Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
msn.com
Signs you had an emotionally abusive parent
Slide 1 of 32: The perspective of a child is colored by unconditional love and naïve acceptance of whatever their "normal" is. This can make it difficult to recognize emotional abuse until later in life. We're so impressionable as children that our parents' natural human flaws will inevitably impact us all in some way. Emotional abuse is different in its ability to leave us with long-term scars and trouble with relationships in adulthood.Let's take a look at some of the trademark behaviors of an emotionally abusive parent and how it affects the child as they mature. Click through the gallery to get started.You may also like: These foods will make you look younger.
Alex Rodriguez Was Asked How He Feels About Jennifer Lopez Marrying Ben Affleck Instead Of Him
Jennifer rekindled things with Ben mere weeks after her breakup with Alex and married the actor this summer.
msn.com
Curious facts about the iconic Jayne Mansfield
Slide 1 of 27: She is often remembered for her signature platinum blonde look and flirtatious personality, but Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield was much more than just a pretty face. She was highly intelligent, she had a shrewd business acumen, and she knew exactly how to build a public personality.Check out this gallery to learn all about Hollywood's smartest blonde.You may also like: 30 hilarious panoramic photo fails.
RELATED PEOPLE
14 Parents Who Were Not Expecting To Encounter This Kind Of Comedy At Their Kids' Schools
School sure has changed since we were kids.
msn.com
Celebrities who tragically died of overdoses
Slide 1 of 31: Drug addiction has been the downfall of numerous celebrities for decades. The apparent ease in which illicit substances can be obtained only fuels the habit. Whether accidental or on purpose, a fatal fix is a final fix. The depressing roll call of stars who've succumbed to their dependency shows no sign of diminishing.Click through and find out more about the celebrities who died of overdoses.You may also like: Fascinating facts that will change how you see 'The Sixth Sense'
msn.com
Adam Levine and Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo Take Flight Together Amid His Scandal
Adam Levine and his pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, are coming up for a little air amid the Maroon 5 frontman's cheating scandal. Levine and Prinsloo were spotted at an airport in Santa Barbara getting ready to board a private jet and head out for what appears to be a couples getaway.
msn.com
Khloe Kardashian rejected a marriage proposal from Tristan Thompson: ‘I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone’
Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she once rejected a marriage proposal from Tristan Thompson because she would not have felt “proud” of being engaged to him. The reality TV star opened up about the proposal in the latest episode of The Kardashians during a conversation with her elder sister, Kim.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
See Kate Beckinsale Showing Off Her Nails
A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) Kate Beckinsale is one of the most beautiful women on the planet, and she often sports some of her unique style on her Instagram page, which includes her showing off her multicolored nails this time around. Even more interesting is that she seems to not be wearing a shirt in the above photos, or she is at least giving off the illusion that she could be topless in these photos. Also, her backdrop appears to be an image of Dorothy from The Wizard of OZ, drinking a beer.
Comments / 0