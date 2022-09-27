Read full article on original website
11 dead in suspected and confirmed Ebola cases in Uganda
In the last 24 hours, Uganda has recorded four confirmed cases of Ebola, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 11, the country's health ministry reported Friday in a statement.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Uganda: Ebola cases reported outside Mubende
Less than one week ago, Uganda health authorities reported a case of Sudan ebolavirus in man from Mubende District, about 100 miles west of the capital city of Kampala. This was the first Ebola case reported in Uganda since 2019. Since that first case and the subsequent outbreak declaration, the...
BBC
Uganda's Ebola outbreak: Trainee doctors go on strike over safety fears
Trainee medics battling Ebola in Uganda's virus epicentre accuse the government of putting their lives at risk. "Most times you come into contact with a patient and you use your bare hands," one worker told the BBC anonymously. All trainees at Mubende's regional hospital say they are on strike and...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Ebola outbreak: Two new cases confirmed in Uganda, Lockdown ruled out
The Uganda Ministry of Health recorded two additional confirmed Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) cases, bringing the cumulative cases to 36 (18 confirmed and 18 probable cases). Two new deaths were also recorded– for a cumulative total of 23 (5 confirmed deaths and 18 probable deaths). The government has ruled...
5 steps to stop Ebola spreading in East Africa – a frontline expert advises
The biggest Ebola outbreak in human history happened in West Africa from 2014 to 2015. I was on the front lines in Liberia serving as the head of case detection for the National Ebola Response team and administering critical aspects of Liberia’s Ebola response. The outbreak affected Sierra Leone,...
Tsunami warning issued by US authorities after powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
A TSUNAMI warning has been issued after a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook Taiwan. The strong tremors caused train carriages to derail and a building to collapse as rescue workers attempt to free those trapped. Tremors could be felt across Taiwan, the country's weather bureau said - with the epicentre...
As violence worsens in Haiti, United Nations orders evacuation of non-essential staff
The United Nations is ordering the evacuation of all non-essential international workers from Haiti, citing ongoing violence that has left workers vulnerable to kidnapping and attacks last week on U.N.-backed food warehouses across the country.
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
natureworldnews.com
At Least 65 People Dead as 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southwestern China
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck southwestern China on Monday, September 5, killing at least 65 people which was also felt in Chengdu by millions of people who are currently in a strict COVID-19 lockdown. The epicenter of the massive quake reportedly occurred about 26 miles (43 kilometers) southeast of the city of Kangding in the Sichuan province in Southwest China.
BBC
Ethiopia's Tigray war: Satellite images capture troop build-up near Eritrea border
Satellite images have given a rare glimpse into the resurgence of fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, one of the world's most hidden conflicts, where communications have been cut off and journalists denied permission to visit. The images taken this month show the build-up of troops and military hardware along...
The west is ignoring Pakistan’s super-floods. Heed this warning: tomorrow it will be you
Those who don’t die from the floods risk death by starvation – yet you’ve probably heard little about the devastation
UN speeches end with silence from Myanmar, Afghanistan
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — For the second straight year, Afghanistan and Myanmar were silent at the U.N. General Assembly’s leaders’ meeting, which ended Monday with no representative of either government stepping forward to talk as the United Nations tries to resolve who should represent them. At the...
insideedition.com
World Health Organization Declares Ebola Outbreak in Uganda
According to the World Health Organization, an Ebola outbreak has been declared in Uganda. Health officials have found a dozen cases of the viral infection, also known as Ebola hemorrhagic fever. Ebola is spread through contact with bodily fluids. It can take several days for symptoms to appear. The disease causes both internal and external bleeding, and is often fatal. Authorities in Uganda are working to trace the source of the infection, and isolate those who may have been infected.
Ebola infections grow in Uganda as death toll rises to 23
Ebola infections have risen across districts in Uganda, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and suspected deaths to 23, health authorities in the east African country said Monday.
Northern Kenya faces hunger crisis as drought wipes out livestock
LODWAR, Kenya, Sept 29 (Reuters) - In a dry river bed in Kenya's arid northwest, pastoralists dig ever-deeper pits in an anxious search for water, as the region suffers its worst drought in 40 years, which has wiped out livestock and crops, deepening a hunger crisis.
Pakistan's catastrophic floods are still causing unspeakable suffering
Monsoonal rains have gone in Pakistan, but the flood water is still causing suffering to the country - especially the children, who are at risk of waterborne diseases after being displaced by the floods. CNN’s Anna Coren reports.
BBC
Burkina Faso attack: 11 soldiers killed in ambush
Eleven soldiers have died and 50 civilians are missing in Burkina Faso following a suspected jihadist attack, the government says. A supply convoy escorted by the army travelling to the northern town of Djibo, was targeted in an ambush on Monday. The government called it a "barbaric attack", the AFP...
