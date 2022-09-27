ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcellus, NY

Linus School Sports
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football vs. Wagner: Live score, updates

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team takes on the Wagner Seahawks at 5 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra and ESPN+. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Wagner to...
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse

Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
All-CNY girls lacrosse player commits to Duke

Syracuse, N.Y. — All-CNY girls lacrosse player Julianna Cogliandro has committed to play lacrosse for Duke University. The junior midfielder from Fayetteville-Manlius announced her decision to join the Blue Devils via Instagram on Thursday.
