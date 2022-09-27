Read full article on original website
kusi.com
335,000 low-income San Diegans may lose healthcare
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Residents joined the Mayor of Chula Vista in hosting a rally Thursday, Sept. 29 to protest against the disruption of medical services. The potential disruption could affect 335,000 low-income San Diegans. This after the California Department of Health Care Services voted to remove community health...
KGET 17
California governor takes back millions earmarked for raw sewage cleanup along border
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have dramatically improved water quality in two problematic areas along the California-Mexico border. The bill included $50 million to clean up the New River, which runs from Baja California to the Salton...
San Diego’s minimum wage will soon increase to $16.30
Many workers in San Diego will see a boost to their pay starting next year, with the city set to increase the minimum wage to $16.30.
kusi.com
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County, MTS, warns of active tuberculosis detected in transit rider
San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency has identified an active tuberculosis case in a Metropolitan Transit System rider, the agency recently announced. An MTS passenger was recently diagnosed with infectious pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) used the following routes between Feb. 16 and Aug. 16:. Trolley Blue Line from...
chulavistatoday.com
County Health Officials Urge Residents to Get Flu/Coronavirus Vaccines
San Diego County reported 290 new COVID-19 infections and four deaths as public health officials today urged residents to get vaccinated for both Coronavirus and influenza. "Vaccines save lives and it's safe to receive both your COVID vaccine and flu shot at the same time,'' said Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, county public health officer. "The vaccines are effective and everyone who is eligible should get vaccinated to avoid getting sick and spreading viruses to others.''
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego Blood Bank seeks donors to help maintain supply as Hurricane Ian reaches the Southeast
The San Diego Blood Bank is calling on San Diegans to donate blood to maintain a stable and adequate supply of blood and platelets as Hurricane Ian reaches Florida and moves throughout the Southeast with dangerous storm surges, winds, and flooding. In coordination with the AABB Interorganizational Task Force on...
KPBS
What COVID deaths in San Diego County show about the vaccine
Since the beginning of August, public comment during County Board of Supervisors and San Diego City Council meetings have seen more and more residents calling on elected officials to end the local state of emergency that was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic. Those going before decision-makers...
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista seeks volunteers for its 19th annual Beautify Chula Vista neighborhood clean-up
The City of Chula Vista and the South Bay Sustainable Communities network call on volunteers to register for the 19th annual Beautify Chiua Vista neighborhood cleanup. The annual event is hosted by Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas on Oct. 22, and the neighborhood beautification will run from 8:30 a.m. through noon. Beautification activities will take place at two locations:
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista accepts finding to create and implement an Age-Friendly Business and Business District and Designation program
Chula Vista City Council recently approved a $40,000 grant from the San Diego Foundation to establish a “Business Designation Toolkit” for businesses and business districts in order to increase livability among residents. The San Diego Foundation’s Age-Friendly Community grant aim to establish “Age-Friendly Businesses” and implement an “Age-Friendly...
Train services between San Diego County, Orange County suspended
Amtrak and Metrolink have suspended train service between San Diego County and Orange County.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista holds Filipinos of South Bay Exhibit Grand Opening this Sunday!
Chula Vista Public Library collaborates with the Friends of the Chula Vista Heritage Museum, Filipinos in San Diego, PASACAT and FANHS-San Diego and COPAO to build this exciting project that honors Filipinos and Filipino-Americans. Tomorrow, Sunday October 2, The Chula Vista Public Library Civic Center Branch will hold the highly-anticipating...
chulavistatoday.com
U.S. Department of Education grants $6.5 million award to National University for teacher residency program in Chula Vista
National University receives the U.S. Department of Education Teacher Quality Partnership grant to tackle one of the city's main issues in education, teacher shortages. The school is a veteran-founded nonprofit university that is recognized has one of the biggest distributors of teaching credentials in the U.S. This news became official...
californiaglobe.com
El Cajon’s Onerous Homeless Problem is Coming From San Diego County
El Cajon, a suburb of the City of San Diego, has an issue with homeless. While many cities throughout California have homeless troubles, city officials say El Cajon’s are being sent there by San Diego County. The small city of 105,000 does offer many services to the homeless transients...
beckerspayer.com
2 million Californians may need to switch insurance after Medi-Cal shakeup
Millions of Medi-Cal recipients may have to switch health insurers, and doctors, after the state awarded Molina a swath of Medicaid contracts in some of its largest counties, according to a Kaiser Health News report published by the Los Angeles Times Sept. 25. Molina won its largest-ever Medicaid contract Aug....
NBC San Diego
It's Back: ‘Bioluminescence Chasers' Hunt For Blue Waves as Red Tide Reaches San Diego
Vishwas Lokesh saw the first signs of what is known as a red tide through one of the handful of live surf cameras he monitors over the weekend. With years of experience, he knows what to look for: a faint glow on the black-and-white camera indicates the unpredictable phenomenon of bioluminescence is back in San Diego.
As gas prices soar, some Californians could get a refund as early as next week
As gas prices continue to soar, some Californians could get a tax refund from the state as early as next week.
chulavistatoday.com
Road Runner Sports opens first southbay location in Otay Ranch Town Center
Roadrunner members no longer have to go to northern San Diego for apparel. The fitness store is set to open its newest location here in the southbay on October 7, at the Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista. The weekend-long event is kicking off at 4 p.m. with an...
chulavistatoday.com
International Economic Development Council awards Chula Vista with two Gold Excellence in Economic Development Awards
Chula Vista was awarded two Gold Rank Excellence in Economic Development Awards for its Annual Report and Department Work plans by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the city recently announced. The Excellence in Economic Development Awards is granted to the world’s best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials,...
SD Drug Dealer Convicted of Selling Pills That Caused Marine’s Overdose Death
A San Diego man is set to be sentenced early next year for selling fentanyl-laced pills that caused the overdose death of an active-duty U.S. Marine. A federal jury found 22-year-old Nameer Mohammad Atta guilty on Tuesday of distributing fentanyl resulting in death for selling pills that killed the victim identified by the U.S. Attorney’s Office as C.M.R., a 26-year-old active-duty lance corporal.
