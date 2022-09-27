Take the Taste of Tuscany Home with You for the Week!. Chef Rudy’s offering up a weekly lunch/dinner program with menu items changing weekly. Here’s how it works: three ready-made meals for two people or six ready-made meals for one person. You select three entrees which includes one salad and focaccia. Order by Friday. Pickup on Tuesday. It’s only $13.33/meal or $80. Imagine one of those times where you see that the following week you have back-to-back meetings and events. Order by Friday. Pick it up on Tuesday and you are set! Plus, a wonderful dinner to look forward to when you get home.

ALAMEDA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO