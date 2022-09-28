ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

What’s happening in Greenville this weekend

With East Carolina University football having its first away game of the season, the city of Greenville, North Carolina still has events for community members. Fresh Food Fridays: Both the Health Science Campus Student Center and Main Campus Student Center will pass out simply prepared, healthy foods along with their nutritional facts to the ECU Community. This will be a series that will continue throughout the semester. Both campuses will continue the series with a variety of peppers served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Pirate Nation prepares for potential impacts of Hurricane Ian

East Carolina University and Greenville, North Carolina, begin preparations for the possible weather conditions to be created by Hurricane Ian. On Sept. 26, the ECU’s twitter page posted an update on the storm with a link to information from NC Emergency Management’s coverage of the storm as well as ECU’s emergency preparedness guide.
ECU, Greenville brace for Hurricane Ian’s impacts

East Carolina University and Greenville, North Carolina, city officials prepare for the potential impacts of the incoming weather created by Hurricane Ian. Greenville’s Public Information Officer Brock Letchworth said the city of Greenville began emergency preparations for storm conditions about a week before NC Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Sept. 28.
After six days, the Pitt County Fair celebration ends

The Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair ended its annual celebration, which started on Sept. 20th and ended on Sept. 25th, at the Pitt County Fairgrounds in Greenville, North Carolina which offered food, live performances, music, rides and more. The Pitt County fair introduced people to multiple forms of entertainment,...
Roadblocks did not stop LCC Truck Driver Training grad from hitting the road

What seemed like one roadblock after another, Shawn Cooper of Kinston was determined to complete his educational goals at Lenoir Community College. He just needed a little motivation to stay on track. The 26-year-old was unemployed when he connected with the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Program, but he...
Kinston getting 4th police chief since January 2020

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - There’s more turnover at the top of the Kinston Police Department with tomorrow being the interim chief’s last day on the job. Interim Police Chief Jenee Spencer will retire tomorrow with 30 years of service. The city will now have had four police chiefs...
New recommendations in place for health care facilities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced new COVID-19-related recommendations for health care facilities. The CDC has eased universal masking recommendations for hospitals and nursing homes unless in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. Face coverings had been required for all hospitals and nursing homes. The CDC has been […]
Embezzlement arrest made in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An embezzlement arrest has been made in Pitt County. On July 2, the Sheriff’s Office in Pitt County received a report of larceny by an employee of the Travel Store on Clark’s Neck Road in Pitt County. Evidence that Travel Store employee Jessica Renea Bradshaw, 36, of Washington showed that she embezzled […]
Rocky Mount police plan National Night Out for Oct. 4

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are inviting people to attend their National Night Out event this year. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4th from 6 to 8 p.m. on the lawn of the Helen P. Gay Rocky Mount Historic Train Station. The Rocky Mount Police...
City of Rocky Mount preparing for Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders across Eastern Carolina are preparing for impacts from Hurricane Ian. Rocky Mount city leaders tell WITN that they are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian and making preparations for the potential of inclement weather. With the threat of power outages, the city says it is closely monitoring...
Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears

We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
Water levels rise in Washington as Ian’s impacts continue

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Close to the Washington waterfront Friday evening, water levels are rising. Beaufort County Emergency Services released information telling residents to stay clear of all roadways. Deputy Director Chris Newkirk says the county is expecting to see water levels peak to 4-1/2 to 5 inches. Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper...
Former Halifax County teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct with a student

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Halifax County teacher was arrested Wednesday for indecent liberties with a student, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incidents were discovered when the family of the victim reported the incidents to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say at the time of the incidents, Rashad Hakim Mayer, 26, was the victim’s teacher.
Pitt County man convicted of molesting foster child

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A Pitt County man has been convicted of various sex crimes involving a foster child. A Pitt County jury found 40-year-old Aaron McLawhon of Simpson guilty of three counts of statutory sex offense on a child by an adult, indecent liberties with a minor, and sexual activity by a substitute parent or custodian.
Men’s basketball anticipation rises as the team has their first practice

Anticipation around basketball season has increased as the men’s East Carolina University basketball (0-0, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) team had their first official practice of the season Sept. 27 in preparation for the first game on Nov. 8 in Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The team added Head Coach...
Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern. Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints. Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park. Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front...
Greenville faces less severe weather conditions than neighboring areas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN had crews all across the ground in Eastern Carolina Friday, and Greenville was facing less severe conditions than areas in other counties. Unlike places like New Bern and Atlantic Beach, Greenville isn’t experiencing any major flooding. And although there’s been a steady rainfall and...
