Read full article on original website
Related
ilovekent.net
Kent Police’s undercover theft emphasis operation at Lowe’s ‘quite successful’
The Kent Police Department recently conducted an undercover theft emphasis at a local Lowe’s store, and officials say it was successful. “We’ve had some very aggressive thefts occurring in a few of our stores; many of them leading to assaults when a store employee tries to object to the five-fingered discounts. Your KPD Patrol Officers have been brainstorming ways to combat this trend. It is costly to the business and impacts the safety for the store’s employees.
ilovekent.net
Here’s your guide to this Saturday’s Burien Brat Trot/Oktoberfest
REMINDER: The homegrown, grassroots, family-friendly and fun Burien Brat Trot – a (mostly) flat race through the streets around Olde Burien – is this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, with an added Oktoberfest afterwards. This serves as a fundraiser for the Highline Schools Foundation, and is an event The...
ilovekent.net
High School Football Roundup: Kentwood, Kentridge win
Winning wasn’t going to be easy in this matchup, but Kentwood still prevailed 42-28 against Mt. Rainier in a local high school football matchup on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Kentwood is now 1-4 for the season. Never a doubt: Kentridge breezes past Todd Beamer 35-6 Kentridge earned a convincing...
Comments / 0