ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 0

Related
News-Medical.net

New capsule tunnels through mucus in the GI tract to deliver large protein drugs

One reason that it's so difficult to deliver large protein drugs orally is that these drugs can't pass through the mucus barrier that lines the digestive tract. This means that insulin and most other "biologic drugs" -; drugs consisting of proteins or nucleic acids -; have to be injected or administered in a hospital.
CANCER
Phys.org

New drug has potential to turn SARS-CoV-2 virus against itself

A new drug designed by scientists at Scripps Research can turn the COVID-19 virus into a harbinger of its own doom. The drug, NMT5, described in Nature Chemical Biology on September 29, 2022, coats SARS-CoV-2 with chemicals that can temporarily alter the human ACE2 receptor—the molecule the virus normally latches onto to infect cells. That means that when the virus is near, its path into human cells via the ACE2 receptor is blocked; in the absence of the virus, however, ACE2 can function as usual.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Njit#Drugs#Protein#Analytical Chemistry#Merck Johnson Johnson#Ohio University
The Guardian

Scientists hail autoimmune disease therapy breakthrough

Five people with severe autoimmune disease have become the first in the world to receive a groundbreaking therapy that uses genetically altered cells to drive the illness into remission. The four women and one man, aged 18 to 24, received transfusions of modified immune cells to treat severe lupus, an...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

CAR T-cell therapy proves effective in first trial in patients with resistant multiple myeloma

A therapy made of immune system T cells engineered to target a somewhat enigmatic cell protein called GPRC5D antigen produced impressive results in its first clinical trial in patients with multiple myeloma, researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center report in a new study published today by the New England Journal of Medicine.
CANCER
Science Daily

Breaks in 'junk' DNA give scientists new insight into neurological disorders

'Junk' DNA could unlock new treatments for neurological disorders as scientists discover its breaks and repairs affect our protection against neurological disease. The groundbreaking research from the University of Sheffield's Neuroscience Institute and Healthy Lifespan Institute gives important new insights into so-called junk DNA and how it impacts on neurological disorders such as Motor Neurone Disease (MND) and Alzheimer's.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
News-Medical.net

Brain stimulation combined with nasal spray containing nanoparticles can improve stroke recovery

In a recent study, researchers from Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University and other universities in China have reported that brain stimulation combined with a nose spray containing nanoparticles can improve recovery after ischemic stroke in an animal model. The nasal spray is a non-invasive method for delivering magnetic nanoparticles into the brain...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

New zika vaccine shows promise in animal models

Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have developed a Zika vaccine technology that is highly effective and safe in preclinical mouse models. In a pregnant mouse model, the vaccine prevented both the pregnant mothers and the developing fetuses from developing systemic infection. The research is published in Microbiology Spectrum, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Engineers discover new process for synthetic material growth, enabling soft robots that grow like plants

An interdisciplinary team of University of Minnesota Twin Cities scientists and engineers has developed a first-of-its-kind, plant-inspired extrusion process that enables synthetic material growth. The new approach will allow researchers to build better soft robots that can navigate hard-to-reach places, complicated terrain, and potentially areas within the human body. The...
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

Machine learning helps scientists peer (a second) into the future

The past may be a fixed and immutable point, but with the help of machine learning, the future can at times be more easily divined. Using a new type of machine learning method called next generation reservoir computing, researchers at The Ohio State University have recently found a new way to predict the behavior of spatiotemporal chaotic systems -- such as changes in Earth's weather -- that are particularly complex for scientists to forecast.
COMPUTERS
Science Daily

Fluidic circuits add analog options for controlling soft robots

Add analog and air-driven to the list of control system options for soft robots. In a study published online this week, robotics researchers, engineers and materials scientists from Rice University and Harvard University showed it is possible to make programmable, nonelectronic circuits that control the actions of soft robots by processing information encoded in bursts of compressed air.
ENGINEERING
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify new model of Alzheimer's as an autoimmune disease

Scientists at the Krembil Brain Institute, part of the University Health Network, have proposed a new mechanistic model (AD2) for Alzheimer's, looking at it not as a brain disease, but as a chronic autoimmune condition that attacks the brain. This novel research is published today, in Alzheimer's & Dementia. "We...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Study demonstrates that ticks weaken skin's immune response

Hitherto, scientists have not fully understood why ticks are such dangerous disease vectors. A research team led by Johanna Strobl and Georg Stary from MedUni Vienna's Department of Dermatology shows that tick saliva inhibits the skin's defence function, thereby increasing the risk of diseases such as tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) or Lyme disease. The study was recently published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
SCIENCE
News-Medical.net

Study identifies potential therapeutic targets for preventing aminoglycoside-induced hearing loss

Researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine are developing new ways to study why an antibiotic causes hair cell death and permanent hearing loss in people. In a study recently published in Developmental Cell, the researchers explained how they identified the autophagy pathway in hair cells that's linked to permanent hearing loss brought about by aminoglycosides-;a class of antibiotics. The researchers also developed one of the first laboratory models that's insusceptible to aminoglycoside-induced hearing loss.
SCIENCE
News-Medical.net

Using Flow Cytometry in Combination with Cell Proliferation Assays

What are flow cytometry and cell proliferation assays used for?. How do flow cytometers organize cells for proliferation assays?. Flow cytometry is a high throughput method of cell analysis that utilizes carefully designed flow systems to pass cells or other particles in a single file by a laser detector, allowing the size and state of the cell to be inferred by transition time and optical density.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Omega-3 fatty acids, and in particular DHA, are associated with increased attention scores in adolescents

Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is associated with a greater capacity for selective and sustained attention in adolescents, while alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) is associated with lower impulsivity, according to a study co-led by ISGlobal, a center supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation and the Pere Virgili Institute for Health Research (ISPV). The results confirm the importance of having a diet that provides sufficient amounts of these polyunsaturated fatty acids for a healthy brain development.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Capsule delivery of fecal microbiota transplant has similar effectiveness to transplant by colonoscopy

Every year in the United States, approximately 500,000 people develop CDI -- which is typically a complication of antibiotics. Antibiotics are also used to treat CDI, which further damage the intestinal microbiota. The U of M research team developed standardized FMT preparations -- which are composed of intestinal microbes that can restore a healthy intestinal microbiota. This strategy repairs the damage caused by antibiotics and restores resistance against CDI.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy