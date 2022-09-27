Lancaster, PA — The Lancaster Barnstormers continue to rack up wins with the Atlantic League Postseason Administrative Awards. The team has just been awarded Promotion of the Year for two efforts in 2022-the War of the Roses, presented by WellSpan Health, and Lebanon County Weekend, presented by JBT, which saw the team being renamed the Lebanon Ironmasters for an entire weekend of home games.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO