Read full article on original website
Related
Show Your Boo How Much You Care With Spooky Bouquets
Roses are red, blood red and they're perfect for that special someone this spooky season. Some might not think it, but Halloween can be very romantic- and for those who want to show their boos how much they care, check out these spooky bouquets that an El Paso vendor is selling this Halloween season.
El Paso Artist Celebrating 13 Years of Deadboy With Spook Show
For the past 13 years, El Paso artist Eddie Marquez has created, and kept alive, the character of "Deadboy". You may have seen Deadboy maybe once or twice; Marquez even had a comic strip in the local publication What's Up. Deadboy got its start there and it took off from...
How Would You Excite an El Pasoan In 5 Words or Less?
There are quite a few ways to ruin an El Pasoans day in 5 words or less. KLAQ listeners certainly didn't hold back when it came to sharing their own two cents. The top topics that would ruin an El Pasoans day revolved around weather, sports, food chains, and a political person. The KLAQ Facebook page got some great feedback that had me wondering about another topic.
People In El Paso Dearly Miss the Lovely Mountain Shadow Lake
Some lucky people in El Paso had the awesome opportunity to party at Mountain Shadow Lake. Unfortunately, I was not around when parties were lit at Mountain Shadow Lake many years ago. But thankfully, there are a couple of YouTube videos you can enjoy as a blast from the past....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Haunted El Paso Playhouse Brings the Vampire Back to Life for Halloween with ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’
Just in time to send off spooky season with a shriek, the El Paso Playhouse is staging a horror fiction classic about Count Dracula, one of literature’s most instantly-recognizable characters. “The ghosts insisted, so…”. The city's longest running community theater presents "Bram Stroker’s Dracula" October 14 through October...
Get Ready to Rock at Rocking the Rez Pow Wow This Weekend El Paso
There is something happening this weekend that is quite an interesting event. If you at all have ever been curious about the North American Indian ceremony then mark your calendars and save the date. The 11th annual Rocking the Rez Pow Wow and Skate Jam will make another return to...
El Paso News
La Union Maze grows double the size of pumpkins for pumpkin patch season
ANTHONY, New Mexico (KTSM) – Fall is underway and pumpkins have returned to the borderland. Pumpkins at La Union Maze in Anthony, New Mexico have been growing to sizes not seen in a while, some are even 100lbs heavy. “These ones are more less our variety that tends to...
Join a Fun Party That’s Going Down In El Paso for a Great Cause
There is a big event going down in El Paso that sounds like a lot of fun to be a part of. Except for this kind of fun, it is supporting a great cause that is happening in the borderland. A dear friend of mine Claudia Anchondo who you may...
IN THIS ARTICLE
daystech.org
Monkey Rock entertainment center to open at Sunland Park Mall
A brand new household pleasant leisure middle, Monkey Rock, is scheduled to open Oct. 14 at Sunland Park Mall. The website for the center says it is going to have 10 lanes of bowling, digital actuality video games together with golf, a mountain climbing wall, minigolf and an arcade. Families...
Little Flower Catholic Church’s yearly Bazaar and special Santa Teresita ceremony
EL PASO, Texas - Little Flower Catholic Church is putting on its yearly Bazaar- a market with vendors, entertainment, and more. Things will be a little bit different this year as it will be a three-day event- Friday through Sunday- and will even include a rodeo on Friday. Admission is free for the weekend but The post Little Flower Catholic Church’s yearly Bazaar and special Santa Teresita ceremony appeared first on KVIA.
Animanga Fans Don’t Miss The Anime Fest In El Paso This Weekend
Fans of all things anime, don't miss the Sunland Park Anime Fest this weekend in west El Paso. Animanga lovers will celebrate all things anime and pop culture during the anime fest, a mini-convention for fans of anime, manga, games, and other pop culture hosted by The Makers Collaborative and All Things Japan at Sunland Park Mall.
El Paso’s Famous 3D Balloon Mural Series Grows To #11 With ‘Love’
Local artist Tino Ortega is spreading 'Love' with the latest addition of his 3D balloon mural series across El Paso. El Paso muralist Tino Otega is back with a new 3D balloon mural in East El Paso off Geronimo. So far, Ortega has created eleven murals, including his latest Love-themed 3D Balloon mural (minus one short-lived mural near the convention center in downtown El Paso).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Best Replies From El Pasoans on How to Ruin an El Pasoans Day
There are so many things that come to mind that can upset or ruin an El Pasoans day. For example, when Covid-19 shut down businesses people were bummed about Chico's Tacos closing for a while. Chico's Tacos is closed was one of the many ways you could ruin an El...
KVIA
Routine lab work leads to leukemia diagnosis for El Paso boy
EL PASO, Texas -- A mother advocated on behalf of her son and unknowingly helped uncover a potentially lethal disease lurking out of sight. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. ABC-7 is profiling an El Paso family who endured treatment. Maria Gonzalez was concerned about her son, Frank. She thought...
Celebrate Fall At Nopal Nation’s First-Ever Fall Fest At Outlet Shoppes at El Paso
Fall has arrived which means the return of Fall festivals in the borderland!. If outdoor Fall festivals are your thing then Nopal Nations' first-ever Fall Fest is where you need to be. Every weekend in October Nopal Nation Patio Grill will be hosting a family-friendly Fall Fest. Nopal Nation is...
22-Year-Old El Pasoan Goes TikTok Viral Thanks To Karaoke Video
One local El Pasoan has gone viral on TikTok after posting a karaoke video that gained nearly 4 million views overnight. Watch this 22-year-old (@tumadreautin) from El Paso impress the heck out of TikTok when the "Spirit of Shaggy" overcomes him during karaoke night. Imagine going to bed with only...
Missing a Great Man “The Sandman” Who Styled the El Paso Streets
There is a man a ton of El Pasoans miss seeing around on the El Paso streets making art. Unfortunately, the El Paso streets have been a bit dull lately since his passing in 2019. Now that is a huge hint and should be a dead giveaway as to who...
Get Scared, Get Ghosted, Get Lost: Frightfully Fun Things to Do This Weekend
And whether you're a fright-obsessed lover of all things scary or like losing yourself in a maze of cornstalks, here’s where to get into the spirit of the season in and around El Paso. Get Spooked. Haunted Houses of Terror: Twice the terror, double the screams. “Resident Evil” and...
5 Little-Known Fun Facts About El Paso Artist Ho Baron
We're sharing five little-known fun facts on one of El Paso's most stunning artists, Ho Baron. Discover another of El Paso's hidden gems in artist Ho Baron whose magnificent works are currently on display at the El Paso Museum of Art. Early last year, I had the opportunity to visit...
Why the El Paso Star on the Mountain Won’t Be Lit Up This Week
El Paso's Star on the Mountain. When you see it, you know you are home. It’s been a daily part of our evening skyline since April 1993. But if you've looked towards the Franklins at night these last few days, you may have noticed the iconic symbol has gone dark.
93.1 KISS FM
El Paso, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0