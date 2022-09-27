Read full article on original website
Meet the twin who lived inside his brother for 36 years
A man, who farms for a living, had his twin living inside him for 36 years. The man, Sanju Bhagat, was born in 1963 in Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra, India. He was widely teased in his village because of his large stomach, which made him look nine months pregnant.
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
Man Refusing To Fund Vacation With Pregnant Wife Due to Her 'Rule' Backed
A partner has expressed their frustration over being forbidden to drink by their pregnant partner and canceled a holiday.
Mom Asks Stepdaughter to Stop Visiting So She Can Catch Up on More Sleep
According to the National Sleep Foundation, adults need between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night to function at their best. In fact, sleep deprivation is a major problem in our society. The consequences of sleep deprivation can be serious, and problems range from an increase in chronic illnesses such as obesity and heart disease, experiencing accidents on the job and while driving, and cognitive problems, including memory loss and difficulty concentrating.
realitytitbit.com
Tori Roloff's fall photoshoot with little daughter Lilah is cuteness overload
Little People, Big World’s Tori Roloff is a supermom. An adorable photo of daughter Lilah dressed in a chicken dress has warmed the hearts of fans as the two-year-old also held hands with her baby brother Josiah. As we enter fall and celebrate National Daughter’s Day, Tori sure knew...
I had a fox-eye face lift and it was horrendous – I had blood pouring down my cheeks & couldn’t even wash my hair
A WOMAN is urging people not to get the fox eye thread lift saying she's “never felt pain like it before” following the cosmetic enhancement surgery. Hannah Edwards, who is from Sydney, Australia, decided to get the controversial procedure after seeing people show their results online. The 25-year-old...
Baby paternity mystery solved after infant revealed to have webbed toes like his biological father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my grandmother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My great-grandmother worked as the sole midwife in a small fishing village on an island in the Atlantic Ocean in the 1920s. She was a young widow in her early thirties who already had five children when her husband passed away.
Popculture
Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages
Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
What Happened to Adam Rich? Find Out Where Nicholas Bradford From ‘Eight Is Enough’ Is Today
From 1977 to 1981, ABC viewers tuned in to Eight Is Enough to watch the Bradford family navigate life with eight kids after losing their matriarch, Joan Wells Bradford. Adam Rich portrayed Nicholas Bradford, the youngest child of the bunch, and became a star. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the former child actor after the sitcom ended and where he is today.
Brain-damaged five-month-old baby at the centre of life-support treatment fight will have a life of 'value' even if he remains severely disabled, court hears
A brain-damaged baby at the centre of a life-support treatment fight will have a life of 'value' even if he remains severely disabled, a lawyer representing his parents has told a High Court judge. The five-month-old boy's case made headlines earlier this year when a judge was told how he...
Popculture
Kelly Osbourne Reveals Health Issue Amid Pregnancy
Kelly Osbourne is navigating quite a serious issue amid her pregnancy. During an interview with PEOPLE, Osbourne revealed that she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes in her third trimester. She is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson. Osbourne related that she felt as though...
Internet Slams Groom for Refusing to Let Bride's Father Walk Her Down Aisle
"Your fiancé is trying to control you. He sees your father as a threat to his control over you," one commenter said.
Mom Backed for Leaving Her Nephew 'Stranded' After He Damaged Her TV
The woman told Mumsnet she would no longer be helping out with child care, after her sister refused to apologize for the 9-year-old boy's mishap.
Woman wants pregnant sister-in-law to babysit her kids during maternity leave
Post delivery is when the couple learns how to care for their baby and function as a family. During this time period, the mother needs to pay attention to her body for its smooth recovery.
Woman 'Checking In' With Grieving Colleague After Husband Died Sparks Fury
"It was a hassly, unnecessary message. Screenshot and send to HR" one Mumsnet commenter said.
Anderson Cooper Made 'Amazing' Discovery In His Mom's Possessions After She Died
They were among boxes of stuff from Gloria Vanderbilt's "epic life," the CNN anchor told "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert.
Man horrified after wife becomes 'baby obsessed'
Having a child should be a couple’s unified decision and not the opinion of just one of the parents. Since a child is a great responsibility for the parents and can bring about a lot of change in their relationship and life, both parents must be willing to have a baby.
