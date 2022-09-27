ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

95.5 KLAQ

Show Your Boo How Much You Care With Spooky Bouquets

Roses are red, blood red and they're perfect for that special someone this spooky season. Some might not think it, but Halloween can be very romantic- and for those who want to show their boos how much they care, check out these spooky bouquets that an El Paso vendor is selling this Halloween season.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

How Would You Excite an El Pasoan In 5 Words or Less?

There are quite a few ways to ruin an El Pasoans day in 5 words or less. KLAQ listeners certainly didn't hold back when it came to sharing their own two cents. The top topics that would ruin an El Pasoans day revolved around weather, sports, food chains, and a political person. The KLAQ Facebook page got some great feedback that had me wondering about another topic.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Project Linus takes handcraft blankets to Providence Children’s Hospital

EL PASO, Texas–Several kids at Providence Children's Hospital were smiling from ear to ear after they received a handcrafted blanket as part of Project Linus. For 20 years, Project Linus has been handcrafting blankets and delivering them to the children’s hospitals’ smallest patients to bring warmth and comfort to their day.
EL PASO, TX
daystech.org

Monkey Rock entertainment center to open at Sunland Park Mall

A brand new household pleasant leisure middle, Monkey Rock, is scheduled to open Oct. 14 at Sunland Park Mall. The website for the center says it is going to have 10 lanes of bowling, digital actuality video games together with golf, a mountain climbing wall, minigolf and an arcade. Families...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Animanga Fans Don’t Miss The Anime Fest In El Paso This Weekend

Fans of all things anime, don't miss the Sunland Park Anime Fest this weekend in west El Paso. Animanga lovers will celebrate all things anime and pop culture during the anime fest, a mini-convention for fans of anime, manga, games, and other pop culture hosted by The Makers Collaborative and All Things Japan at Sunland Park Mall.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Little Flower Catholic Church’s yearly Bazaar and special Santa Teresita ceremony

EL PASO, Texas - Little Flower Catholic Church is putting on its yearly Bazaar- a market with vendors, entertainment, and more. Things will be a little bit different this year as it will be a three-day event- Friday through Sunday- and will even include a rodeo on Friday. Admission is free for the weekend but The post Little Flower Catholic Church’s yearly Bazaar and special Santa Teresita ceremony appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Routine lab work leads to leukemia diagnosis for El Paso boy

EL PASO, Texas -- A mother advocated on behalf of her son and unknowingly helped uncover a potentially lethal disease lurking out of sight. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. ABC-7 is profiling an El Paso family who endured treatment. Maria Gonzalez was concerned about her son, Frank. She thought...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

What Do Harry Potter, Randy Jackson And The EPSO Have In Common

Led Zeppelin ties into this too ... The El Paso Symphony Orchestra, (EPSO) is celebrating their 90th season, (making them the longest,continuosly running symphony in Texas), and they have some pretty cool stuff planned for symphony fans. Rockers and movie buffs also have some things to look forward to. The...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Did You Miss Iron Maidens’ El Paso Concert? If So, Keep Reading

If you didn't get to see Iron Maiden earlier this month, don't worry ... a fan who was there was kind enough to film the entire show. Iron Maiden brought their "Legacy Of The Beast" tour to El Paso a few weeks ago but not everyone got to see it. Some couldn't afford tickets, some couldn't get tickets, some had to work, etc, etc. For whatever reason, a lot of Iron Maiden fans missed out.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

