San Diego, CA

335,000 low-income San Diegans may lose healthcare

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Residents joined the Mayor of Chula Vista in hosting a rally Thursday, Sept. 29 to protest against the disruption of medical services. The potential disruption could affect 335,000 low-income San Diegans. This after the California Department of Health Care Services voted to remove community health...
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
County Health Officials Urge Residents to Get Flu/Coronavirus Vaccines

San Diego County reported 290 new COVID-19 infections and four deaths as public health officials today urged residents to get vaccinated for both Coronavirus and influenza. "Vaccines save lives and it's safe to receive both your COVID vaccine and flu shot at the same time,'' said Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, county public health officer. "The vaccines are effective and everyone who is eligible should get vaccinated to avoid getting sick and spreading viruses to others.''
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
What COVID deaths in San Diego County show about the vaccine

Since the beginning of August, public comment during County Board of Supervisors and San Diego City Council meetings have seen more and more residents calling on elected officials to end the local state of emergency that was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic. Those going before decision-makers...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Chula Vista seeks volunteers for its 19th annual Beautify Chula Vista neighborhood clean-up

The City of Chula Vista and the South Bay Sustainable Communities network call on volunteers to register for the 19th annual Beautify Chiua Vista neighborhood cleanup. The annual event is hosted by Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas on Oct. 22, and the neighborhood beautification will run from 8:30 a.m. through noon. Beautification activities will take place at two locations:
CHULA VISTA, CA
Chula Vista accepts finding to create and implement an Age-Friendly Business and Business District and Designation program

Chula Vista City Council recently approved a $40,000 grant from the San Diego Foundation to establish a “Business Designation Toolkit” for businesses and business districts in order to increase livability among residents. The San Diego Foundation’s Age-Friendly Community grant aim to establish “Age-Friendly Businesses” and implement an “Age-Friendly...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Chula Vista holds Filipinos of South Bay Exhibit Grand Opening this Sunday!

Chula Vista Public Library collaborates with the Friends of the Chula Vista Heritage Museum, Filipinos in San Diego, PASACAT and FANHS-San Diego and COPAO to build this exciting project that honors Filipinos and Filipino-Americans. Tomorrow, Sunday October 2, The Chula Vista Public Library Civic Center Branch will hold the highly-anticipating...
CHULA VISTA, CA
U.S. Department of Education grants $6.5 million award to National University for teacher residency program in Chula Vista

National University receives the U.S. Department of Education Teacher Quality Partnership grant to tackle one of the city's main issues in education, teacher shortages. The school is a veteran-founded nonprofit university that is recognized has one of the biggest distributors of teaching credentials in the U.S. This news became official...
CHULA VISTA, CA
International Economic Development Council awards Chula Vista with two Gold Excellence in Economic Development Awards

Chula Vista was awarded two Gold Rank Excellence in Economic Development Awards for its Annual Report and Department Work plans by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the city recently announced. The Excellence in Economic Development Awards is granted to the world’s best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials,...
CHULA VISTA, CA
SD Drug Dealer Convicted of Selling Pills That Caused Marine’s Overdose Death

A San Diego man is set to be sentenced early next year for selling fentanyl-laced pills that caused the overdose death of an active-duty U.S. Marine. A federal jury found 22-year-old Nameer Mohammad Atta guilty on Tuesday of distributing fentanyl resulting in death for selling pills that killed the victim identified by the U.S. Attorney’s Office as C.M.R., a 26-year-old active-duty lance corporal.
SAN DIEGO, CA

