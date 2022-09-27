ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Killeen Firefighters put out structure fires on Franz Drive

Killeen, Texas
 3 days ago
KILLEEN, Texas (Sept. 27, 2022) – Killeen Firefighters have extinguished a fire that damaged three structures in the 1300 block of Franz Drive at 4p.m.

The fire started in the driveway and exterior shed and spread to three, residential structures prior to the first fire unit’s arrival on scene. Two homes were vacant and under renovation, while the third home had one resident and one pet inside. Both were out of the home before fire crews arrived on scene.

Fire crews report heavy fire, but report no injuries to residents nor firefighters. One passerby in the neighborhood was evaluated for smoke inhalation but was not transported to the hospital.

The engines responding include six fire engines, one Heavy Rescue, one Tower Ladder, two ambulances, two battalion chiefs and two EMS supervisors. There were also numerous support and chief officers on scene. The Fort Hood Fire Department provided one engine company that responded. Atmos and Oncor also responded, along with the Killeen Building Inspections division.

All three structures have been deemed uninhabitable. The cause is not known. The Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management was on scene to assist with a displaced resident.

