El Paso, TX

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel there often, you are in the right place, because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouse in New Mexico:. What do you think about these steakhouses in New Mexico? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Would you recommend other people to eat at these restaurants? Did you enjoy the food? What about the service and the atmosphere? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to mention your favorite steakhouses in New Mexico too so more people can visit them if they happen to live in the area. If you are a local or you simply know your way around the restaurants in New Mexico, then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations, so don't sky away from sharing them with us in the comments.
RUIDOSO, NM
KTSM

New patio bar and food truck park to open in spring

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Neep Collective, a patio bar and food truck broke ground today in north east El Paso. The owners hope to be open by April. Neep, meaning “North East El Paso”, and Collective, meaning a place for people to gather. This patio bar and food truck park will be a place […]
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

Keith Austin puts a ring on his museum

Take a look at your hand. Are you wearing a wedding ring, graduation ring, award ring, or something you just enjoy seeing on your finger? Ever wonder why there are so many different rings?. That question bothered Keith Austin, owner of Austin’s Jewelry located at 230 East Idaho at Foster....
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police are responding to a SWAT call near Solano and Colorado. Police say it's in relation to a family domestic disturbance. A man has barricaded himself in a home. Police say they are trying to establish communication with the man and encourage him to come out peacefully. This The post SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso teen charged for allegedly murdering and burning missing man

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged due to his alleged involvement in the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. A multi-agency investigation involving the EPPD, the U.S. Army CID, and FBI El Paso has announced 18-year-old Michael Leyva has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Animal Services hires Borderland-native veterinarian

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso announced the addition of a new veterinarian who is from right here in the Borderland. El Paso Animal Services hired Dr. Anthony Chacon to the shelter after it experienced an almost year-long vacancy amid a nationwide veterinarian shortage. Dr. Chacon is a borderland-native, growing up […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Booking photos of men in connection to Manuel Sanchez’ murder

UPDATE: The El Paso police department has now released the booking photos of the two men who were arrested in connection to the death of a 28-year-old man. Michael and Daniel Leyva were booked into jail for their alleged roles related to the death of Manuel Sanchez Jr.Michael Leyva is facing a capital murder charge […]
EL PASO, TX

