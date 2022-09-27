Chicago Chefs Are Coming Together To Host A Fundraising Dinner For Hurricane Fiona Relief Efforts In Puerto Rico

Read full article on original website
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
The Free ‘World Music Festival Chicago’ Returns Today For Its 22nd Year
Music is universal, and what better way to celebrate than by hearing award-winning artists from around the world perform? It’s all possible at the World Music Festival. Presented by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, the citywide, multi-venue festival features over 30 artists and ensembles. In total, the festival represents 22 countries and regions from around the world. Starting today September 30th, and going on until October 9th, experience an array of live performances at stunning venues across the city. This year, celebrate 10 years of Ragamala– the most extensive all-night presentation of live Indian classical music in...
Celebrate National Coffee Day Today With These Free Promotions
Today is National Coffee Day and while coffee connoisseurs consider that to be every day, it really is an actual holiday. Falling on September 29th, there’s a whole brew of great deals out there to celebrate. Today only. loyal Dunkin’ members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase through the DD Perks loyalty program. Find the closest Dunkin’ to you right here. Get a drip coffee for $1 or a cold brew for $3 all day long. Plus, if you’re looking to receive a bonus offer, text BEATRIX to 70717 to join the mobile text club. Participants must join by Wednesday, September 28 to receive the offer. Customers can alsp enter an Instagram giveaway to win a free month of coffee! Find your local shop here.
60 Wonderful Things To Do In Chicago This October
With the Autumn Equinox and Chicago’s breathtaking Chicagohenge spectacle now behind us, October is here and we have a month of Chicago in fall ahead. Rather than looking over our shoulders melancholically at the passing of summer, we can look ahead at what is arguably Chicago’s most beautiful month. From here on out the city’s aesthetics begin to peak as a hundred shades of autumnal color befall Chicago. The air is cool and crisp, the sun is still warm in the afternoons, and there is plenty of fall fun taking place. Plus, Halloween is hiding around the corner. From pumpkin picking and spiked ciders to haunted houses and spooky spectacles, here is our list of the top October activities to do in and around Chicago!
A New Vegan Restaurant Serving 100% Plant-Based Food Opens Today In River North
An upscale 100% plant-based restaurant is opening in River North today. Planta Queen serves everything from sushi made from dehydrated watermelon, avocado lime tartare, cauliflower tots and so much more. Now available to try in River North, whether you go for the Singapore noodles or try out the truffle mushroom udon, there’s something for everyone on this expansive, vegan-friendly menu. Serving a fusion menu founded on plant-based ingredients defines Planta Queen, founder and CEO Steven Salam isn’t looking to replace the steak and seafood restaurants but wants to introduce people to the delicious nature of plant-inspired options. With already successful...
A Horror-Filled Black Lagoon Pop-Up Is Coming To The Dandy Crown This October
A Halloween pop-up bar is coming to The Dandy Crown. Aptly titled Black Lagoon, the goth metal-inspired event brings cult horror to the Windy City. The Black Lagoon is premiering in nine cities across the US, bringing macabre to your favorite bar. The event will run through Halloween and make its debut at The Dandy Crown on October 3rd. Serving cocktails, spirits, and tons of spooky feels, the idea is helmed by Erin Hayes (Chicago’s Lost Lake, and Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles) and Kelsey Ramage (Trash Collective and Toronto’s soon-to-open Supernova), two industry experts– bringing together macabre, goth,...
Chicago Has Been Named The Best Beer City In The US By A Recent Study
After Chicago was last year named the 3rd best beer city in the country, another survey has recognized our great city as a beer utopia this year crowning it the best destination in the United States for beer lovers. HomeToGo, the marketplace with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals, recently ranked the best beer destinations in the U.S. putting together a 2022 Beer Lovers Index featuring seventeen cities from fourteen different states. The shortlist used information from openbrewerydb.org, the brewers association, and state craft beer sales & production statistics to analyze the affordability and availability of top-rated beer in...
An Abandoned Theater Turned Chicago Biggest Thrift Shop Exists Right In Andersonville
Walking into the Brown Elephant in Andersonville, you know it’s something special. The massive space holds endless finds, standing tall with cavernous ceilings and spacious rooms. The Brown Elephant, a local thrift chain in Chicago, has three locations throughout the city, but their Andersonville location draws a crowd. Located in an old theater, the space feels welcoming with people milling around– it’s not hard to picture the area, once known as the Calo Theater, as a gathering place for live theater back in the day. Initially built in 1915, The Calo theater hosted live performances and was known around town as a movie theater. Part of larger the Ascher Brothers circuit, the theater once held seating for over 880 people and also included storefronts and over 30 offices. Now, the thrift shop sits in the gorgeous Spanish Baroque Revival building. It’s worth a trip if you’re in another part of the city, as it’s practically impossible to leave the store empty-handed.
Watch 103-Year-Old Loyola Super-Fan Sister Jean Throw The First Pitch At A Cubs Game
In wholesome Chicago news, the chaplain of the Loyola University Ramblers men’s basketball team, Sister Jean, threw out the first pitch at Wrigley Field for the Cubs game this past Tuesday night. The 103-year-old wore her Loyola varsity jacket and Cubs jersey for the occasion. Throwing an underhand toss from her wheelchair, the icon sat just before home plate, tossing the ball amidst cheers from the stands. Sister Jean has been Chaplin of the Loyola University Ramblers since 1994. This is her first time back at Wrigley Field since 2018. Sister Jean rose to notoriety in 2018, when the Ramblers played the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, as she cheered from the sidelines. She became known on the Internet as the “basketball nun” but to Loyola University students, she’s a fixture in their daily lives, oft greeting everyone with a smile as she moves around campus. Sister Jean is still throwing out first pitches at 103!
Revitalizing LaSalle Street Could Turn It Into A Residential Neighborhood
A key downtown office district known as the LaSalle Street corridor has suffered the effects of COVID-19 along with the loss of several large firms which have left to move into spaces along Wacker Drive or in Fulton Market. Now, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has revealed plans to revive the LaSalle Street corridor, also known as the Financial District, by adding multiple new apartments and affordable units in the area. The mayor is looking to transform vacant office spaces into brand new residential units by offering city subsidies to developers. At the press conference, the mayor mentioned plans to fill the...
The Chicago Architecture Center Is Free For All Visitors In October
Illinois residents, you can explore the Chicago Architecture Center for free starting from October 1-16 by showing your CAC app download at the ticket counter. There will also be additional opportunities for engagement throughout the new app all October long as the remodeled CAC mobile app features new thematic self-guided tours such as Murales in Pilsen, Paseo Boricua, Bungalows of Hermosa, Modern Living in Chatham, and many more. Don’t miss out on a new exhibit at the Chicago Architecture Center, SAY IT LOUD, which showcases a global traveling activation that “elevates the work and identities of local, diverse designers in collaboration with the National Organization of Minority Architects”. The free October access and new exhibits tie in with the Chicago Architecture Center’s 12th annual Open House Chicago 2022. Known as one of over 50 similar festivals in cities across the globe, Open House Chicago is part of the overarching Open House Family. On the 15-16th of October, the CAC is highlighting over 20 community areas with a free self-guided tour available to download through the app. This year’s event, presented by Wintrust, encourages visitors to explore a vast roster filled with over 150+ architectural, cultural, and historically significant sites.
A Luxe New Bar At 360 CHICAGO Features Neighborhood Inspired Cocktails
Sip on an Orange Line or opt for the Gold Coast Manhattan at 360 Chicago’s new CloudBar, a luxe new lounge located on the 94th floor of 360 Chicago’s Observation Deck. With trendy drinks inspired by local neighborhoods and places around the Windy City, the $2 million lounge also features food and additional drink options from local businesses like Revolution Brewing, Moody Tongue Brewery, and more. Upon taking a 42-second elevator ride to 360 CHICAGO, guests will find themselves at a gorgeous 18-seat bar complete with mirrored ceilings and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows for optimal city views– or opt for ledge seating...
New York Times Has Ranked Two Chicago Restaurants Among The 50 Most Exciting In The Country
Chicago’s prowess as a culinary heavyweight requires no rhapsody. Boasting food from all corners of the world and some of the best chefs and restaurateurs around, the Windy City’s food scene is up there with some of the best on the planet. There’s no surprise then, that Chicago’s culinary outfits are consistently picking up accolades like being awarded Michelin Guide stars or being recognized in the James Beard Awards which were this summer held in Chicago. The latest critical behemoth to acknowledge Chicago among the very best is the New York Times which this week named two Chicagoan ventures in its list of the 50 most exciting restaurants in the United States. New York Times representatives traveled far and wide “from Oklahoma City to Juncos, Puerto Rico, to Orcas Island off the coast of Washington State.”
Here’s How To Track Where and When Fall Foliage Will Peak In Chicago
One of the best parts of autumn has to be the vibrant leaves that color the trees and eventually litter the ground. For any leaf enthusiast or casual observers out there— this one’s for you! Keep track of the peak foliage with the 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map. Thought of as the ultimate way to track the changing leaves, the foliage predictor has all the info you’re looking for. The interactive guide, brought to you from Smokymountains.com, shows visitors when trees will hit their peak autumn foliage across the U.S. To make as accurate as possible predictions, the site uses an algorithm of millions of data points sourced from governmental and non-governmental sites (like the Atmospheric Administration). By rounding up everything from yearly precipitation, to peak observation trends, and historical temperatures, the tracker analyzes the data before making its best prediction.
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With These 6 Events In Chicago
Celebrated September 15 through October 15, Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates Hispanic culture while also acknowledging the contributions, and promoting the history, culture, and more of Hispanic Americans. More specifically, those whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. We celebrate this month by appreciating the community’s heritage and vast contributions. Here are a few ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Chicago. Sure to be packed with exciting cultural events like festivals, performances, and live music, Chicago museums, institutions, and more really come together to make this celebration a special one. Going from September 15 through October 15, the Field Museum is celebrating Latinx Heritage Month. Hosting talks with Latinx staff members, learn more about the Field Museum’s intriguing scope of work– ranging from Chicago to the Amazon rainforest. There will also be a kid-centric Bilingual Story Time hosted by Laura Rodriguez-Romaní, the founder of Los Amigos Books, every Wednesday of this month from 11 AM to 12 PM. Enjoy performances from Ballet Folklorico de Chicago, one of the largest Mexican folkloric organizations in Illinois.
A Hidden Prohibition Era Speakeasy Is Now Open In Chicago—And You Don’t Want To Miss It!
If you’ve ever felt enamored by Prohibition Era tales from the times of Al Capone, now is your chance to experience it because a hidden Prohibition-style speakeasy is now open in Chicago for a limited time. The experience begins as soon as guests find the secret entrance at the green newspaper stand at 437 N. Rush Street in River North. As soon as you walk through the doors, time turns back to the 1920s for a delightfully unique evening. Revelers will be hurried down the stairs to a bustling hidden room full of historical energy. The dimly lit bar sets the stage for an exquisite evening with live music popular during the Prohibition Era that transports you back in time.
An Other-Worldly Holographic Theatre Is Coming To Chicago’s Navy Pier This October
The exhilarating exhibition coming to Navy Pier will feature a collection of 2D & 3D holograms from top-selling artists in this rapidly growing space—and you won’t want to miss out! Step into the Metaverse via augmented reality where you and your friends can immerse yourselves and interact with holographic environments and NFTs from innovative artists. Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are unique digital items (cannot be copied or replaced) like drawings, animated GIFs, or even music. And tickets for the experience have just been released to the public! When you enter ‘Verse’, all you will see is an empty gallery. Do not be alarmed; the Metaverse will only come to life when you wear the provided Augmented Reality headset, or use your smartphone.
Chicago’s First-Ever Rooftop Soccer Pitch Has Opened In Lincoln Park
An exciting new soccer venue has opened in Chicago taking the Chicago soccer scene to new heights. Located atop the NEWCITY parking structure in Lincoln Park, the Skyline Pitch is “Chicago’s 1st rooftop soccer venue for guests of all ages to train, play, and celebrate the game of futsal and soccer with an unmatched view of the beautiful Chicago skyline.” Home to a soccer field, a futsal court, a Panna Cage, a Fut Tennis court, and a TEQ Ball table, there’s no shortage of fun for soccer enthusiasts up on the 24,500-square-foot rooftop facility. As well as regular training programs, pick-up...
Jack’s Popular Over-The-Top Pumpkin Pop-Up Has Returned For Its Fifth Year
The creative team behind Goose Island’s roster of exciting seasonal popups will tomorrow bring back their popular fall experience ‘Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up‘ for its fifth year in Chicago. As we enter fall and the leaves begin to change color, those many adored annual events start to announce themselves offering an abundance of corn mazes, light displays, pumpkin patches, pumpkin spiced lattes, after-hours events, and all sorts of fall fun. The plentitude of pumpkin-related fun can be found all over the country but here in Chicago, we have some of the very best and Jack’s Pumpkin Patch Pop-Up is one of those places where there are no half measures when it comes to celebrating the season. Spanning more than 2 acres of land down in Goose Island guests will find Chicago’s largest corn maze, carnival games, photo opportunities, axe throwing, various bars, food trucks, and over ten thousand pumpkins all within the over-the-top outdoor pop-up.
Explore Chicago’s Little India, A 15-Block Stretch On Devon Avenue
Located on a 15-block stretch of street and nestled amongst the bustle of the city is a place sometimes called Little India. Filled with packed restaurants, delicious food, and shop windows advertising saris, Little India might be less well known than the likes of China Town or Greektown, but it’s 100% worth a visit. Spend a day on the far North side of town and prepare to be amazed. Little India has been a Chicago staple since the 1970s and is known by locals as a multiethnic corridor. Located in the West Ridge neighborhood, Devon Avenue is bustling with Indian and Pakistani culture. Stop by the Sikh temple (Devon Gurdwara Sahib of Chicago 2341 W Devon Ave.) and learn more about the vibrant area as you walk around. Embrace your need for endless home decor at Reshma’s Home Decor (2540 W Devon Ave.), a meditation and spirituality store that imports products from all over India. Next, satiate your appetite with any number of delicious restaurants like Hema’s Kitchen, Ghareeb Nawaz Restaurant, Udupi Palace, Khan BBQ, food counters like Kamdar Plaza, and so much more!
