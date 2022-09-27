Wyoming interior defensive lineman Jordan Bertagnole and Cole Godbout are as constant as any players on the Wyoming Cowboy defense. Both are in the top five on the team in tackles. Godbout is third, with 28–including 4.5 for loss and ten quarterback hurries. Bertagnole is fifth in tackles with 22, with 2.5 for loss and a sack, two QB hurries and a forced fumble. Wyoming defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel says that the duo is playing at a really high level right now.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO