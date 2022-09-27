Read full article on original website
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Show Your Boo How Much You Care With Spooky Bouquets
Roses are red, blood red and they're perfect for that special someone this spooky season. Some might not think it, but Halloween can be very romantic- and for those who want to show their boos how much they care, check out these spooky bouquets that an El Paso vendor is selling this Halloween season.
El Paso Artist Celebrating 13 Years of Deadboy With Spook Show
For the past 13 years, El Paso artist Eddie Marquez has created, and kept alive, the character of "Deadboy". You may have seen Deadboy maybe once or twice; Marquez even had a comic strip in the local publication What's Up. Deadboy got its start there and it took off from...
How Would You Excite an El Pasoan In 5 Words or Less?
There are quite a few ways to ruin an El Pasoans day in 5 words or less. KLAQ listeners certainly didn't hold back when it came to sharing their own two cents. The top topics that would ruin an El Pasoans day revolved around weather, sports, food chains, and a political person. The KLAQ Facebook page got some great feedback that had me wondering about another topic.
People In El Paso Dearly Miss the Lovely Mountain Shadow Lake
Some lucky people in El Paso had the awesome opportunity to party at Mountain Shadow Lake. Unfortunately, I was not around when parties were lit at Mountain Shadow Lake many years ago. But thankfully, there are a couple of YouTube videos you can enjoy as a blast from the past....
Haunted El Paso Playhouse Brings the Vampire Back to Life for Halloween with ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’
Just in time to send off spooky season with a shriek, the El Paso Playhouse is staging a horror fiction classic about Count Dracula, one of literature’s most instantly-recognizable characters. “The ghosts insisted, so…”. The city's longest running community theater presents "Bram Stroker’s Dracula" October 14 through October...
Get Ready to Rock at Rocking the Rez Pow Wow This Weekend El Paso
There is something happening this weekend that is quite an interesting event. If you at all have ever been curious about the North American Indian ceremony then mark your calendars and save the date. The 11th annual Rocking the Rez Pow Wow and Skate Jam will make another return to...
KVIA
Project Linus takes handcraft blankets to Providence Children’s Hospital
EL PASO, Texas–Several kids at Providence Children's Hospital were smiling from ear to ear after they received a handcrafted blanket as part of Project Linus. For 20 years, Project Linus has been handcrafting blankets and delivering them to the children’s hospitals’ smallest patients to bring warmth and comfort to their day.
El Paso News
La Union Maze grows double the size of pumpkins for pumpkin patch season
ANTHONY, New Mexico (KTSM) – Fall is underway and pumpkins have returned to the borderland. Pumpkins at La Union Maze in Anthony, New Mexico have been growing to sizes not seen in a while, some are even 100lbs heavy. “These ones are more less our variety that tends to...
Join a Fun Party That’s Going Down In El Paso for a Great Cause
There is a big event going down in El Paso that sounds like a lot of fun to be a part of. Except for this kind of fun, it is supporting a great cause that is happening in the borderland. A dear friend of mine Claudia Anchondo who you may...
daystech.org
Monkey Rock entertainment center to open at Sunland Park Mall
A brand new household pleasant leisure middle, Monkey Rock, is scheduled to open Oct. 14 at Sunland Park Mall. The website for the center says it is going to have 10 lanes of bowling, digital actuality video games together with golf, a mountain climbing wall, minigolf and an arcade. Families...
Animanga Fans Don’t Miss The Anime Fest In El Paso This Weekend
Fans of all things anime, don't miss the Sunland Park Anime Fest this weekend in west El Paso. Animanga lovers will celebrate all things anime and pop culture during the anime fest, a mini-convention for fans of anime, manga, games, and other pop culture hosted by The Makers Collaborative and All Things Japan at Sunland Park Mall.
The Best Replies From El Pasoans on How to Ruin an El Pasoans Day
There are so many things that come to mind that can upset or ruin an El Pasoans day. For example, when Covid-19 shut down businesses people were bummed about Chico's Tacos closing for a while. Chico's Tacos is closed was one of the many ways you could ruin an El...
Little Flower Catholic Church’s yearly Bazaar and special Santa Teresita ceremony
EL PASO, Texas - Little Flower Catholic Church is putting on its yearly Bazaar- a market with vendors, entertainment, and more. Things will be a little bit different this year as it will be a three-day event- Friday through Sunday- and will even include a rodeo on Friday. Admission is free for the weekend but The post Little Flower Catholic Church’s yearly Bazaar and special Santa Teresita ceremony appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Routine lab work leads to leukemia diagnosis for El Paso boy
EL PASO, Texas -- A mother advocated on behalf of her son and unknowingly helped uncover a potentially lethal disease lurking out of sight. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. ABC-7 is profiling an El Paso family who endured treatment. Maria Gonzalez was concerned about her son, Frank. She thought...
Celebrate Fall At Nopal Nation’s First-Ever Fall Fest At Outlet Shoppes at El Paso
Fall has arrived which means the return of Fall festivals in the borderland!. If outdoor Fall festivals are your thing then Nopal Nations' first-ever Fall Fest is where you need to be. Every weekend in October Nopal Nation Patio Grill will be hosting a family-friendly Fall Fest. Nopal Nation is...
22-Year-Old El Pasoan Goes TikTok Viral Thanks To Karaoke Video
One local El Pasoan has gone viral on TikTok after posting a karaoke video that gained nearly 4 million views overnight. Watch this 22-year-old (@tumadreautin) from El Paso impress the heck out of TikTok when the "Spirit of Shaggy" overcomes him during karaoke night. Imagine going to bed with only...
What Do Harry Potter, Randy Jackson And The EPSO Have In Common
Led Zeppelin ties into this too ... The El Paso Symphony Orchestra, (EPSO) is celebrating their 90th season, (making them the longest,continuosly running symphony in Texas), and they have some pretty cool stuff planned for symphony fans. Rockers and movie buffs also have some things to look forward to. The...
Missing a Great Man “The Sandman” Who Styled the El Paso Streets
There is a man a ton of El Pasoans miss seeing around on the El Paso streets making art. Unfortunately, the El Paso streets have been a bit dull lately since his passing in 2019. Now that is a huge hint and should be a dead giveaway as to who...
Get Scared, Get Ghosted, Get Lost: Frightfully Fun Things to Do This Weekend
And whether you're a fright-obsessed lover of all things scary or like losing yourself in a maze of cornstalks, here’s where to get into the spirit of the season in and around El Paso. Get Spooked. Haunted Houses of Terror: Twice the terror, double the screams. “Resident Evil” and...
Did You Miss Iron Maidens’ El Paso Concert? If So, Keep Reading
If you didn't get to see Iron Maiden earlier this month, don't worry ... a fan who was there was kind enough to film the entire show. Iron Maiden brought their "Legacy Of The Beast" tour to El Paso a few weeks ago but not everyone got to see it. Some couldn't afford tickets, some couldn't get tickets, some had to work, etc, etc. For whatever reason, a lot of Iron Maiden fans missed out.
