ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TexasHighways

The Last Time Anyone Says Your Name

Parallel tire-width trenches in the earth made unmistakable scars across the otherwise unmolested grass. The marks were so out of place, our minds couldn’t immediately make sense of what we were seeing. But then we saw a broken tombstone. Then another. Then another. This was right before Halloween a...
DALLAS, TX
libertywingspan.com

24 Redhawks qualify as National Merit Semifinalists

The 2022 National Merit Semifinalists have been announced. To qualify, seniors needed to score above this year’s cutoff index of 219 on their junior year psat. In Frisco ISD alone, 119 students were named semifinalists. 24 Redhawks qualified as National Merit Semifinalists, the most in the district, and nine...
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

High school football: Here are WFAA's top games this week

DALLAS — Five weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Frisco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Frisco, TX
blackchronicle.com

North Texas is booming, but Dallas isn’t the choice of new residents

Every few months, we get a reminder that Dallas is in a regional wrestling match. The newest indication comes from census figures displaying that North Texas grew to 7.8 million individuals throughout the pandemic. Regionally, that’s good news and speaks to the lure of Texas and extra particularly, North Texas, to coastal and Rust Belt transplants. Dig a bit from the edges towards the core and census information reveals that Dallas County lost almost a full percentage point of its population, a decline of about 25,000 residents.
DALLAS, TX
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazers
Z94

10 Dallas Adventures You Can Probably Do All In One Day

As we collectively cross over what will be summer's last hurrah and fall finally sets in, now might be the best time of year to go experience Dallas with the family. You see, big cities fill up around the big holidays... nobody is taking a weekend during a random week prior to Halloween, Thanksgiving, or Christmas... ergo, you'd probably have the best time surrounded by the locals if you took a little getaway right now.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
dmagazine.com

We Are Looking for the Best Roadhouses in North Texas

We’re on a hunt for the best roadhouses in North Texas. Hence the headline on this post, “We Are Looking for the Best Roadhouses in North Texas.” We’ve got a working list, but we’re asking for your help in casting this net. In an upcoming issue of D Magazine, we’ll blow your mind with our (and your?) findings.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy