Tennessee State

How are Wisconsin voters being fooled?

STEVENS POINT – The older I get, the less I know. Maybe it’s the wisdom of age telling me I wasn’t nearly as smart as I thought. Be that as it may, as the son of working-class parents and grandparents, I can’t for the life of my old bones understand why folks of modest means vote the way they do in elections today. Wisconsin has two men of modest means, incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, at the top of their ticket. Their opponents, GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Sen. Ron Johnson, are men of great wealth, neither of whom built the fortunes they guard. Who knows, with recent revelations about Donald Trump’s wealth, or lack thereof, they may even be richer than the man they bow before.
WISCONSIN STATE
A conspiracy-fueled push to count ballots by hand gains traction

Election officials proceed with the counting of ballots at the Allegheny County elections warehouse on Nov. 6, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) Nye County, a rural enclave in northern Nevada, has positioned itself as the epicenter of a Donald Trump-fueled conspiracy about the security of electronic...
NYE COUNTY, NV
Oregon governor candidates debate education, housing, abortion in Bend

Nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan sparred over guns, abortion, education and drug policy during a debate at the OSU-Cascades campus in Bend on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Screenshot) Oregon’s three candidates for governor had another chance to differentiate themselves in their first televised debate...
OREGON STATE
What Nevada's Question 2 means for the state's minimum wage

Federal lawmakers could also force Nevada’s minimum wage higher, if they were to raise the federal minimum wage to more than $12 per hour. (Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash) Nevadans this November will have the opportunity to establish a $12 per hour minimum wage for almost all employees...
NEVADA STATE
Typhoon Merbok spotlights Alaska's needs for science and climate-resilient infrastructure

A fish camp in the Nome area, seen on Sept. 24, shows damages wreaked by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok. The day before, President Biden declared a major disaster for a vast stretch of western Alaska that had been slammed with high winds and floods caused by the remnants of that typhoon. Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, Rep. Mary Peltola and Sen. Lisa Murkwoski were among the officials who surveyed the damages in and around Nome. (Photo by Jeremy Edwards/FEMA)
ALASKA STATE
With tens of millions, Ron DeSantis's campaign is dominating the airwaves in race for governor

Gov. Ron DeSantis, Aug. 30, 2022, in North Florida's Live Oak, FL, in Suwannee County. Credit: Governor DeSantis' Facebook. With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, political advertising may slow down in the coming days. That would put a pause on what has so far been an overwhelming advantage in TV this month for Gov. Ron DeSantis over Charlie Crist in the race for Florida governor.
FLORIDA STATE
Indiana abortion providers accepting patients while state ban stays on hold

Abortion care continues to be available in seven Indiana counties while the state's near-total abortion ban is on hold. (Getty Images) Clinics across Indiana are once again accepting patients seeking abortions after a county judge last week ordered a temporary pause to the state’s near-total ban on the procedure.
INDIANA STATE
'The storm is here. It is imminent': Ian threatens to make landfall as Category 5 in southwest FL

Hurricane Ian closing in on landfall in southwest Florida. Credit: National Hurricane Center. 11 a.m. UPDATE, Sept. 28, 2022 from National Hurricane Center: Extremely dangerous eyewall of Ian moving onshore … Ian will cause catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding in the Florida peninsula soon…. /////////////////////////////. Hurricane Ian, a...
FLORIDA STATE
Oz releases medical records as health becomes focus of U.S. Senate race

PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bringing Indigenous fire practices back to New Hampshire

The White Mountain National Forest has been using prescribed burns to help red pine trees thrive. (Courtesy of the U.S. Forest Service) This is the first of a two-part series about how fire is used as a regenerative force in New Hampshire. Decline in air quality. Danger. Damage. The latest...
POLITICS
Capital-Star Q&A: Lt. Gov. nominee Austin Davis aims to be 'strong governing partner' for Shapiro

Austin Davis at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, PA on 9/20/22 (Capital-Star photo by Daniella Heminghaus) Austin Davis, 32, is the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor on the ticket with gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro. After working in Allegheny County government, Davis was elected in a special election to fill Allegheny...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

