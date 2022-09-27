San Diego County reported 290 new COVID-19 infections and four deaths as public health officials today urged residents to get vaccinated for both Coronavirus and influenza. "Vaccines save lives and it's safe to receive both your COVID vaccine and flu shot at the same time,'' said Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, county public health officer. "The vaccines are effective and everyone who is eligible should get vaccinated to avoid getting sick and spreading viruses to others.''

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO