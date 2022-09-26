Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
How are Wisconsin voters being fooled?
STEVENS POINT – The older I get, the less I know. Maybe it’s the wisdom of age telling me I wasn’t nearly as smart as I thought. Be that as it may, as the son of working-class parents and grandparents, I can’t for the life of my old bones understand why folks of modest means vote the way they do in elections today. Wisconsin has two men of modest means, incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, at the top of their ticket. Their opponents, GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Sen. Ron Johnson, are men of great wealth, neither of whom built the fortunes they guard. Who knows, with recent revelations about Donald Trump’s wealth, or lack thereof, they may even be richer than the man they bow before.
newsfromthestates.com
A conspiracy-fueled push to count ballots by hand gains traction
Election officials proceed with the counting of ballots at the Allegheny County elections warehouse on Nov. 6, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) Nye County, a rural enclave in northern Nevada, has positioned itself as the epicenter of a Donald Trump-fueled conspiracy about the security of electronic...
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon governor candidates debate education, housing, abortion in Bend
Nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan sparred over guns, abortion, education and drug policy during a debate at the OSU-Cascades campus in Bend on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Screenshot) Oregon’s three candidates for governor had another chance to differentiate themselves in their first televised debate...
newsfromthestates.com
What Nevada’s Question 2 means for the state’s minimum wage
Federal lawmakers could also force Nevada’s minimum wage higher, if they were to raise the federal minimum wage to more than $12 per hour. (Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash) Nevadans this November will have the opportunity to establish a $12 per hour minimum wage for almost all employees...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
As FL contends with the fentanyl crisis, ‘harm reduction’ advocates work to save lives
With thousands of Floridians dying of drug overdoses caused by fentanyl, Attorney General Ashley Moody has been urging the Biden administration since mid-summer to classify the drug as a “weapon of mass destruction,” warning of the dangers posed if the potent opioid gets into the hands of an avowed enemy of the United States.
newsfromthestates.com
Elected officials, gun crime activists call on voters to elect gun reform candidates
CHESTER, Pa. – In a Pennsylvania city once ranked among the most violent in the nation, Democratically elected officials and gun-crime activists gathered Tuesday to call on voters to “vote like their lives depend on it” to elect candidates who support gun reform and anti-violence initiatives. Delaware...
newsfromthestates.com
Texas AG’s office sends mixed signals about whether it can fine nonprofits that pay for out-of-state abortions
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center right, walking from the U.S. Supreme Court to a press conference in April. (Eric Lee for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A federal judge heard arguments...
newsfromthestates.com
Typhoon Merbok spotlights Alaska’s needs for science and climate-resilient infrastructure
A fish camp in the Nome area, seen on Sept. 24, shows damages wreaked by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok. The day before, President Biden declared a major disaster for a vast stretch of western Alaska that had been slammed with high winds and floods caused by the remnants of that typhoon. Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, Rep. Mary Peltola and Sen. Lisa Murkwoski were among the officials who surveyed the damages in and around Nome. (Photo by Jeremy Edwards/FEMA)
RELATED PEOPLE
newsfromthestates.com
Prison staff shortages in Pa., elsewhere take toll on guards, incarcerated people | Analysis
HOUSTON — The pay is rising — but so are average temperatures, and because many of the workplaces are not air-conditioned, toiling for this employer often means broiling in the Texas heat. The job is stable and recession-proof but also potentially dangerous, with an ever-present threat of violence.
newsfromthestates.com
With tens of millions, Ron DeSantis’s campaign is dominating the airwaves in race for governor
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Aug. 30, 2022, in North Florida's Live Oak, FL, in Suwannee County. Credit: Governor DeSantis' Facebook. With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, political advertising may slow down in the coming days. That would put a pause on what has so far been an overwhelming advantage in TV this month for Gov. Ron DeSantis over Charlie Crist in the race for Florida governor.
newsfromthestates.com
Indiana abortion providers accepting patients while state ban stays on hold
Abortion care continues to be available in seven Indiana counties while the state's near-total abortion ban is on hold. (Getty Images) Clinics across Indiana are once again accepting patients seeking abortions after a county judge last week ordered a temporary pause to the state’s near-total ban on the procedure.
newsfromthestates.com
‘The storm is here. It is imminent’: Ian threatens to make landfall as Category 5 in southwest FL
Hurricane Ian closing in on landfall in southwest Florida. Credit: National Hurricane Center. 11 a.m. UPDATE, Sept. 28, 2022 from National Hurricane Center: Extremely dangerous eyewall of Ian moving onshore … Ian will cause catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding in the Florida peninsula soon…. /////////////////////////////. Hurricane Ian, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsfromthestates.com
They’re women. They’re LDS. And they’re speaking their minds on politics.
Members of the Idaho chapter of Mormon Women for Ethical Government who live in the Treasure Valley got together in August to discuss Idaho politics. Shown are, from left: Cindy Wilson, Kathy Sasser, Margaret Kinzel and Rebecca Bratsman. The group has members in all regions of the state. (Courtesy of MWEG)
newsfromthestates.com
Complaint filed against Lombardo for donating Metro helicopter ride to anti-abortion group’s fundraiser
At the fundraiser, the ride-along went to a bidder for $1,000, but the complaint alleges there is no evidence Lombardo reimbursed LVMPD's budget for the cost. (Screengrab from Metro video) Nevada Democratic Victory, a group working to elect Democratic candidates in Nevada, filed an ethics complaint against Sheriff Joe Lombardo...
newsfromthestates.com
Oz releases medical records as health becomes focus of U.S. Senate race
Mehmet Oz speaks at a 3/15/22 press conference in Harrisburg (Capital-Star photo by Stephen Caruso). As Dr. Mehmet Oz continues to make the health of his Democratic opponent a focal point of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, Oz on Friday released a collection of his own medical records, including a letter from his doctor that deems him to be in “overall excellent health.”
newsfromthestates.com
To land green energy plant, West Virginia lawmakers bypassed their own utility regulators
This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter. When developers joined with Gov. Jim Justice last week to announce a new solar power and industrial plant in Jackson County,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
Tough-on-crime Oregon congressional candidate Mike Erickson handcuffed for DUI, drug charges
Mike Erickson, a Lake Oswego logistics consultant and the Republican nominee for the 6th Congressional District, was charged with driving under the influence and possessing a controlled substance in 2016. (Campaign photo) In ads and political mailers, Republican congressional hopeful Mike Erickson boasts of his support for police and pledges...
newsfromthestates.com
Bringing Indigenous fire practices back to New Hampshire
The White Mountain National Forest has been using prescribed burns to help red pine trees thrive. (Courtesy of the U.S. Forest Service) This is the first of a two-part series about how fire is used as a regenerative force in New Hampshire. Decline in air quality. Danger. Damage. The latest...
newsfromthestates.com
Capital-Star Q&A: Lt. Gov. nominee Austin Davis aims to be ‘strong governing partner’ for Shapiro
Austin Davis at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, PA on 9/20/22 (Capital-Star photo by Daniella Heminghaus) Austin Davis, 32, is the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor on the ticket with gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro. After working in Allegheny County government, Davis was elected in a special election to fill Allegheny...
newsfromthestates.com
Report: Total abortion ban would deal $10B blow to Pa. economy | Monday Morning Coffee
State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, attends the Senate Education Committee Hearing held at the Pennsylvania Capitol on May 24, 2022 in Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Already a central issue in midterm contests across the country, including Pennsylvania, a newly released report underlines the economic stakes...
Comments / 0