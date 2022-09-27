ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Report: Dolphins to travel early to Cincinnati for TNF

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q93Dj_0iCuPIqe00

With Hurricane Ian looming off the coast of Florida, NFL teams are changing their plans before the Week 4 action.

The Miami Dolphins have opened their practice facilities (and potentially Hard Rock Stadium) to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are preparing for a Sunday night battle with the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, Mike McDaniel’s team is also preparing for a matchup their own this week against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the weather has changed their plans as well. According to Outkick’s Armando Salguero, the Dolphins are now planning to leave Florida early Wednesday morning.

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques added that American Airlines had canceled half of their flights scheduled to leave Wednesday.

On a short week, it was unlikely that Miami would’ve held a full practice at the Baptist Health Traning Complex in Miami Gardens, so this shouldn’t affect them too much. If the Dolphins need to use a field for a walkthrough, they’ll surely be able to find one.

One area where it could affect the team is the health and training staff with all of the players that have injuries. It’s tough to provide that same level of care and treatment that they would’ve received at the facilities. Now, they’ll have to try and replicate it on the road.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Christian McCaffrey's gone zero dark thirty on us

Very few people know where Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was on Thursday. Baker Mayfield, apparently, is not one of those people. For the second consecutive day, McCaffrey was absent from the team’s practice in the lead-up to their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The sixth-year veteran has gone down on the injury report with a thigh issue, one he sustained in this past Sunday’s 22-14 win over the New Orleans Saints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Florida State
City
Kansas, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Florida, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cam Newton reportedly turned down 'at least one deal' in offseason

So, it seems as though the NFL really isn’t done with Cam Newton after all. Despite popular belief, there may still be interest in the former Carolina Panthers quarterback—who remains a free agent four weeks into the 2022 campaign. As reported by Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick of FOX Sports Radio 1340 AM, Newton was offered a deal this offseason—one he, obviously, did not accept.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Tnf#The Miami Dolphins#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Cincinnati Bengals#Outkick#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saquon Barkley made a call to Odell Beckham Jr. immediately after Giants loss to Cowboys

The New York Giants would love nothing more than to put their Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the rearview mirror, the problem is there will be some lingering effects that go beyond the normal sting of losing to their division rivals. Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in the final minutes of Monday night’s game. It’s a crushing blow for the team, which already had numerous question marks at the position — from a disgruntled Kenny Golladay to a banged up Kadarius Toney — and they need answers quick.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 4

NFL Week 3 brought some big upset wins. The Indianapolis Colts beat the Kansas City Chiefs. The Miami Dolphins knocked off the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys, playing with a backup quarterback, beat the New York Giants. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s NFL odds and lines, and tab the...
NFL
AOL Corp

Home of longtime Knicks, ESPN announcer Mike Breen destroyed in enormous fire

The Long Island home of Mike Breen, longtime play-by-play announcer for the New York Knicks and ESPN's NBA coverage, has been destroyed in a huge fire. The news was first reported by TMZ. The Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department, which later confirmed the fire to TMZ, reported to Breen's home at 4:03 a.m. to find a "fully involved" house fire. The fire department posted a photo on Instagram which shows the entire structure engulfed in flames.
MANHASSET, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

156K+
Followers
207K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy