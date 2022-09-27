ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
outbreaknewstoday.com

Uganda: Ebola cases reported outside Mubende

Less than one week ago, Uganda health authorities reported a case of Sudan ebolavirus in man from Mubende District, about 100 miles west of the capital city of Kampala. This was the first Ebola case reported in Uganda since 2019. Since that first case and the subsequent outbreak declaration, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: Two new cases confirmed in Uganda, Lockdown ruled out

The Uganda Ministry of Health recorded two additional confirmed Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) cases, bringing the cumulative cases to 36 (18 confirmed and 18 probable cases). Two new deaths were also recorded– for a cumulative total of 23 (5 confirmed deaths and 18 probable deaths). The government has ruled...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebola Virus#Outbreaks#African#Ituri#Getty Rrb Congo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
natureworldnews.com

At Least 65 People Dead as 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southwestern China

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck southwestern China on Monday, September 5, killing at least 65 people which was also felt in Chengdu by millions of people who are currently in a strict COVID-19 lockdown. The epicenter of the massive quake reportedly occurred about 26 miles (43 kilometers) southeast of the city of Kangding in the Sichuan province in Southwest China.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

UN speeches end with silence from Myanmar, Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — For the second straight year, Afghanistan and Myanmar were silent at the U.N. General Assembly’s leaders’ meeting, which ended Monday with no representative of either government stepping forward to talk as the United Nations tries to resolve who should represent them. At the...
POLITICS
insideedition.com

World Health Organization Declares Ebola Outbreak in Uganda

According to the World Health Organization, an Ebola outbreak has been declared in Uganda. Health officials have found a dozen cases of the viral infection, also known as Ebola hemorrhagic fever. Ebola is spread through contact with bodily fluids. It can take several days for symptoms to appear. The disease causes both internal and external bleeding, and is often fatal. Authorities in Uganda are working to trace the source of the infection, and isolate those who may have been infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Burkina Faso attack: 11 soldiers killed in ambush

Eleven soldiers have died and 50 civilians are missing in Burkina Faso following a suspected jihadist attack, the government says. A supply convoy escorted by the army travelling to the northern town of Djibo, was targeted in an ambush on Monday. The government called it a "barbaric attack", the AFP...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy