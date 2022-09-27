Read full article on original website
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Show Your Boo How Much You Care With Spooky Bouquets
Roses are red, blood red and they're perfect for that special someone this spooky season. Some might not think it, but Halloween can be very romantic- and for those who want to show their boos how much they care, check out these spooky bouquets that an El Paso vendor is selling this Halloween season.
How Would You Excite an El Pasoan In 5 Words or Less?
There are quite a few ways to ruin an El Pasoans day in 5 words or less. KLAQ listeners certainly didn't hold back when it came to sharing their own two cents. The top topics that would ruin an El Pasoans day revolved around weather, sports, food chains, and a political person. The KLAQ Facebook page got some great feedback that had me wondering about another topic.
People In El Paso Dearly Miss the Lovely Mountain Shadow Lake
Some lucky people in El Paso had the awesome opportunity to party at Mountain Shadow Lake. Unfortunately, I was not around when parties were lit at Mountain Shadow Lake many years ago. But thankfully, there are a couple of YouTube videos you can enjoy as a blast from the past....
Get Ready to Rock at Rocking the Rez Pow Wow This Weekend El Paso
There is something happening this weekend that is quite an interesting event. If you at all have ever been curious about the North American Indian ceremony then mark your calendars and save the date. The 11th annual Rocking the Rez Pow Wow and Skate Jam will make another return to...
El Paso News
La Union Maze grows double the size of pumpkins for pumpkin patch season
ANTHONY, New Mexico (KTSM) – Fall is underway and pumpkins have returned to the borderland. Pumpkins at La Union Maze in Anthony, New Mexico have been growing to sizes not seen in a while, some are even 100lbs heavy. “These ones are more less our variety that tends to...
Join a Fun Party That’s Going Down In El Paso for a Great Cause
There is a big event going down in El Paso that sounds like a lot of fun to be a part of. Except for this kind of fun, it is supporting a great cause that is happening in the borderland. A dear friend of mine Claudia Anchondo who you may...
daystech.org
Monkey Rock entertainment center to open at Sunland Park Mall
A brand new household pleasant leisure middle, Monkey Rock, is scheduled to open Oct. 14 at Sunland Park Mall. The website for the center says it is going to have 10 lanes of bowling, digital actuality video games together with golf, a mountain climbing wall, minigolf and an arcade. Families...
Little Flower Catholic Church’s yearly Bazaar and special Santa Teresita ceremony
EL PASO, Texas - Little Flower Catholic Church is putting on its yearly Bazaar- a market with vendors, entertainment, and more. Things will be a little bit different this year as it will be a three-day event- Friday through Sunday- and will even include a rodeo on Friday. Admission is free for the weekend but The post Little Flower Catholic Church’s yearly Bazaar and special Santa Teresita ceremony appeared first on KVIA.
The Best Replies From El Pasoans on How to Ruin an El Pasoans Day
There are so many things that come to mind that can upset or ruin an El Pasoans day. For example, when Covid-19 shut down businesses people were bummed about Chico's Tacos closing for a while. Chico's Tacos is closed was one of the many ways you could ruin an El...
KVIA
Routine lab work leads to leukemia diagnosis for El Paso boy
EL PASO, Texas -- A mother advocated on behalf of her son and unknowingly helped uncover a potentially lethal disease lurking out of sight. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. ABC-7 is profiling an El Paso family who endured treatment. Maria Gonzalez was concerned about her son, Frank. She thought...
Celebrate Fall At Nopal Nation’s First-Ever Fall Fest At Outlet Shoppes at El Paso
Fall has arrived which means the return of Fall festivals in the borderland!. If outdoor Fall festivals are your thing then Nopal Nations' first-ever Fall Fest is where you need to be. Every weekend in October Nopal Nation Patio Grill will be hosting a family-friendly Fall Fest. Nopal Nation is...
22-Year-Old El Pasoan Goes TikTok Viral Thanks To Karaoke Video
One local El Pasoan has gone viral on TikTok after posting a karaoke video that gained nearly 4 million views overnight. Watch this 22-year-old (@tumadreautin) from El Paso impress the heck out of TikTok when the "Spirit of Shaggy" overcomes him during karaoke night. Imagine going to bed with only...
Missing a Great Man “The Sandman” Who Styled the El Paso Streets
There is a man a ton of El Pasoans miss seeing around on the El Paso streets making art. Unfortunately, the El Paso streets have been a bit dull lately since his passing in 2019. Now that is a huge hint and should be a dead giveaway as to who...
Did You Miss Iron Maidens’ El Paso Concert? If So, Keep Reading
If you didn't get to see Iron Maiden earlier this month, don't worry ... a fan who was there was kind enough to film the entire show. Iron Maiden brought their "Legacy Of The Beast" tour to El Paso a few weeks ago but not everyone got to see it. Some couldn't afford tickets, some couldn't get tickets, some had to work, etc, etc. For whatever reason, a lot of Iron Maiden fans missed out.
Get Scared, Get Ghosted, Get Lost: Frightfully Fun Things to Do This Weekend
And whether you're a fright-obsessed lover of all things scary or like losing yourself in a maze of cornstalks, here’s where to get into the spirit of the season in and around El Paso. Get Spooked. Haunted Houses of Terror: Twice the terror, double the screams. “Resident Evil” and...
Why the El Paso Star on the Mountain Won’t Be Lit Up This Week
El Paso's Star on the Mountain. When you see it, you know you are home. It’s been a daily part of our evening skyline since April 1993. But if you've looked towards the Franklins at night these last few days, you may have noticed the iconic symbol has gone dark.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Changes coming as Bite of Belgium celebrates 10th anniversary
Oct. 1, 2012, A Bite of Belgium first opened its doors – actually, its window – as a walk-up restaurant in a leased building at 741 N. Alameda Blvd. Ten years later, Jim and Jodi York own the building and the property surrounding it, offer extensive indoor and outdoor dining and have big plans for what is coming next.
El Paso’s Halloween Parade Returns In 2022 To Scare Up Family Fun
El Paso's annual Halloween Parade returns to Album Park to enjoy some good family fun in October. For the last 37 years, it's been a tradition for El Paso families to gather at Album Park for the annual Halloween parade hosted by our partner station KLAQ. Last year alone, over...
Texas Bucket List Made A Stop At Favorite BBQ Spot In El Paso
We've talked about The Texas Bucket List before on the website; we've mentioned whenever they come to a new place in El Paso & we've mentioned what their top 10 popular places on their YouTube page. Currently The Texas Bucket List is on their 17th season & they stopped at...
Borderland Spotlight: El Pasoan produces Netflix film “Day Shift”
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A borderland artist has made it big in Hollywood and if you don’t know who that is you might want to check her recent film on Netflix. KTSM had the pleasure to chat with the El Paso native, Yvette Yates Redick on the Netflix movie she produced with her husband […]
600 ESPN El Paso
