With East Carolina University football having its first away game of the season, the city of Greenville, North Carolina still has events for community members. Fresh Food Fridays: Both the Health Science Campus Student Center and Main Campus Student Center will pass out simply prepared, healthy foods along with their nutritional facts to the ECU Community. This will be a series that will continue throughout the semester. Both campuses will continue the series with a variety of peppers served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO