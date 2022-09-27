ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Devi

Meet the twin who lived inside his brother for 36 years

A man, who farms for a living, had his twin living inside him for 36 years. The man, Sanju Bhagat, was born in 1963 in Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra, India. He was widely teased in his village because of his large stomach, which made him look nine months pregnant.
Abby Joseph

Mom Asks Stepdaughter to Stop Visiting So She Can Catch Up on More Sleep

According to the National Sleep Foundation, adults need between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night to function at their best. In fact, sleep deprivation is a major problem in our society. The consequences of sleep deprivation can be serious, and problems range from an increase in chronic illnesses such as obesity and heart disease, experiencing accidents on the job and while driving, and cognitive problems, including memory loss and difficulty concentrating.
Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages

Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
What Happened to Adam Rich? Find Out Where Nicholas Bradford From ‘Eight Is Enough’ Is Today

From 1977 to 1981, ABC viewers tuned in to Eight Is Enough to watch the Bradford family navigate life with eight kids after losing their matriarch, Joan Wells Bradford. Adam Rich portrayed Nicholas Bradford, the youngest child of the bunch, and became a star. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the former child actor after the sitcom ended and where he is today.
Kelly Osbourne Reveals Health Issue Amid Pregnancy

Kelly Osbourne is navigating quite a serious issue amid her pregnancy. During an interview with PEOPLE, Osbourne revealed that she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes in her third trimester. She is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson. Osbourne related that she felt as though...
Aabha Gopan

Man horrified after wife becomes 'baby obsessed'

Having a child should be a couple’s unified decision and not the opinion of just one of the parents. Since a child is a great responsibility for the parents and can bring about a lot of change in their relationship and life, both parents must be willing to have a baby.

