of all charges during a bench trial in Chicago this week, Cook County court records show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cwbchicago.com
Victim loses his gun, but keeps his child during West Town carjacking; more hold-ups reported on North Side
Chicago police are investigating another string of armed robberies reported late Wednesday and early today, including a carjacking in West Town during which a driver managed to get his child out of the car but lost his gun to the hijackers. Within an hour, more armed robberies were reported in...
cwbchicago.com
‘Money hungry’ man teamed up with a 12-year-old for 3 a.m. armed robbery in the Loop, prosecutors say
Two men and a 12-year-old robbed an all-night store directly across the street from the federal jail in Chicago’s Loop, then sat on nearby CTA station steps to count the money they got while security cameras recorded them, prosecutors said Wednesday. One of the accused adults, who recently received...
cwbchicago.com
Armed carjackers hit in Wrigleyville, Wicker Park, Humboldt Park during overnight spree
Update September 29 — Chicago police have released a community alert in which they linked some of the crimes in this story with other robberies that occurred around the same time. According to CPD, one group of offenders is responsible for these robberies:. 600 block of W. Fullerton Pkwy...
cwbchicago.com
$862,500 watch heist from Gold Coast car dealership ends with 3-year prison sentence
It’s prison time for one of the men who stole $862,500 worth of luxury watches from a downtown Chicago car dealership last December. The heist made headlines as Joe Perillo, one of the dealership’s owners, slammed the crime-fighting policies of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx in media interviews.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cwbchicago.com
Suspect in custody after security guard is shot in Edgewater overnight
A security guard was shot while walking in the Edgewater neighborhood overnight, Chicago police said. Detectives are talking with a suspect. Police said the 39-year-old was walking in the 1000 block of West Catalpa when someone fired shots from a dark-colored sedan around 12:06 a.m. One bullet grazed the guard’s left calf. EMS took him to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.
Comments / 0