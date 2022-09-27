Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Changes in inflammatory biomarkers in the nasal mucosal secretion after septoplasty
Deviated nasal septum (DNS) is suggested to be associated with nonspecific inflammation of the nasal mucosa. The authors hypothesized septoplasty may reduce nasal mucosal inflammation, therefore the authors aimed to measure various inflammatory biomarkers in the nasal secretion following septoplasty. Prospectively, 17 patients undergoing elective septoplasty were included. Symptomatic changes after septoplasty were evaluated with Sino-nasal Outcome Test (SNOT-22) and Nasal obstruction symptom evaluation (NOSE) scores. Using acoustic rhinometry, changes of the nasal airway volume were measured. Nasal secretion was collected within 2Â weeks and 3Â months before and after septoplasty, respectively. The inflammatory biomarker high-mobility group box 1 (HMGB1) and vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP), and inflammatory cytokines including tumor necrosis factor Î± (TNF Î±), interferon Î³ (IFN-Î³), interleukin-4 (IL-4), eotaxin-1, and regulated upon activation, normal T cell expressed and presumably secreted (RANTES) were quantified in the nasal secretion by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays or multiplex bead array assays. The patients' mean age was 30.5"‰Â±"‰6.8 (ranging from 19 to 43), consisting of 15 male and 2 female patients. The median SNOT-22 and NOSE scores changed from 54 to 14 and 78 to 15, respectively, both showing a significant decrease. In acoustic rhinometry, nasal cavity volume of convex side significantly increased after septoplasty, whereas significant discrepancy of nasal airway volume between concave and convex sides became insignificant. No significant difference was noted both before and after septoplasty between the concave and convex sides in all seven biomarkers. The HMGB1, RANTES, IL-4, and TNF-Î± concentrations following septoplasty showed significant decrease in 34 nasal cavities of 17 patients (all p"‰<"‰0.05). However, when the 17 concave and 17 convex sides were analyzed separately, the significant reduction in four biomarkers were only significant in the concave sides (all p"‰<"‰0.05), but not significantly reduced in convex sides. Septoplasty may have benefited not only in normalizing the nasal airflow and symptom improvement, but also in nonspecific inflammation attenuation in the nasal airway.
Nature.com
Alternative ANKHD1 transcript promotes proliferation and inhibits migration in uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma
Alternative splicing (AS) is common in gene expression, and abnormal splicing often results in several cancers. Overall survival-associated splicing events (OS-SEs) have been used to predict prognosis in cancer. The aim of this study was to investigate the presence and function of OS-SEs in uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma (UCEC). Based on TCGA and TCGASpliceSeq databases, gene expression and the AS data of UCEC samples were retrieved. An alternate terminator of ANKHD1 transcripts named ANKHD1-BP3 was found to be significantly related to metastasis and OS in UCEC and significantly associated with HSPB1. The upregulated expression of HSPB1 induced downregulation of ANKHD1-BP3 and promoted tumor metastasis. These findings indicate that HSPB1, a splicing factor, regulates the expression of ANKHD1-BP3 to promote metastasis in UCEC.
Nature.com
Probiotics suppress nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and carcinogenesis progression in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a hepatic characteristic of metabolic syndrome, received significant attention in clinical settings. The multiple-hit theory is one of the proposed mechanisms of NAFLD, and gut dysbiosis is considered a hit. Thus, controlling gut microbiota is a potential target in the management of NAFLD, and probiotics can be used as a treatment agent for NAFLD. The current study aimed to investigate the efficacy of probiotics against nonalcoholic steatohepatitis in a hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mouse model that mimics the characteristics of human NAFLD. Probiotics were administered to male knockout mice for 8 or 40Â weeks. Next, we assessed hepatic inflammation, fibrosis, carcinogenesis, and oxidative stress. Probiotics were found to reduce serum transaminase levels, NAFLD activity score, and the gene expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, they decreased liver fibrosis grade, which was examined via Sirius red staining, gene expression of fibrotic markers, and hydroxyproline. Furthermore, probiotics suppressed the number of liver tumors, particular in HCC. Probiotics reduced oxidative stresses, including glutathione levels, and anti-oxidative stress marker, which may be an underlying mechanism for their beneficial effects. In conclusion, probiotics treatment had beneficial effects against NAFLD and carcinogenesis in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice.
Nature.com
Ionizing radiation exposure during adulthood and risk of developing central nervous system tumors: systematic review and meta-analysis
Many studies on ionizing radiation (IR) exposure during childhood have shown deleterious effects on the central nervous system (CNS), however results regarding adult exposure are inconsistent, and no systematic reviews have been performed. The objectives areÂ to synthesize the findings and draw evidence-based conclusions from epidemiological studies on the risk of benign and malignant brain and CNS tumors in humans exposed to low-to-moderate doses (<"‰0.5Â Gy) of IR during adulthood/young adulthood. A systematic literature search of four electronic databases, supplemented by a hand search, was performed to retrieve relevant epidemiological studies published from 2000 to 2022. Pooled excess relative risk (ERRpooled) was estimated using a random effect model. Eighteen publications were included in the systematic review and twelve out of them were included in a meta-analysis. The following IR sources were considered: atomic bombs, occupational, and environmental exposures. No significant dose-risk association was found for brain/CNS tumors (ERRpooled at 100Â mGy"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.01; 95% CI: âˆ’"‰0.05, 0.04). Our systematic review and meta-analysis did not show any association between exposure to low-to-moderate doses of IR and risk of CNS tumors. Further studies with histological information and precise dose assessment are needed.
Nature.com
Health-related behavioral changes and incidence of chronic kidney disease: The Japan Specific Health Checkups (J-SHC) Study
The transtheoretical model (TTM) is a commonly used model of health-related behavioral change. However, the practical effect of using this model for chronic kidney disease (CKD) self-management remains unclear. This study aimed to investigate the association between stages of change for lifestyle behavior and the incidence of CKD in the general Japanese population. A retrospective cohort study was conducted among 178,780 non-CKD participants aged 40"“74Â years who underwent annual health check-ups for two consecutive years between 2008 and 2009. Health behavior change was determined using questionnaires based on the TTM, which consists of five stages of change (precontemplation, contemplation, preparation, action, and maintenance). The exposure of interest was the change in stages between two years. Participants were categorized into 3 groups 'improved', 'unchanged', or 'deteriorated'. The association between the change in stages and the incidence of CKD was examined using logistic regression analysis. After one year of follow-up, 20.0% of participants developed CKD. Participants in the deteriorated group showed a significantly higher risk of CKD incidence than in the improved group. Promoting the stage of change for healthy lifestyle behaviors evaluated by the TTM was associated with a risk reduction for the incidence of CKD.
survivornet.com
Man, 43, Went to ER for ‘Breathing Difficulties’ From COVID: Doctors Found A 22-Pound Tumor That Was ‘Expanding Like A Basketball’
Tarlochan ‘Tarli’ Garcha, 43, went to the ER for what he thought were COVID complications, and after doctors scanned his lungs for a potential blood clot, found a whopping 22-pound cancer tumor instead. It took three hospitals to identify the gigantic mass, which wound being a rare type...
Nature.com
Eczema and related atopic diseases are associated with increased symptom severity in children with autism spectrum disorder
Growing evidence indicates that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has diverse genetic, neurological, and environmental factors that contribute to its neurodevelopmental course. Interestingly, childhood ASD is often accompanied by skin disorders, such as eczema, and other related atopic manifestations. This link may be due to the shared embryonic origin of epidermal and neural tissue. Accordingly, we consider the potential influence of a skin-brain co-vulnerability and ensuing atopic cascade on ASD symptomatology by investigating whether atopic disorders (asthma, allergies, eczema and hay fever) are associated with increased symptom severity in children with ASD. Overall, 45 atopic and 93 non-atopic children with ASD were assessed using the ADOS-2 on scores of total, social and non-social symptoms. Differences in ASD symptom severity were further evaluated as a function of atopic disease type. Atopic children displayed greater symptom severity overall and in the social domain, relative to non-atopic participants. Atopic children were 2.4 times more likely to experience overall impairments classified within the ADOS-2 highest-level severity bracket and 2.7 times more likely to show social difficulties in this range. Moreover, those reporting comorbid eczema displayed increased symptom severity relative to both their non-atopic peers and those reporting asthma and allergies. Taken together, findings indicate that atopic disorders, and particularly comorbid eczema, are associated with increases in ASD symptom severity. Findings provide grounds for future investigations into this link between childhood skin diseases and ASD symptom severity to advance our understanding of neurodevelopment and to develop targeted assessment and intervention opportunities.
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
Nature.com
Neurodevelopmental outcomes of extremely preterm infants fed an exclusive human milk-based diet versus a mixed human milk"‰+"‰bovine milk-based diet: a multi-center study
The objective of this multi-center study was to compare, in infants â‰¤1250"‰g birth weight (BW) with neurodevelopmental assessment at 18"“22 months of corrected age (CA), whether their neurodevelopmental outcomes differed based on exposure to an exclusive human milk-based (HUM) or to a bovine milk-based fortifier and/or preterm formula (BOV).
Nature.com
The psychedelic escape from depression
Clinical trials suggest that psilocybin — the active ingredient in magic mushrooms — can provide durable remission from an increasingly common mental health condition. Michael Eisenstein is a freelance writer based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You have full access to this article via your institution. In January 2023, Oregon...
Nature.com
Psychedelic microdosing hits a rough patch in clinical trials
Recent results cast doubt on claims that small amounts of these drugs can benefit mental health. Benjamin Plackett is a science journalist based in London. You have full access to this article via your institution. Not everyone who buys a psychedelic drug wants hallucinations — some of them are seeking...
News-Medical.net
Association of self-reported chronic fatigue and retinal microcirculation in post-COVID-19 syndrome patients
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated the potential association between self-reported chronic fatigue (CF) and retinal microcirculation among post-COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) syndrome (PCS) patients. Background. PCS refers to persistent (>12 weeks) sequelae after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections, and CF...
Nature.com
Perspectives on the cost of goods for hPSC banks for manufacture of cell therapies
This report summarizes key issues contributing to the cost of preparing human pluripotent stem cell lines for use in cell therapy manufacturing based on discussion between stem cell banking experts from ten countries at a workshop session on 'cost of goods' for human pluripotent stem cell banking organized by the International Stem Cell Banking Initiative (ISCBI) held at the Korea National Institutes of Health in Korea (25th September 2019). In this report, we also build on the workshop discussion and highlight and discuss the full range of costs and unexpected challenges on resources for the delivery of stocks of hPSCs suitable for use as starting materials in the manufacture of stem cell-based medicines. The experiences of global leaders from different national resource centers highlight issues to consider in cost management and the possibilities for reducing costs while moving into the clinical application stage.
Nature.com
Longitudinal liquid biopsy anticipates hyperprogression and early death in advanced non-small cell lung cancer patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors
Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) have revolutionised treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (aNSCLC), but a proportion of patients had no clinical benefit and even experienced detrimental effects. This study aims to characterise patients experiencing hyperprogression (HPD) and early death (ED) by longitudinal liquid biopsy. Methods. aNSCLC receiving ICIs were...
Nature.com
DNA methylation as a potential mediator of the association between prenatal tobacco and alcohol exposure and child neurodevelopment in a South African birth cohort
Prenatal tobacco exposure (PTE) and prenatal alcohol exposure (PAE) have been associated with an increased risk of delayed neurodevelopment in children as well as differential newborn DNA methylation (DNAm). However, the biological mechanisms connecting PTE and PAE, DNAm, and neurodevelopment are largely unknown. Here we aim to determine whether differential DNAm mediates the association between PTE and PAE and neurodevelopment at 6 (N"‰="‰112) and 24 months (N"‰="‰184) in children from the South African Drakenstein Child Health Study. PTE and PAE were assessed antenatally using urine cotinine measurements and the ASSIST questionnaire, respectively. Cord blood DNAm was measured using the EPIC and 450"‰K BeadChips. Neurodevelopment (cognitive, language, motor, adaptive behavior, socioemotional) was measured using the Bayley Scales of Infant and Toddler Development, Third Edition. We constructed methylation risk scores (MRS) for PTE and PAE and conducted causal mediation analysis (CMA) with these MRS as mediators. Next, we conducted a high-dimensional mediation analysis to identify individual CpG sites as potential mediators, followed by a CMA to estimate the average causal mediation effects (ACME) and total effect (TE). PTE and PAE were associated with neurodevelopment at 6 but not at 24 months. PTE MRS reached a prediction accuracy (R2) of 0.23 but did not significantly mediate the association between PTE and neurodevelopment. PAE MRS was not predictive of PAE (R2"‰="‰0.006). For PTE, 31 CpG sites and eight CpG sites were identified as significant mediators (ACME and TE P"‰<"‰0.05) for the cognitive and motor domains at 6 months, respectively. For PAE, 16 CpG sites and 1 CpG site were significant mediators for the motor and adaptive behavior domains at 6 months, respectively. Several of the associated genes, including MAD1L1, CAMTA1, and ALDH1A2 have been implicated in neurodevelopmental delay, suggesting that differential DNAm may partly explain the biological mechanisms underlying the relationship between PTE and PAE and child neurodevelopment.
Nature.com
Prediction of maternal complications and neonatal outcome in dichorionic diamniotic twins with fetal weight discordancy measured by ultrasonography
This study aimed to determine the relationship between estimated fetal weight discordance by ultrasonography and maternal and neonatal outcomes in dichorionic diamniotic twin pregnancies. We conducted a retrospective review of the medical records of 106 twin pregnancies delivered at a single tertiary center between January 2011 and February 2020. At 20"“24 and 28"“32Â weeks of gestation, participants were divided into two groups: discordant twins with an estimated fetal weight difference of more than 20% and concordant twins with a weight difference of less than 20%. Maternal complications and neonatal outcomes were compared between the two groups. Although the incidences of preeclampsia and placenta previa were significantly higher in discordant twins measured between 20 and 24Â weeks, no statistical significance was found in neonatal outcomes. Delivery times were earlier, and neonatal weights were lower in discordant twins measured between 28 and 32Â weeks. Neonatal outcomes such as ventilator use and neurodevelopment were also significantly different. Discordance in estimated fetal weight measured using ultrasonography between 20 and 24Â weeks can be a risk factor for maternal preeclampsia and placenta previa, whereas discordance at 28"“32Â weeks may predict poor neonatal outcomes.
Nature.com
In hypertensive individuals, sleep time and sleep efficiency did not affect the number of angina episodes: a cross-sectional study
Previous studies have reported adverse effects of short and long sleep duration on cardiovascular health. However, how sleep time and sleep efficiency affect angina have not been studied in hypertensive individuals. This study aimed to assess the relationship of sleep with angina. Using a cross-sectional design, data from 1563 hypertensive individuals were collected from the parent Sleep Heart Health Study (SHHS). Age, alcohol use, average diastolic blood pressure (ADBP), average systolic blood pressure (ASBP), cigarette use, sleep time, sleep efficiency, percent time in stage N3 of sleep, and body mass index (BMI) were used as covariates. Multiple linear regression, the Chi-Square test, and Pearson's correlation coefficient were used for data analysis. Unadjusted sleep efficiency, sleep time, ADBP, and age were significant (p"‰<"‰0.05) predictors of the number of angina episodes (Anginan). When the covariates were adjusted, only ADBP and ASBP were significant (p"‰<"‰0.05) predictors of Anginan. Sleep efficiency, BMI, ADBP, sleep time, and age had a significant (p"‰<"‰0.05) correlation with Anginan. In hypertensive individuals, sleep time and sleep efficiency did not affect Anginan when adjusted for covariates. ADBP and ASBP were found to be significant predictors of Anginan when the covariates were adjusted.
Phys.org
Researchers detect the first definitive proof of elusive sea level fingerprints
When ice sheets melt, something strange and highly counterintuitive happens to sea levels. It works basically like a seesaw. In the area close to where theses masses of glacial ice melt, ocean levels fall. Yet thousands of miles away, they actually rise. It largely happens because of the loss of a gravitational pull toward the ice sheet, causing the water to disperse away. The patterns have come to be known as sea level fingerprints since each melting glacier or ice sheet uniquely impacts sea level. Elements of the concept—which lies at the heart of the understanding that global sea levels don't rise uniformly—have been around for over a century and modern sea level science has been built around it. But there's long been a hitch to the widely accepted theory. A sea level fingerprint has never definitively been detected by researchers.
Nature.com
Intersystem crossing in the entrance channel of the reaction of O(P) with pyridine
Two quantum effects can enable reactions to take place at energies below the barrier separating reactants from products: tunnelling and intersystem crossing between coupled potential energy surfaces. Here we show that intersystem crossing in the region between the pre-reactive complex and the reaction barrier can control the rate of bimolecular reactions for weakly coupled potential energy surfaces, even in the absence of heavy atoms. For O(3P) plus pyridine, a reaction relevant to combustion, astrochemistry and biochemistry, crossed-beam experiments indicate that the dominant products are pyrrole and CO, obtained through a spin-forbidden ring-contraction mechanism. The experimental findings are interpreted-by high-level quantum-chemical calculations and statistical non-adiabatic computations of branching fractions-in terms of an efficient intersystem crossing occurring before the high entrance barrier for O-atom addition to the N-atom lone pair. At low to moderate temperatures, the computed reaction rates prove to be dominated by intersystem crossing.
Nature.com
The role of mitochondria in rheumatic diseases
The mitochondrion is an intracellular organelle thought to originate from endosymbiosis between an ancestral eukaryotic cell and an Î±-proteobacterium. Mitochondria are the powerhouses of the cell, and can control several important processes within the cell, such as cell death. Conversely, dysregulation of mitochondria possibly contributes to the pathophysiology of several autoimmune diseases. Defects in mitochondria can be caused by mutations in the mitochondrial genome or by chronic exposure to pro-inflammatory cytokines, including type I interferons. Following the release of intact mitochondria or mitochondrial components into the cytosol or the extracellular space, the bacteria-like molecular motifs of mitochondria can elicit pro-inflammatory responses by the innate immune system. Moreover, antibodies can target mitochondria in autoimmune diseases, suggesting an interplay between the adaptive immune system and mitochondria. In this Review, we discuss the roles of mitochondria in rheumatic diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus, antiphospholipid syndrome and rheumatoid arthritis. An understanding of the different contributions of mitochondria to distinct rheumatic diseases or manifestations could permit the development of novel therapeutic strategies and the use of mitochondria-derived biomarkers to inform pathogenesis.
