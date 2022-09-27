Read full article on original website
USMNT’s Gregg Berhalter is going to have to get over himself
All right, I’m gonna be Sammy Sunshine about the USMNT. It’s not easy, but there’s a lot of dark clouds after the team went 0-for-180 minutes in scoring goals, or looking like they could get a goal, or even looking like they were interested in scoring a goal, in their last two friendlies before the World Cup. That’s still how they determine who wins, after all.
USWNT roster news: Alex Morgan ruled out of England, Spain friendlies
The biggest news from the latest U.S. women's national team roster drop is that San Diego Wave star forward Alex Morgan has been ruled out of two upcoming friendlies against England and Spain due to a knee injury. On Thursday, USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski released his latest 24-player roster for...
Spain excludes top players for game vs. USWNT amid ugly dispute with coach, federation
Spain has excluded 17 of its top women's soccer players from a roster for next month's game against the U.S. as most of those players remain locked in a dispute with the country's soccer federation over working conditions. Fifteen players wrote to the federation (the RFEF) last week to say...
Several USMNT players see stocks drop after dire September
The U.S. men’s national team came into September’s international window hoping to find clarity and belief, but after two dispiriting performances, they certainly didn’t get the answers they wanted. If anything, more players saw their stock drop, and in many cases there’s no recourse beyond hoping they go back to their clubs and tear it up. Gregg Berhalter has plenty to chew on over the next several weeks, but he was probably hoping to have more “good problems” than what he’s looking at right now. Who hurt their chances of playing a major role at the World Cup? And who seems more...
Preview: Team USA plays Canada in FIBA Women’s World Cup semifinals
The USA Basketball women’s national team plays Canada tomorrow morning in the semifinals of the FIBA Women’s World Cup. Here is the preview. What’s in store: The Americans are looking for a chance at a guaranteed medal if they win. For Canada, this is a trip of a lifetime. They have never won an Olympic medal, and the last time the Canadians won a medal was the bronze in 1986. Canada has also gradually improved on the world stage in the last two Olympic cycles, where they feature three WNBA players in Natalie Achonwa, Kia Nurse and Bridget Carleton. Even Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn (who is American), is an assistant for the Canadians.
Jackson caps WCup career with bronze, Australia beats Canada
Lauren Jackson capped her storied international basketball career with another bronze medal and scored 30 points to lead Australia to a 95-65 win over Canada in the third-place game at the women's World Cup
Dunn Returns, Morgan Out for USWNT vs. England, Spain
The U.S. will head abroad for two important tests in the build-up to next summer’s Women’s World Cup.
USMNT Coach Gregg Berhalter Piles on the Excuses After Lackluster Final World Cup Tune-up
The USMNT didn't impress in its final tune-ups for the 2022 World Cup, and coach Gregg Berhalter has plenty of excuses as to why that was the case. The post USMNT Coach Gregg Berhalter Piles on the Excuses After Lackluster Final World Cup Tune-up appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
US women's national team names 24-player roster for October friendlies
U.S. women’s national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski named the 24-player roster set to face England and Spain for the October friendlies, with Sophia Smith and Megan Rapinoe paving the way.
Alex Morgan's minor injury leaves USWNT thin at striker for massive friendly at England
The game between the United State’s women’s national team and England’s Lionesses at Wembley Stadium in London on Oct. 7 will be gargantuan. A capacity crowd of approximately 90,000, one of the largest audiences ever to watch the USWNT, is expected. Given that, USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski...
