CUBuffs.com
Pac-12 Announces Men’s Basketball Times. Television
BOULDER – Game times and television network designations for the University of Colorado's 2022-23 men's basketball schedule was announced by the Pac-12 Conference on Thursday. Colorado has 30 regular season games scheduled to air on one of the Pac-12's television partners highlighted by a pair of national over-the-air broadcast...
CUBuffs.com
Buffs Doubles Advance Past Opening Day
SAN DIEGO — The University of Colorado women's tennis team advanced both doubles teams and Aya El Sayed through to the next round here Thursday on the opening day of the San Diego Intercollegiate Championships. El Sayed, fresh off a consolation tournament victory at the Battle In The Bay...
CUBuffs.com
Buffs Looking to Reset in the Palouse
PULLMAN, Wash. — Head coach Danny Sanchez and the Colorado Buffaloes will be six days removed from the controversy of last Friday's match against Arizona State when they take the field against No. 15 Washington State on Thursday (8 p.m. MT/Pac-12 Networks). In a single-match week, the Buffs dropped...
CUBuffs.com
Buffs Run Game Looks To Get Legs Vs. Arizona
BOULDER — Much of the attention surrounding the Colorado Buffaloes' offense has recently focused on CU's change of quarterbacks. That's understandable. When CU head coach Karl Dorrell made the decision last week to go with true freshman Owen McCown, it meant the Buffs were starting their third different quarterback in four games.
CUBuffs.com
Colorado Finishes Third At Golfweek Red Sky Classic
WOLCOTT, Colo. — The University of Colorado women's golf team finished in third place at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic at 6-over-par, 870, as the 54-hole tournament at Red Sky Golf Club wrapped up on Wednesday. The Buffaloes had the toughest of their three rounds, shooting 7-over, 295, dropping...
CUBuffs.com
Buffaloes In Two Tournaments This Weekend
BOULDER — The University of Colorado women's tennis team will send four athletes to the San Diego Intercollegiate Invitational starting this Thursday and the other four to the Jon Messick Invitational at CSU which begins on Friday. The four Buffaloes heading to the west coast are Antonia Balzert, Aya...
CUBuffs.com
Arias Named Semifinalist For William V. Campbell Trophy
BOULDER—Senior Daniel Arias is one of 156 Semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, college football's premiere scholar-athlete award. The award is celebrating its 33rd season and recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
