Idaho8.com
3 hospitalized after crash on US 91 in Fort Hall
FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred at 8:34 p.m., Saturday northbound US91 at milepost 88.9, in Fort Hall, in Bingham County. According to police, a 45-year-old male from Pocatello was traveling northbound on U S91, in a 1999 Honda CR-V, and...
eastidahonews.com
Cat, dog die in Idaho Falls home fire
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. Two animals are deceased and one was transported to a veterinarian clinic following a mobile home fire earlier this evening. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders. At 5:11 p.m. the Idaho Falls Fire Department and...
California man arrested transporting 12 pounds of marijuana to East Idaho
A California man was arrested Monday after he reportedly admitted to transporting more than 12 pounds of marijuana to East Idaho. Loren Ralph Denny, 53, also reportedly told an Idaho State Police trooper he grew the marijuana himself and brought it with him while looking to move into Blackfoot. The trooper was called to an incident involving an officer from Idaho Fish and Game at Ryder Park Ponds in Idaho...
Local father arrested after reportedly taking young children from mother's home
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with custodial interference after he reportedly took two children from their mother’s house in violation of a protection order. Daniel Jo David Barnes, 26, reportedly showed up at the home of the children’s mother around 7 p.m. on Sept. 6, a Tuesday, in violation of a civil protection order. The order stated Barnes would have custody of the children on Wednesday evenings and every other weekend. ...
Washington man Facing Charges for Stabbing man With Paring Knife in Southern Idaho
AMERICAN FALLS — A 23-year-old Washington man has been charged with a felony after police say he stabbed a man with a paring knife at an extended stay motel in American Falls earlier this month. Allen Zoreil Cruz, 23, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated battery...
eastidahonews.com
After crash involving combine and high school student, local police send reminder during harvest break
SHELLEY — As Shelley School District 60 begins harvest break, a local police department is reminding everyone that there is an increase in agricultural machinery on the road, which means drivers need to be more careful. Harvest break started on Monday for District 60 and will last for two...
eastidahonews.com
kslnewsradio.com
Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
Local man dies, two women airlifted to hospitals following wreck near Blackfoot
A man died and two women were airlifted to local hospitals after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of the 12:55 a.m. Sunday crash on Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported. The wreck occurred when a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by Taylor failed to...
Post Register
Wrecks claim one life, injure eight
One man died and eight other people were injured in four separate wrecks in East Idaho over the weekend, according to news releases from local authorities. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot in a 12:55 a.m. Sunday wreck, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
eastidahonews.com
Dump truck hits fiber lines in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A dump truck pulling a trailer hit overhead fiber lines Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and McNeil Drive. The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. It caused the Idaho Falls Fiber lines to fall across McNeil Drive and along the sidewalk. The main dump...
eastidahonews.com
kvnutalk
3 people injured during 2 vehicle crash near Fort Hall Idaho – Cache Valley Daily
FORT HALL, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating an injury crash that occurred Saturday night. The crash was reported at 8:34 p.m. near northbound US91 at milepost 88, in Fort Hall, in Bingham County. Police report a 45-year-old man, from Pocatello, was traveling northbound on US91, in a...
California woman arrested after leading local deputies on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle
A 28-year-old California woman faces numerous charges after authorities say she led local Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle late Thursday night. Hailey Lynn Casasanta, 28, of Big Bear City, California, has been charged with felony eluding and felony possession of a stolen vehicle as well as misdemeanor charges of malicious injury to property, reckless driving, resisting and obstructing, driving under the influence and driving without privileges, court records show. ...
Idaho authorities have identified 4 people who were killed in a potato truck crash
Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
Investigation underway after ammonia released at Simplot Don Plant
Power County dispatch was notified early Tuesday morning by Simplot Don Plant members of an ammonia release and evacuation. The post Investigation underway after ammonia released at Simplot Don Plant appeared first on Local News 8.
Local man reportedly threatened woman with gun, then left it near a school
A Roberts man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly admitted to threatening a woman with a gun. Blake Ockerman, 23, reportedly also told deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that he had left the gun near Roberts Elementary School after fleeing from the victim’s residence. Deputies located the weapon the same night it was abandoned. The probable cause affidavit states deputies had been to the residence before, responding to...
eastidahonews.com
Looking Back: Intercounty Highway Bridge in Twin Falls dedicated; school bus plunges into canal
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 in east Idaho history. ST. ANTHONY — A local senator and his friend made the front page news after leaving on a hunting trip that community members didn’t expect would be successful.
eastidahonews.com
Don’t become a victim of this phone scam costing victims thousands of dollars
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. IDAHO FALLS – These days, our deputies see a wide variety of scams and fraudulent activity on social media, emails, texts and cell phone calls. One of the most common cell phone scams we see are suspects pretending to be law enforcement or an officer of the courts trying to convince the victims they missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants for their arrest. Some suspects are using technology that shows the actual phone number of local law enforcement on your caller ID, utilizing a fake voice mail system to route return calls to various divisions of your local police agency, and using similar names of actual local personnel to seem authentic.
