Read full article on original website
Related
piratemedia1.com
What’s happening in Greenville this weekend
With East Carolina University football having its first away game of the season, the city of Greenville, North Carolina still has events for community members. Fresh Food Fridays: Both the Health Science Campus Student Center and Main Campus Student Center will pass out simply prepared, healthy foods along with their nutritional facts to the ECU Community. This will be a series that will continue throughout the semester. Both campuses will continue the series with a variety of peppers served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
piratemedia1.com
Pirate Nation prepares for potential impacts of Hurricane Ian
East Carolina University and Greenville, North Carolina, begin preparations for the possible weather conditions to be created by Hurricane Ian. On Sept. 26, the ECU’s twitter page posted an update on the storm with a link to information from NC Emergency Management’s coverage of the storm as well as ECU’s emergency preparedness guide.
UNC, Wilson hospitals fix issues that risked Medicare funding; complaints pending at Wilson
Regulators are still reviewing potential violations of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act by Wilson Medical Center.
piratemedia1.com
ECU, Greenville brace for Hurricane Ian’s impacts
East Carolina University and Greenville, North Carolina, city officials prepare for the potential impacts of the incoming weather created by Hurricane Ian. Greenville’s Public Information Officer Brock Letchworth said the city of Greenville began emergency preparations for storm conditions about a week before NC Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Sept. 28.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
piratemedia1.com
After six days, the Pitt County Fair celebration ends
The Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair ended its annual celebration, which started on Sept. 20th and ended on Sept. 25th, at the Pitt County Fairgrounds in Greenville, North Carolina which offered food, live performances, music, rides and more. The Pitt County fair introduced people to multiple forms of entertainment,...
neusenews.com
Roadblocks did not stop LCC Truck Driver Training grad from hitting the road
What seemed like one roadblock after another, Shawn Cooper of Kinston was determined to complete his educational goals at Lenoir Community College. He just needed a little motivation to stay on track. The 26-year-old was unemployed when he connected with the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Program, but he...
WITN
Kinston getting 4th police chief since January 2020
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - There’s more turnover at the top of the Kinston Police Department with tomorrow being the interim chief’s last day on the job. Interim Police Chief Jenee Spencer will retire tomorrow with 30 years of service. The city will now have had four police chiefs...
New recommendations in place for health care facilities
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced new COVID-19-related recommendations for health care facilities. The CDC has eased universal masking recommendations for hospitals and nursing homes unless in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. Face coverings had been required for all hospitals and nursing homes. The CDC has been […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Embezzlement arrest made in Pitt County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An embezzlement arrest has been made in Pitt County. On July 2, the Sheriff’s Office in Pitt County received a report of larceny by an employee of the Travel Store on Clark’s Neck Road in Pitt County. Evidence that Travel Store employee Jessica Renea Bradshaw, 36, of Washington showed that she embezzled […]
WITN
Rocky Mount police plan National Night Out for Oct. 4
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are inviting people to attend their National Night Out event this year. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4th from 6 to 8 p.m. on the lawn of the Helen P. Gay Rocky Mount Historic Train Station. The Rocky Mount Police...
WITN
City of Rocky Mount preparing for Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders across Eastern Carolina are preparing for impacts from Hurricane Ian. Rocky Mount city leaders tell WITN that they are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian and making preparations for the potential of inclement weather. With the threat of power outages, the city says it is closely monitoring...
newbernnow.com
Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears
We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
No charges for Washington County deputy fired in excessive force case
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina district attorney says no criminal charges will be brought against a deputy sheriff who was fired after allegations of him using excessive force were made. Washington County Deputy Aaron Edwards was let go a week after he arrested Gary Thomas for marijuana...
WITN
Water levels rise in Washington as Ian’s impacts continue
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Close to the Washington waterfront Friday evening, water levels are rising. Beaufort County Emergency Services released information telling residents to stay clear of all roadways. Deputy Director Chris Newkirk says the county is expecting to see water levels peak to 4-1/2 to 5 inches. Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper...
cbs17
Former Halifax County teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct with a student
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Halifax County teacher was arrested Wednesday for indecent liberties with a student, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incidents were discovered when the family of the victim reported the incidents to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say at the time of the incidents, Rashad Hakim Mayer, 26, was the victim’s teacher.
WITN
Pitt County man convicted of molesting foster child
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A Pitt County man has been convicted of various sex crimes involving a foster child. A Pitt County jury found 40-year-old Aaron McLawhon of Simpson guilty of three counts of statutory sex offense on a child by an adult, indecent liberties with a minor, and sexual activity by a substitute parent or custodian.
Roaches & mouse droppings: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Sept. 27)
One Triangle restaurant this week scored a 73.5%, a C grade.
piratemedia1.com
Men’s basketball anticipation rises as the team has their first practice
Anticipation around basketball season has increased as the men’s East Carolina University basketball (0-0, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) team had their first official practice of the season Sept. 27 in preparation for the first game on Nov. 8 in Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The team added Head Coach...
WITN
Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern. Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints. Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park. Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front...
WITN
Greenville faces less severe weather conditions than neighboring areas
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN had crews all across the ground in Eastern Carolina Friday, and Greenville was facing less severe conditions than areas in other counties. Unlike places like New Bern and Atlantic Beach, Greenville isn’t experiencing any major flooding. And although there’s been a steady rainfall and...
Comments / 0