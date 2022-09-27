Read full article on original website
Class AA football roundup: Christian Brothers Academy stays perfect with 29-8 win over Baldwinsville
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Christian Brothers Academy's defense stood tall Friday night with a 29-8 win over Baldwinsville.
Class B football roundup: Chittenango shuts out Cortland, 31-0
Kyle Werhlin scored two second-quarter touchdowns lead Chittenango to a 41-0 shutout over Cortland in a Class B contest.
Class C football roundup: Solvay downs Skaneateles, 35-21
Ikeem Vaughn’s 13-yard interception return in the fourth quarter help clinch Solvay’s victory 35-21 victory over host Skaneateles in a Class C contest.
Non-league football: Bishop Ludden blanks Utica Notre Dame, 41-0
Bishop Ludden started quickly and went on to score a 41-0 victory over Utica Notre Dame on Friday in a non-league game.
Class A football roundup: F-M uses ground game to run over Corcoran, 48-26
Syracuse, N.Y. -- George LaCombe ran for three scores and Thomas Conley added two more to spark a powerful running game that paced Fayetteville-Manlius over Corcoran 48-26 on Friday. The win kept the Hornets perfect at 5-0 while Corcoran dropped to 3-2.
3 Section III boys soccer teams are undefeated, and 2 of them meet this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. — With the postseason looming, only three Section III boys soccer teams remain unbeaten. Christian Brothers Academy, South Jefferson and Watertown IHC have yet to lose and look to head into the postseason unbeaten. >> Section III boys soccer scoring leaders, ranked by sectional class (Week 4)
Why these 4 girls soccer teams can finish the season undefeated
Syracuse, N.Y. — The girls soccer regular season is nearing its end and only four teams remain with a zero in the loss column. Beaver River, Cincinnatus, East Syracuse Minoa and New Hartford have dominated, and now a perfect regular season looks to be in each of the teams’ sights.
Watch: Cicero-North Syracuse girls soccer teams beats Baldwinsville behind 3 unanswered goals (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — No. 23 Class A state-ranked Cicero-North Syracuse girls soccer team downed Baldwinsville 3-1 on Thursday. The Bees (3-6) got on the board first when Audra Salvagani scored from just about 40 yards out with a little over 38 minutes remaining in the second half. The goal was Salvagani’s third of the season.
Marcellus gallops past Canastota in Class C-1 football (39 photos)
Marcellus had just a 10-6 lead at the break against Canastota, but 17 unanswered points in the second half guided the Mustangs (3-1) past the Raiders (2-3) in a Class C-1 contest on Friday. “I’m proud of my guys. We’re getting better week after week,” Marcellus coach Nick Patterson said....
F-M lacrosse standout Julianna Cogliandro picked Duke because it ‘had everything’
Less than a month into the official recruitment process, Fayetteville-Manlius’ Julianna Cogliandro made her college decision. That decision will have her playing Division I lacrosse for Duke.
Camden football knocks off Westhill in high-scoring affair (42 photos)
Camden is on a mission. That mission is to finish its 2022 campaign on a high note. The Blue Devils began the 2021 season with a 4-0 record but went 1-3 the rest of the way.
Le Moyne’s jump to Division I for sports grows more likely, could happen as early as next fall
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The signs that Le Moyne College will make a jump to Division I are flashing brighter than ever, with president Linda LeMura saying she believes the school would be prepared to shift to a higher level as early as next fall if the opportunity arises. LeMura told...
Class D football roundup: Logan Lando runs in game-winning TD for Sandy Creek
Logan Lando rushed eight yards for the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter as Sandy Creek knocked off Cato-Meridian, 24-22, on Friday. The Comets took an 18-14 lead in the third quarter on a 3-yard run by Dustin Mackey. The Blue Devils answered in the fourth quarter with a 35-yard TD pass from Finley Stonecypher to Dayshawn Hollister.
Syracuse football vs. Wagner: Live score, updates
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team takes on the Wagner Seahawks at 5 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra and ESPN+. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Wagner to...
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Oct. 1
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Saturday, Oct. 1. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
Live scoreboard, recaps for Saturday’s high school football games (Week 4)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A busy Week 4 in Section III football wraps up with nine games on Saturday. Check back throughout the day as we update scores during and after the games.
Christian Brothers Academy boys soccer overwhelms Solvay to remain undefeated (45 photos)
Christian Brothers Academy boys soccer has faced its share of illnesses and injuries this season. Despite some setbacks, it hasn’t stopped the Brothers from marching along with an unbeaten record and a deep depth chart.
All-CNY girls lacrosse player commits to Duke
Syracuse, N.Y. — All-CNY girls lacrosse player Julianna Cogliandro has committed to play lacrosse for Duke University. The junior midfielder from Fayetteville-Manlius announced her decision to join the Blue Devils via Instagram on Thursday.
Syracuse football is on the precipice of its first 5-0 start in 35 years (7 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The last time Syracuse football started a season 5-0, Don McPherson was quarterback. It was 1987, and the Orange beat Maryland, Rutgers, Miami (Ohio), Virginia Tech and then Missouri to start what would end up being an 11-0-1 season.
