Meet the Black Media Entrepreneur Who Is Uplifting Girls and Promoting Businesses
LaToyia S. Jordan, a multi-award-winning trailblazer in media, didn’t always feel confident and beautiful. Through faith and resilience, the serial entrepreneur is amplifying her mantra, “girl keep thriving,” by building our young ladies up one girl at a time. Jordan is the founder of I Am Beautiful...
BBC
Quilt stitched by modern slavery survivors to go on display
A hand-stitched quilt made by 60 female survivors of modern slavery is to go on display in Liverpool. The Freedom Quilt was made by women across the UK to reflect their past and future hopes and dreams. It is part of programme by the Sophie Hayes Foundation to help women...
The ‘GLOwing’ future of the Girls’ Lifting Organization: Making on-campus gyms feel safer for female students
The Girls’ Lifting Organization has grown quickly since becoming an official on-campus organization. Credit: Logo created by Elizabeth Thompson. At a Big Ten school like Ohio State, the opportunities for exercise and gym attendance seem endless, but a disproportionate number of female students attend these facilities to work out. The Girls’ Lifting Organization hopes to change that.
Parents Magazine
The Woman King Calls Upon West African History That Empowers Black and LGBTQIA+ Led Families
Perhaps when you hear the phrase "female empowerment" you think of Rosie the Riveter or Disney's Frozen franchise being more about sisterhood than their traditional damsel in distress theme. But female historical figures represented strength, empowerment, and independence from the start, long before these American representations of strong women came along.
