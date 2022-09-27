Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Alternative ANKHD1 transcript promotes proliferation and inhibits migration in uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma
Alternative splicing (AS) is common in gene expression, and abnormal splicing often results in several cancers. Overall survival-associated splicing events (OS-SEs) have been used to predict prognosis in cancer. The aim of this study was to investigate the presence and function of OS-SEs in uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma (UCEC). Based on TCGA and TCGASpliceSeq databases, gene expression and the AS data of UCEC samples were retrieved. An alternate terminator of ANKHD1 transcripts named ANKHD1-BP3 was found to be significantly related to metastasis and OS in UCEC and significantly associated with HSPB1. The upregulated expression of HSPB1 induced downregulation of ANKHD1-BP3 and promoted tumor metastasis. These findings indicate that HSPB1, a splicing factor, regulates the expression of ANKHD1-BP3 to promote metastasis in UCEC.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Structure of the PAPP-A complex reveals mechanism of substrate recognition
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33175-2, Article published online 20 September 2022. In this article, the author's name Kathryn Tunyasuvunakool was incorrectly written as Kathryn Tunyasunvunakool. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Amoolya H. Singh. Present address: GRAIL, Menlo Park, CA, USA. These authors contributed equally: Russell...
Nature.com
Validation of the application of gel beads-based single-cell genome sequencing platform to soil and seawater
Single-cell genomics is applied to environmental samples as a method to solve the problems of current metagenomics. However, in the fluorescence-activated cell sorting-based cell isolation and subsequent whole genome amplification, the sorting efficiency and the sequence quality are greatly affected by the type of target environment, limiting its adaptability. Here, we developed an improved single-cell genomics platform, named SAG-gel, which utilizes gel beads for single-cell isolation, lysis, and whole genome amplification. To validate the versatility of SAG-gel, single-cell genome sequencing was performed with model bacteria and microbial samples collected from eight environmental sites, including soil and seawater. Gel beads enabled multiple lysis treatments. The genome coverage with model bacteria was improved by 9.1"“25%. A total of 734 single amplified genomes were collected from the diverse environmental samples, and almost full-length 16S rRNA genes were recovered from 57.8% of them. We also revealed two marine Rhodobacter strains harboring nearly identical 16S rRNA genes but having different genome contents. In addition, searching for viral sequences elucidated the virus-host linkage over the sampling sites, revealing the geographic distribution and diverse host range of viruses.
Nature.com
Potential progression biomarkers of diabetic kidney disease determined using comprehensive machine learning analysis of non-targeted metabolomics
Diabetic kidney disease is the main cause of end-stage renal disease worldwide. The prediction of the clinical course of patients with diabetic kidney disease remains difficult, despite the identification of potential biomarkers; therefore, novel biomarkers are needed to predict the progression of the disease. We conducted non-targeted metabolomics using plasma and urine of patients with diabetic kidney disease whose estimated glomerular filtration rate was between 30 and 60Â mL/min/1.73Â m2. We analyzed how the estimated glomerular filtration rate changed over time (up to 30Â months) to detect rapid decliners of kidney function. Conventional logistic analysis suggested that only one metabolite, urinary 1-methylpyridin-1-ium (NMP), was a promising biomarker. We then applied a deep learning method to identify potential biomarkers and physiological parameters to predict the progression of diabetic kidney disease in an explainable manner. We narrowed down 3388 variables to 50 using the deep learning method and conducted two regression models, piecewise linear and handcrafted linear regression, both of which examined the utility of biomarker combinations. Our analysis, based on the deep learning method, identified systolic blood pressure and urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio, six identified metabolites, and three unidentified metabolites including urinary NMP, as potential biomarkers. This research suggests that the machine learning method can detect potential biomarkers that could otherwise escape identification using the conventional statistical method.
Nature.com
Eczema and related atopic diseases are associated with increased symptom severity in children with autism spectrum disorder
Growing evidence indicates that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has diverse genetic, neurological, and environmental factors that contribute to its neurodevelopmental course. Interestingly, childhood ASD is often accompanied by skin disorders, such as eczema, and other related atopic manifestations. This link may be due to the shared embryonic origin of epidermal and neural tissue. Accordingly, we consider the potential influence of a skin-brain co-vulnerability and ensuing atopic cascade on ASD symptomatology by investigating whether atopic disorders (asthma, allergies, eczema and hay fever) are associated with increased symptom severity in children with ASD. Overall, 45 atopic and 93 non-atopic children with ASD were assessed using the ADOS-2 on scores of total, social and non-social symptoms. Differences in ASD symptom severity were further evaluated as a function of atopic disease type. Atopic children displayed greater symptom severity overall and in the social domain, relative to non-atopic participants. Atopic children were 2.4 times more likely to experience overall impairments classified within the ADOS-2 highest-level severity bracket and 2.7 times more likely to show social difficulties in this range. Moreover, those reporting comorbid eczema displayed increased symptom severity relative to both their non-atopic peers and those reporting asthma and allergies. Taken together, findings indicate that atopic disorders, and particularly comorbid eczema, are associated with increases in ASD symptom severity. Findings provide grounds for future investigations into this link between childhood skin diseases and ASD symptom severity to advance our understanding of neurodevelopment and to develop targeted assessment and intervention opportunities.
Nature.com
Probiotics suppress nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and carcinogenesis progression in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a hepatic characteristic of metabolic syndrome, received significant attention in clinical settings. The multiple-hit theory is one of the proposed mechanisms of NAFLD, and gut dysbiosis is considered a hit. Thus, controlling gut microbiota is a potential target in the management of NAFLD, and probiotics can be used as a treatment agent for NAFLD. The current study aimed to investigate the efficacy of probiotics against nonalcoholic steatohepatitis in a hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mouse model that mimics the characteristics of human NAFLD. Probiotics were administered to male knockout mice for 8 or 40Â weeks. Next, we assessed hepatic inflammation, fibrosis, carcinogenesis, and oxidative stress. Probiotics were found to reduce serum transaminase levels, NAFLD activity score, and the gene expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, they decreased liver fibrosis grade, which was examined via Sirius red staining, gene expression of fibrotic markers, and hydroxyproline. Furthermore, probiotics suppressed the number of liver tumors, particular in HCC. Probiotics reduced oxidative stresses, including glutathione levels, and anti-oxidative stress marker, which may be an underlying mechanism for their beneficial effects. In conclusion, probiotics treatment had beneficial effects against NAFLD and carcinogenesis in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Survival With Parkinson’s Tied to Age at Onset, Cognition in Study
Older age at onset, a faster rate of disease progression, and severe cognitive impairment are key factors in poorer survival rates for people with Parkinson’s disease, a study that followed patients in northern China for 10 years found. Fatigue may also be an indicator of poorer survival, while physical...
MedicalXpress
National study calls into question COVID-diabetes link in young people
New research, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19–23 Sept), found that testing positive for SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—is associated with an increased incidence of new-onset type 1 diabetes in people aged younger than 35 years, but this is restricted to the first month after infection, and is more likely explained by increased testing around the time of diabetes diagnosis and COVID-19 precipitating diabetes in those already developing it.
Nature.com
DNA methylation as a potential mediator of the association between prenatal tobacco and alcohol exposure and child neurodevelopment in a South African birth cohort
Prenatal tobacco exposure (PTE) and prenatal alcohol exposure (PAE) have been associated with an increased risk of delayed neurodevelopment in children as well as differential newborn DNA methylation (DNAm). However, the biological mechanisms connecting PTE and PAE, DNAm, and neurodevelopment are largely unknown. Here we aim to determine whether differential DNAm mediates the association between PTE and PAE and neurodevelopment at 6 (N"‰="‰112) and 24 months (N"‰="‰184) in children from the South African Drakenstein Child Health Study. PTE and PAE were assessed antenatally using urine cotinine measurements and the ASSIST questionnaire, respectively. Cord blood DNAm was measured using the EPIC and 450"‰K BeadChips. Neurodevelopment (cognitive, language, motor, adaptive behavior, socioemotional) was measured using the Bayley Scales of Infant and Toddler Development, Third Edition. We constructed methylation risk scores (MRS) for PTE and PAE and conducted causal mediation analysis (CMA) with these MRS as mediators. Next, we conducted a high-dimensional mediation analysis to identify individual CpG sites as potential mediators, followed by a CMA to estimate the average causal mediation effects (ACME) and total effect (TE). PTE and PAE were associated with neurodevelopment at 6 but not at 24 months. PTE MRS reached a prediction accuracy (R2) of 0.23 but did not significantly mediate the association between PTE and neurodevelopment. PAE MRS was not predictive of PAE (R2"‰="‰0.006). For PTE, 31 CpG sites and eight CpG sites were identified as significant mediators (ACME and TE P"‰<"‰0.05) for the cognitive and motor domains at 6 months, respectively. For PAE, 16 CpG sites and 1 CpG site were significant mediators for the motor and adaptive behavior domains at 6 months, respectively. Several of the associated genes, including MAD1L1, CAMTA1, and ALDH1A2 have been implicated in neurodevelopmental delay, suggesting that differential DNAm may partly explain the biological mechanisms underlying the relationship between PTE and PAE and child neurodevelopment.
Nature.com
Perspectives on the cost of goods for hPSC banks for manufacture of cell therapies
This report summarizes key issues contributing to the cost of preparing human pluripotent stem cell lines for use in cell therapy manufacturing based on discussion between stem cell banking experts from ten countries at a workshop session on 'cost of goods' for human pluripotent stem cell banking organized by the International Stem Cell Banking Initiative (ISCBI) held at the Korea National Institutes of Health in Korea (25th September 2019). In this report, we also build on the workshop discussion and highlight and discuss the full range of costs and unexpected challenges on resources for the delivery of stocks of hPSCs suitable for use as starting materials in the manufacture of stem cell-based medicines. The experiences of global leaders from different national resource centers highlight issues to consider in cost management and the possibilities for reducing costs while moving into the clinical application stage.
Nature.com
Changes in nanomechanical properties of single neuroblastoma cells as a model for oxygen and glucose deprivation (OGD)
Although complex, the biological processes underlying ischemic stroke are better known than those related to biomechanical alterations of single cells. Mechanisms of biomechanical changes and their relations to the molecular processes are crucial for understanding the function and dysfunction of the brain. In our study, we applied atomic force microscopy (AFM) to quantify the alterations in biomechanical properties in neuroblastoma SH-SY5Y cells subjected to oxygen and glucose deprivation (OGD) and reoxygenation (RO). Obtained results reveal several characteristics. Cell viability remained at the same level, regardless of the OGD and RO conditions, but, in parallel, the metabolic activity of cells decreased with OGD duration. 24Â h RO did not recover the metabolic activity fully. Cells subjected to OGD appeared softer than control cells. Cell softening was strongly present in cells after 1Â h of OGD and with longer OGD duration, and in RO conditions, cells recovered their mechanical properties. Changes in the nanomechanical properties of cells were attributed to the remodelling of actin filaments, which was related to cofilin-based regulation and impaired metabolic activity of cells. The presented study shows the importance of nanomechanics in research on ischemic-related pathological processes such as stroke.
Nature.com
Inactivated rabies-vectored SARS-CoV-2 vaccine provides long-term immune response unaffected by vector immunity
The objective of this study is to further analyze recombinant rabies virus-vectored SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, CORAVAX, as an effective COVID-19 vaccine strategy. CORAVAX has proven immunogenic and protective against SARS-CoV-2 in animal models. Here, we have screened adjuvants for the highest quality antibody titers, negated the concern of pre-existing rabies-vector immunity, and established its potential as a long-term COVID-19 vaccine. We have tested toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) agonists, inflammasome activators, and alum adjuvants in CORAVAX and found TLR4-activating MPLA-AddaVax to have the greatest potential. We followed the humoral immune response to CORAVAX in mice with pre-existing rabies virus immunity and saw no significant differences compared to naive mice. We then followed the immune response to CORAVAX over several months and 1-year post-immunization. Mice maintained high antigen-specific serum antibody titers as well as long-lived antibody-secreting cells in the spleen and bone marrow. We believe this rabies-vector strategy combats the problem of waning immunity of other COVID-19 vaccines. These results together support CORAVAX's potential during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Nature.com
Cross-ancestry meta-analysis of opioid use disorder uncovers novel loci with predominant effects in brain regions associated with addiction
Despite an estimated heritability of ~50%, genome-wide association studies of opioid use disorder (OUD) have revealed few genome-wide significant loci. We conducted a cross-ancestry meta-analysis of OUD in the Million Veteran Program (N"‰="‰425,944). In addition to known exonic variants in OPRM1 and FURIN, we identified intronic variants in RABEPK, FBXW4, NCAM1 and KCNN1. A meta-analysis including other datasets identified a locus in TSNARE1. In total, we identified 14 loci for OUD, 12 of which are novel. Significant genetic correlations were identified for 127 traits, including psychiatric disorders and other substance use-related traits. The only significantly enriched cell-type group was CNS, with gene expression enrichment in brain regions previously associated with substance use disorders. These findings increase our understanding of the biological basis of OUD and provide further evidence that it is a brain disease, which may help to reduce stigma and inform efforts to address the opioid epidemic.
Nature.com
Genome-wide identification and development of miniature inverted-repeat transposable elements and intron length polymorphic markers in tea plant (Camellia sinensis)
Marker-assisted breeding and tagging of important quantitative trait loci for beneficial traits are two important strategies for the genetic improvement of plants. However, the scarcity of diverse and informative genetic markers covering the entire tea genome limits our ability to achieve such goals. In the present study, we used a comparative genomic approach to mine the tea genomes of Camellia sinensis var. assamica (CSA) and C. sinensis var. sinensis (CSS) to identify the markers to differentiate tea genotypes. In our study, 43 and 60 Camellia sinensis miniature inverted-repeat transposable element (CsMITE) families were identified in these two sequenced tea genomes, with 23,170 and 37,958 putative CsMITE sequences, respectively. In addition, we identified 4912 non-redundant, Camellia sinensis intron length polymorphic (CsILP) markers, 85.8% of which were shared by both the CSS and CSA genomes. To validate, a subset of randomly chosen 10 CsMITE markers and 15 CsILP markers were tested and found to be polymorphic among the 36 highly diverse tea genotypes. These genome-wide markers, which were identified for the first time in tea plants, will be a valuable resource for genetic diversity analysis as well as marker-assisted breeding of tea genotypes for quality improvement.
Nature.com
Retraction Note to: Expansion of monocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells ameliorated intestinal inflammatory response by radiation through SOCS3 expression
The authors have retracted this article. After publication the authors found that the staining done in Figure 5D had not been done with the antibody SOCS3 as stated in the article. The authors have, therefore, lost confidence in their results. All authors agree to this retraction. Laboratory of Biodosimetry, National...
Nature.com
Intersystem crossing in the entrance channel of the reaction of O(P) with pyridine
Two quantum effects can enable reactions to take place at energies below the barrier separating reactants from products: tunnelling and intersystem crossing between coupled potential energy surfaces. Here we show that intersystem crossing in the region between the pre-reactive complex and the reaction barrier can control the rate of bimolecular reactions for weakly coupled potential energy surfaces, even in the absence of heavy atoms. For O(3P) plus pyridine, a reaction relevant to combustion, astrochemistry and biochemistry, crossed-beam experiments indicate that the dominant products are pyrrole and CO, obtained through a spin-forbidden ring-contraction mechanism. The experimental findings are interpreted-by high-level quantum-chemical calculations and statistical non-adiabatic computations of branching fractions-in terms of an efficient intersystem crossing occurring before the high entrance barrier for O-atom addition to the N-atom lone pair. At low to moderate temperatures, the computed reaction rates prove to be dominated by intersystem crossing.
Nature.com
Neurodevelopmental outcomes of extremely preterm infants fed an exclusive human milk-based diet versus a mixed human milk"‰+"‰bovine milk-based diet: a multi-center study
The objective of this multi-center study was to compare, in infants â‰¤1250"‰g birth weight (BW) with neurodevelopmental assessment at 18"“22 months of corrected age (CA), whether their neurodevelopmental outcomes differed based on exposure to an exclusive human milk-based (HUM) or to a bovine milk-based fortifier and/or preterm formula (BOV).
Nature.com
Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against Omicron and Delta hospitalisation, a test negative case-control study
The Omicron variant has been associated with reduced vaccine effectiveness (VE) against mild disease with rapid waning. Meanwhile Omicron has also been associated with milder disease. Protection against severe disease has been substantially higher than protection against infection with previous variants. We used a test-negative case-control design to estimate VE against hospitalisation with the Omicron and Delta variants using PCR testing linked to hospital records. We investigated the impact of increasing the specificity and severity of hospitalisation definitions on VE. Among 18"“64-year-olds using cases admitted via emergency care, VE after a 3rd dose peaked at 82.4% and dropped to 53.6% by 15+ weeks after the 3rd dose; using all admissions for >"‰="‰2 days stay with a respiratory code in the primary diagnostic field VE ranged from 90.9% to 67.4%; further restricting to those on oxygen/ventilated/intensive care VE ranged from 97.1% to 75.9%. Among 65+ year olds the equivalent VE estimates were 92.4% to 76.9%; 91.3% to 85.3% and 95.8% to 86.8%. Here we show that with milder Omicron disease contamination of hospitalisations with incidental cases is likely to reduce VE estimates. VE estimates increase, and waning is reduced, when specific hospitalisation definitions are used.
Nature.com
Vegetable and fruit intake and colorectal cancer risk by smoking status in adults: The Japan Public Health Center-based Prospective Study
European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Cigarette smoke contains many oxidants and free radicals which may affect the association between vegetable and fruit intake and colorectal cancer (CRC) risk. However, this relationship remains unclear. Objective. This study aimed to investigate the associations between vegetable and fruit intake and...
Nature.com
In hypertensive individuals, sleep time and sleep efficiency did not affect the number of angina episodes: a cross-sectional study
Previous studies have reported adverse effects of short and long sleep duration on cardiovascular health. However, how sleep time and sleep efficiency affect angina have not been studied in hypertensive individuals. This study aimed to assess the relationship of sleep with angina. Using a cross-sectional design, data from 1563 hypertensive individuals were collected from the parent Sleep Heart Health Study (SHHS). Age, alcohol use, average diastolic blood pressure (ADBP), average systolic blood pressure (ASBP), cigarette use, sleep time, sleep efficiency, percent time in stage N3 of sleep, and body mass index (BMI) were used as covariates. Multiple linear regression, the Chi-Square test, and Pearson's correlation coefficient were used for data analysis. Unadjusted sleep efficiency, sleep time, ADBP, and age were significant (p"‰<"‰0.05) predictors of the number of angina episodes (Anginan). When the covariates were adjusted, only ADBP and ASBP were significant (p"‰<"‰0.05) predictors of Anginan. Sleep efficiency, BMI, ADBP, sleep time, and age had a significant (p"‰<"‰0.05) correlation with Anginan. In hypertensive individuals, sleep time and sleep efficiency did not affect Anginan when adjusted for covariates. ADBP and ASBP were found to be significant predictors of Anginan when the covariates were adjusted.
