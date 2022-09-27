ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

93.1 KISS FM

Show Your Boo How Much You Care With Spooky Bouquets

Roses are red, blood red and they're perfect for that special someone this spooky season. Some might not think it, but Halloween can be very romantic- and for those who want to show their boos how much they care, check out these spooky bouquets that an El Paso vendor is selling this Halloween season.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

How Would You Excite an El Pasoan In 5 Words or Less?

There are quite a few ways to ruin an El Pasoans day in 5 words or less. KLAQ listeners certainly didn't hold back when it came to sharing their own two cents. The top topics that would ruin an El Pasoans day revolved around weather, sports, food chains, and a political person. The KLAQ Facebook page got some great feedback that had me wondering about another topic.
EL PASO, TX
daystech.org

Monkey Rock entertainment center to open at Sunland Park Mall

A brand new household pleasant leisure middle, Monkey Rock, is scheduled to open Oct. 14 at Sunland Park Mall. The website for the center says it is going to have 10 lanes of bowling, digital actuality video games together with golf, a mountain climbing wall, minigolf and an arcade. Families...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Little Flower Catholic Church's yearly Bazaar and special Santa Teresita ceremony

EL PASO, Texas - Little Flower Catholic Church is putting on its yearly Bazaar- a market with vendors, entertainment, and more. Things will be a little bit different this year as it will be a three-day event- Friday through Sunday- and will even include a rodeo on Friday. Admission is free for the weekend but The post Little Flower Catholic Church’s yearly Bazaar and special Santa Teresita ceremony appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Animanga Fans Don't Miss The Anime Fest In El Paso This Weekend

Fans of all things anime, don't miss the Sunland Park Anime Fest this weekend in west El Paso. Animanga lovers will celebrate all things anime and pop culture during the anime fest, a mini-convention for fans of anime, manga, games, and other pop culture hosted by The Makers Collaborative and All Things Japan at Sunland Park Mall.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso's Famous 3D Balloon Mural Series Grows To #11 With 'Love'

Local artist Tino Ortega is spreading 'Love' with the latest addition of his 3D balloon mural series across El Paso. El Paso muralist Tino Otega is back with a new 3D balloon mural in East El Paso off Geronimo. So far, Ortega has created eleven murals, including his latest Love-themed 3D Balloon mural (minus one short-lived mural near the convention center in downtown El Paso).
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Routine lab work leads to leukemia diagnosis for El Paso boy

EL PASO, Texas -- A mother advocated on behalf of her son and unknowingly helped uncover a potentially lethal disease lurking out of sight. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. ABC-7 is profiling an El Paso family who endured treatment. Maria Gonzalez was concerned about her son, Frank. She thought...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

5 Little-Known Fun Facts About El Paso Artist Ho Baron

We're sharing five little-known fun facts on one of El Paso's most stunning artists, Ho Baron. Discover another of El Paso's hidden gems in artist Ho Baron whose magnificent works are currently on display at the El Paso Museum of Art. Early last year, I had the opportunity to visit...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas.

