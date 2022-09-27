Read full article on original website
Related
Psych Centra
How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?
Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
Addiction often goes hand-in-hand with mental illnesses — both must be addressed
Natalie struggled with a methamphetamine use disorder for more than nine years. She was one of the fortunate few to receive treatment to address her addiction, yet that help felt incomplete. Like many people trying to heal from substance use disorders, she eventually began taking meth again. Eventually, Natalie was...
How to use the 333 rule for anxiety
At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder.This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia.According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety at one point or another, some find it harder to control their worries and feelings of anxiety have a more constant effect on their daily lives.A 2014 study from YouGov found that one in five people who experience anxiety have no coping mechanisms to help them through it.While the health service suggests...
If you feel trapped by emotional pain, ACT can help you accept it and work toward a more fulfilling life
If avoiding distressing thoughts only causes more pain, ACT can teach you to accept those emotions and commit to values that give your life meaning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
How you sleep could show when you die, study shows
Having repetitive short interruptions when you sleep is the ‘strongest predictor of mortality’, a new review of series of studies shows. With the help of artificial intelligence, the researchers developed a system that identifies variations in sleep linked to mortality, The Independent reports. Sleep age. Scientists, including Stanford...
Long COVID Is Going to Change How We Talk About Disability
After contracting COVID for a second time, Lori Wiitanen-Parker’s entire life was turned upside down. The 52-year-old mother had already battled the disease in December of 2020, but when it returned in July of this year she knew something was wrong. She began experiencing severe fatigue, heart palpitations, a constant ringing in her ears, chronic foot pain and a hard time swallowing among other things. She met with doctors who were unable to provide any real solutions, but they knew one thing for sure, she had long COVID. “It’s a disability that only ones that suffer with it can explain,” she said....
thefreshtoast.com
Indica Or Sativa: Which Is Best To Treat Anxiety?
A growing body of research evidence shows that marijuana can reduce anxiety symptoms, including separation and social anxiety. According to the American Psychological Association, anxiety is a major depressive disorder or mental health issue characterized by fear, worried thoughts, and tension. It also causes physical changes, such as increased heartbeat, shaking, trembling, panic attacks, and high blood pressure.
intheknow.com
Man refuses to eat with co-worker over ’embarrassing’ behavior: ‘She is a grown woman having a tantrum’
A man no longer wants to dine with his co-worker because she is “obtuse” to waiters. He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. He and another employee named Sam are working on a travel project together. For this reason, they end up eating together frequently. But every time they go out, Sam is a rude and demanding customer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Do I have PTSD? Take our self assessment test to help recognize the major symptoms
You may have PTSD if you experienced trauma and have severe reactions when reminded of the event. People with PTSD have high levels of stress hormones long after the traumatic event is over. PTSD is usually treated with therapy, like cognitive behavioral therapy, and medication. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is...
This Is How Long It Takes For Valium To Start Working
Valium is one of the most frequently prescribed medications in the United States. But how long it takes to start working depends on a number of factors.
verywellhealth.com
Lassitude: Symptoms, Causes and Treatment
Lassitude is a state or feeling in which a person experiences an ongoing lack of mental and physical energy. It's characterized by overwhelming tiredness, loss of interest, and a feeling of no longer caring that you don't care. As a mental health symptom, lassitude is often associated with depression, anxiety, and other mental health disorders.
Psych Centra
The Difference Between Panic Attacks and Psychosis
Panic attacks and psychosis are two completely distinct experiences that cause different symptoms and have different underlying causes. Panic attacks are experienced as a sudden and extreme fear often coupled with physical symptoms, such as sweating, feeling out of breath or dizzy, or your heart racing. There’s usually no sense of what caused the panic attack.
Healthline
Why Experts Are Telling Parents to Be Cautious About Giving Melatonin to Children to Help Them Sleep
Experts are recommending that parents seek a doctor’s advice before giving melatonin to young children to help them sleep. They note that melatonin-related calls to poison control centers have increased significantly in the past decade. They say parents should focus on providing a healthy diet for children as well...
KIDS・
Washington Examiner
'Gender-affirming care' sacrifices safety for ideology
“I know what’s wrong,” my patient winced, clutching his chest. “I Googled it, it’s costo…”. “Costochondritis?” I volunteered. “Yes! I’m sure that’s what I have,” he replied. I then did what I do with every patient who walks through the emergency...
What Does It Feel Like When You Have A Panic Attack?
If you've ever known someone who's had a panic attack, you might have heard how terrifying and consuming it can feel. But it can be hard to understand the intensity if it's something you've never experienced. So what does a panic attack really feel like?. Panic attacks can come on...
ajmc.com
Contributor: In the Misdiagnosis of Menopause, What Needs to Change?
Menopause symptoms are not being recognized, leading to misdiagnosis and improper treatment. Approximately 1.3 million women in the United States enter menopause every year. Many of whom do not get correct treatment because their symptoms are not attributed to hormonal changes. On average, women enter menopause at age 51. Officially,...
Psych Centra
When to Worry About Forgetfulness
Forgetfulness may be cause for concern when you find yourself getting lost in places you didn’t before, or you’re more confused than usual. Memory lapses are often a natural part of aging. If you’ve lost your keys or can’t remember your new neighbor’s name, it may be more of an inconvenience than a cause for concern.
Millions suffer from chronic pain like Lady Gaga – five ways to stop it taking over your life
IF you have been suffering discomfort anywhere in your body for 12 weeks or more, you could be one of the millions in this country living with chronic pain. The condition, which can be “on and off” pain or continuous, means some people cannot work, eat properly or fully enjoy life.
How Lexapro Can Impact Your Weight
Antidepressants are a treatment option you might be familiar with if you struggle with depression or any other mental health issue. The use of antidepressants is more common than one might think, and appears to be steadily on the rise. Statistics provided by the federal government estimate that one in every ten Americans takes an antidepressant, according to Harvard Health Publishing. Between the periods of 1988-1994 and 2005-2008, there was a 400% increase in antidepressant use in both adolescents and adults.
hippocraticpost.com
Are brain injuries an overlooked health problem?
While common head injuries seen in UK hospitals include minor concussions, lacerations and bruises, severe head injuries can be life-changing – suffering a brain injury could have significant long-term effects on your physical and mental health, as well as the way you socialise and interact with others. Considering the far-reaching potential consequences of sustaining an injury to the brain, how overlooked are brain injuries and why is it so important to never delay seeking treatment?
Comments / 0