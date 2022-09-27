Read full article on original website
Related
People & Places: Yordandys ‘Jay’ Bastardo
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — “A platform for good” is a phrase you might have heard associated with a group of restaurants in Greenville. That’s because the owner, Yordandys “Jay” Bastardo, believes the restaurants are not just about feeding people who are hungry but helping those in need. Bastardo owns three restaurants, including Harvey’s in Greenville. […]
WRAL
Outside Dining in Little Washington
This article was written by our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. Fall is the time of year to enjoy the brisk autumn temps, and the weather is perfect to pull on those boots, a light sweater, and sit outside at your favorite restaurant. Washington has some of the best outside seating anywhere, with many restaurants sporting a river view.
piratemedia1.com
ECU, Greenville brace for Hurricane Ian’s impacts
East Carolina University and Greenville, North Carolina, city officials prepare for the potential impacts of the incoming weather created by Hurricane Ian. Greenville’s Public Information Officer Brock Letchworth said the city of Greenville began emergency preparations for storm conditions about a week before NC Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Sept. 28.
piratemedia1.com
After six days, the Pitt County Fair celebration ends
The Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair ended its annual celebration, which started on Sept. 20th and ended on Sept. 25th, at the Pitt County Fairgrounds in Greenville, North Carolina which offered food, live performances, music, rides and more. The Pitt County fair introduced people to multiple forms of entertainment,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Magistrate chosen as Magistrate of the Year
The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on their facebook page:. Sheriff Ingram and our entire Office offer our Congratulations to Lenoir County Magistrate Wayne Dawson for being chosen as the North Carolina Magistrate of the Year. Magistrate Dawson was given this award today by NC Supreme Court...
Havelock police responding to ‘family disturbance’
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police said they were responding Wednesday evening to a “family disturbance” that was taking place. Officers responded at around 3 p.m. to Sanders Lane. A media release from Havelock Police states “Officers and family members have been in negotiations with a female resident who resides in the house. Out of […]
WITN
Water levels rise in Washington as Ian’s impacts continue
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Close to the Washington waterfront Friday evening, water levels are rising. Beaufort County Emergency Services released information telling residents to stay clear of all roadways. Deputy Director Chris Newkirk says the county is expecting to see water levels peak to 4-1/2 to 5 inches. Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper...
WITN
City of Rocky Mount preparing for Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders across Eastern Carolina are preparing for impacts from Hurricane Ian. Rocky Mount city leaders tell WITN that they are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian and making preparations for the potential of inclement weather. With the threat of power outages, the city says it is closely monitoring...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Make Me Proud: Lenoir Co Schools takes the lead
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The school year is well underway and one school district has a new program to help students, teachers and administrative staff grow their leadership skills. Community leaders from all around Lenoir County are visiting the school once a month to talk about the importance of...
Harvest Festival coming to Farmville
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Strawberries for everyone. On Saturday, Home Place Strawberries and More will be hosting its Harvest Festival. The event will be family-friendly and last from 9 am to 4 pm. The event will have vendors, a food truck, hayrides, barrel rides, farm animals, a corn maze, homemade ice cream, pumpkins and more. […]
newbernnow.com
Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears
We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
Fight breaks out, pepper spray used at NC high school
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating after a fight broke out and pepper spray was used by school resource officers at South Central High School on Thursday. WNCT’s Emily Cervarich spoke with GPD’s Kristin Hunter, who reports a group of male students began fighting in one of the school’s hallways around noon. SROs […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Greenville faces less severe weather conditions than neighboring areas
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN had crews all across the ground in Eastern Carolina Friday, and Greenville was facing less severe conditions than areas in other counties. Unlike places like New Bern and Atlantic Beach, Greenville isn’t experiencing any major flooding. And although there’s been a steady rainfall and...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Fire guts interior of Ahoskie Bojangles
AHOSKIE – An investigation is underway as to the cause of a fire that gutted the interior of the Bojangles restaurant here last night (Wednesday). Ahoskie Fire Chief Michael Bradley said a passerby called in the fire shortly after 11:30 p.m. The restaurant had been closed for several hours by that time.
WITN
Hundreds of people without power in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hundreds of people are without power in one Eastern Carolina city Friday morning as they face impacts from Hurricane Ian. Onslow County EMS Director Norm Bryson said 1,200 people between Duke Energy and Jones Onslow EMC power grids are without power. Bryson encourages people to stay off...
‘This is ridiculous’: Goldsboro home not repaired 6 years after Hurricane Matthew
With Hurricane Ian’s potential to impact North Carolina this week, survivors of recent hurricanes are watching closely as they question why it’s taking so long to repair and rebuild their homes.
WITN
Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern. Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints. Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park. Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front...
WRAL
Find your home away from home in Washington, North Carolina
This article was written for our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. Are you looking for a unique and memorable vacation experience? If so, you'll love the variety of interesting and distinctive options available in Little Washington, North Carolina. Whether you're looking for a social getaway with family and friends or some peace and quiet in nature, you're sure to find the perfect vacation rental to fit your needs. Little Washington offers something for everyone including some unique getaways in this charming town.
piratemedia1.com
Pirate Nation prepares for potential impacts of Hurricane Ian
East Carolina University and Greenville, North Carolina, begin preparations for the possible weather conditions to be created by Hurricane Ian. On Sept. 26, the ECU’s twitter page posted an update on the storm with a link to information from NC Emergency Management’s coverage of the storm as well as ECU’s emergency preparedness guide.
WITN
Kinston holds off Southwest Onslow
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - High School football- week 7. Strange play to start the scoring Kinston runs into the pile, the ball squirted out somewhere in there and Michael Whitfield picked it up and ran it in all the way for the touchdown 6-0 Vikings. Coach Dempsey not happy. Stallions...
Comments / 0