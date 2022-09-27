SAN FRANCISCO -- A lot of what happened Tuesday night at Oracle Park fit in with the plan the Giants had going into this season. Logan Webb won his 15th game and Camilo Doval capped a strong night for the bullpen, one that included a very good performance from Tyler Rogers. Joc Pederson hit his 23rd homer and Brandon Crawford led a solid defensive effort. The Giants beat the Rockies 5-2, improving to 7-1 during a late-September stretch that always looked like it would be the softest on their schedule.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO