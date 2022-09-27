Chicago Chefs Are Coming Together To Host A Fundraising Dinner For Hurricane Fiona Relief Efforts In Puerto Rico

Illinois residents, you can explore the Chicago Architecture Center for free starting from October 1-16 by showing your CAC app download at the ticket counter. There will also be additional opportunities for engagement throughout the new app all October long as the remodeled CAC mobile app features new thematic self-guided tours such as Murales in Pilsen, Paseo Boricua, Bungalows of Hermosa, Modern Living in Chatham, and many more. Don’t miss out on a new exhibit at the Chicago Architecture Center, SAY IT LOUD, which showcases a global traveling activation that “elevates the work and identities of local, diverse designers in collaboration with the National Organization of Minority Architects”. The free October access and new exhibits tie in with the Chicago Architecture Center’s 12th annual Open House Chicago 2022. Known as one of over 50 similar festivals in cities across the globe, Open House Chicago is part of the overarching Open House Family. On the 15-16th of October, the CAC is highlighting over 20 community areas with a free self-guided tour available to download through the app. This year’s event, presented by Wintrust, encourages visitors to explore a vast roster filled with over 150+ architectural, cultural, and historically significant sites.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO