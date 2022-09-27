ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals host Pirates to start last home series

The St. Louis Cardinals will begin their last home series of the regular season on Friday. The Redbirds are set to welcome Pittsburgh back to the Gateway City. St. Louis clinched the National League Central Division title this week in Milwaukee. The Cardinals currently have a record of 90-66. The Pirates are 59-97. Pittsburgh trails St. Louis by 31 games in the standings.
As MLB season hits final week, here are the five biggest questions that remain

One week from today, it's all over. The marathon that is the MLB season will conclude its 2022 edition and venture into a newly expanded postseason that's sure to produce a slew of storylines to woo us all the way into November. But before all that, the regular season still...
Reds aim to break 3-game losing streak, take on the Cubs

Cincinnati Reds (60-96, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (70-86, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (5-4, 4.18 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Cubs: Adrian Sampson (3-5, 3.23 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -150, Reds +128. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati...
Either with Giants or elsewhere, Pederson eager for playoff return

SAN FRANCISCO -- A lot of what happened Tuesday night at Oracle Park fit in with the plan the Giants had going into this season. Logan Webb won his 15th game and Camilo Doval capped a strong night for the bullpen, one that included a very good performance from Tyler Rogers. Joc Pederson hit his 23rd homer and Brandon Crawford led a solid defensive effort. The Giants beat the Rockies 5-2, improving to 7-1 during a late-September stretch that always looked like it would be the softest on their schedule.
Miguel Cabrera hits 507th homer, Tigers beat Royals 2-1

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 507th home run, Detroit got nine innings from its bullpen and the Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory. MJ Melendez led off the game with a home run for Kansas City, and Cabrera...
