Practice variations for fetal and neonatal congenital heart disease within the Children's Hospitals Neonatal Consortium

Read full article on original website
Related
Texas middle school teacher, 48, has been missing for nearly a week after telling her husband she was going out to get something to eat - and her car is found 500 miles away in New Orleans with her belongings still inside
The search for a missing Texas middle school teacher continues after her car was found in New Orleans, more than 350 miles from her home in Brazoria County, Texas. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was first reported missing on September 22 after she told her husband that she was going out to get food and never returned.
Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'
A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
Nature.com
Neurodevelopmental outcomes of extremely preterm infants fed an exclusive human milk-based diet versus a mixed human milk"‰+"‰bovine milk-based diet: a multi-center study
The objective of this multi-center study was to compare, in infants â‰¤1250"‰g birth weight (BW) with neurodevelopmental assessment at 18"“22 months of corrected age (CA), whether their neurodevelopmental outcomes differed based on exposure to an exclusive human milk-based (HUM) or to a bovine milk-based fortifier and/or preterm formula (BOV).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Organ dysfunction, thrombotic events and malignancies in patients with idiopathic multicentric castleman disease: a population-level US health claims analysis
This is a preview of subscription content, access via your institution. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. $32.00. All prices are NET prices. Additional access...
Nature.com
Cross-ancestry meta-analysis of opioid use disorder uncovers novel loci with predominant effects in brain regions associated with addiction
Despite an estimated heritability of ~50%, genome-wide association studies of opioid use disorder (OUD) have revealed few genome-wide significant loci. We conducted a cross-ancestry meta-analysis of OUD in the Million Veteran Program (N"‰="‰425,944). In addition to known exonic variants in OPRM1 and FURIN, we identified intronic variants in RABEPK, FBXW4, NCAM1 and KCNN1. A meta-analysis including other datasets identified a locus in TSNARE1. In total, we identified 14 loci for OUD, 12 of which are novel. Significant genetic correlations were identified for 127 traits, including psychiatric disorders and other substance use-related traits. The only significantly enriched cell-type group was CNS, with gene expression enrichment in brain regions previously associated with substance use disorders. These findings increase our understanding of the biological basis of OUD and provide further evidence that it is a brain disease, which may help to reduce stigma and inform efforts to address the opioid epidemic.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Dysfunctional ERG signaling drives pulmonary vascular aging and persistent fibrosis
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31890-4, published online 25 July 2022. The original version of this article contained errors in Figure 3d"“f and Figure 4f"“h, in which the scale bars were white, instead of colored. These errors have been corrected in the PDF and HTML version of the article.
Nature.com
PD-1 combination therapy with IL-2 modifies CD8 T cell exhaustion program
Combination therapy with PD-1 blockade and IL-2 is highly effective during chronic lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus infection1. Here we examine the underlying basis for this synergy. We show that PD-1Â +Â IL-2 combination therapy, in contrast to PD-1 monotherapy, substantially changes the differentiation program of the PD-1+TCF1+ stem-like CD8+Â T cells and results in the generation of transcriptionally and epigenetically distinct effector CD8+Â T cells that resemble highly functional effector CD8+Â T cells seen after an acute viral infection. The generation of these qualitatively superior CD8+ T cells that mediate viral control underlies the synergy between PD-1 and IL-2. Our results show that the PD-1+TCF1+ stem-like CD8+ T cells, also referred to as precursors of exhausted CD8+ T cells, are not fate-locked into the exhaustion program and their differentiation trajectory can be changed by IL-2 signals. These virus-specific effector CD8+ T cells emerging from the stem-like CD8+ T cells after combination therapy expressed increased levels of the high-affinity IL-2 trimeric (CD25"“CD122"“CD132) receptor. This was not seen after PD-1 blockade alone. Finally, we show that CD25 engagement with IL-2 has an important role in the observed synergy between IL-2 cytokine and PD-1 blockade. Either blocking CD25 with an antibody or using a mutated version of IL-2 that does not bind to CD25 but still binds to CD122 and CD132 almost completely abrogated the synergistic effects observed after PD-1Â +Â IL-2 combination therapy. There is considerable interest in PD-1Â +Â IL-2 combination therapy for patients with cancer2,3, and our fundamental studies defining the underlying mechanisms of how IL-2 synergizes with PD-1 blockade should inform these human translational studies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Alternative ANKHD1 transcript promotes proliferation and inhibits migration in uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma
Alternative splicing (AS) is common in gene expression, and abnormal splicing often results in several cancers. Overall survival-associated splicing events (OS-SEs) have been used to predict prognosis in cancer. The aim of this study was to investigate the presence and function of OS-SEs in uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma (UCEC). Based on TCGA and TCGASpliceSeq databases, gene expression and the AS data of UCEC samples were retrieved. An alternate terminator of ANKHD1 transcripts named ANKHD1-BP3 was found to be significantly related to metastasis and OS in UCEC and significantly associated with HSPB1. The upregulated expression of HSPB1 induced downregulation of ANKHD1-BP3 and promoted tumor metastasis. These findings indicate that HSPB1, a splicing factor, regulates the expression of ANKHD1-BP3 to promote metastasis in UCEC.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Structure of the PAPP-A complex reveals mechanism of substrate recognition
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33175-2, Article published online 20 September 2022. In this article, the author's name Kathryn Tunyasuvunakool was incorrectly written as Kathryn Tunyasunvunakool. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Amoolya H. Singh. Present address: GRAIL, Menlo Park, CA, USA. These authors contributed equally: Russell...
Nature.com
Increased household transmission and immune escape of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron compared to Delta variants
Understanding the epidemic growth of the novel SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant is critical for public health. We compared the ten-day secondary attack rate (SAR) of the Omicron and Delta variants in households using Norwegian contact tracing data, December 2021 - January 2022. Omicron SAR was higher than Delta, with a relative risk (RR) of 1.41 (95% CI 1.27-1.56). We observed increased susceptibility to Omicron infection in household contacts compared to Delta, independent of contacts' vaccination status. Among three-dose vaccinated contacts, the mean SAR was lower for both variants. We found increased Omicron transmissibility from primary cases to contacts in all vaccination groups, except 1-dose vaccinated, compared to Delta. Omicron SAR of three-dose vaccinated primary cases was high, 46% vs 11 % for Delta. In conclusion, three-dose vaccinated primary cases with Omicron infection can efficiently spread in households, while three-dose vaccinated contacts have a lower risk of being infected by Delta and Omicron.
Nature.com
When life gets in the way of scientists’ mid-career plans
You have full access to this article via your institution. Your browser does not support the audio element. In 2012, more than a decade years after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in French, mother-of-six Bethany Kolbaba Kartchner switched to science, rising at 4 a.m. to study for an associate’s degree in biochemistry at Maricopa Community Colleges in Tempe, Arizona.
Nature.com
Probiotics suppress nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and carcinogenesis progression in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a hepatic characteristic of metabolic syndrome, received significant attention in clinical settings. The multiple-hit theory is one of the proposed mechanisms of NAFLD, and gut dysbiosis is considered a hit. Thus, controlling gut microbiota is a potential target in the management of NAFLD, and probiotics can be used as a treatment agent for NAFLD. The current study aimed to investigate the efficacy of probiotics against nonalcoholic steatohepatitis in a hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mouse model that mimics the characteristics of human NAFLD. Probiotics were administered to male knockout mice for 8 or 40Â weeks. Next, we assessed hepatic inflammation, fibrosis, carcinogenesis, and oxidative stress. Probiotics were found to reduce serum transaminase levels, NAFLD activity score, and the gene expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, they decreased liver fibrosis grade, which was examined via Sirius red staining, gene expression of fibrotic markers, and hydroxyproline. Furthermore, probiotics suppressed the number of liver tumors, particular in HCC. Probiotics reduced oxidative stresses, including glutathione levels, and anti-oxidative stress marker, which may be an underlying mechanism for their beneficial effects. In conclusion, probiotics treatment had beneficial effects against NAFLD and carcinogenesis in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice.
Nature.com
Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against Omicron and Delta hospitalisation, a test negative case-control study
The Omicron variant has been associated with reduced vaccine effectiveness (VE) against mild disease with rapid waning. Meanwhile Omicron has also been associated with milder disease. Protection against severe disease has been substantially higher than protection against infection with previous variants. We used a test-negative case-control design to estimate VE against hospitalisation with the Omicron and Delta variants using PCR testing linked to hospital records. We investigated the impact of increasing the specificity and severity of hospitalisation definitions on VE. Among 18"“64-year-olds using cases admitted via emergency care, VE after a 3rd dose peaked at 82.4% and dropped to 53.6% by 15+ weeks after the 3rd dose; using all admissions for >"‰="‰2 days stay with a respiratory code in the primary diagnostic field VE ranged from 90.9% to 67.4%; further restricting to those on oxygen/ventilated/intensive care VE ranged from 97.1% to 75.9%. Among 65+ year olds the equivalent VE estimates were 92.4% to 76.9%; 91.3% to 85.3% and 95.8% to 86.8%. Here we show that with milder Omicron disease contamination of hospitalisations with incidental cases is likely to reduce VE estimates. VE estimates increase, and waning is reduced, when specific hospitalisation definitions are used.
Hurricane Ian continues to threaten Georgia and the Carolinas
After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian brings heavy rain, high winds, and storm surge to the Georgia and South and North Carolina. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the forecast.
ahajournals.org
Clinical Practice Variations in the Management of Ischemia With No Obstructive Coronary Artery Disease
Ischemia with no obstructive coronary artery disease is a condition associated with major adverse cardiovascular outcomes. To date, there are no specific American Heart Association or American College of Cardiology guidelines. The objective of this survey is to better understand the clinical practice and knowledge gaps that exist nationally. Methods...
Nature.com
Artificial intelligence-enhanced volumetric laser endomicroscopy improves dysplasia detection in Barrett's esophagus in a randomized cross-over study
Volumetric laser endomicroscopy (VLE) is an advanced endoscopic imaging tool that can improve dysplasia detection in Barrett's esophagus (BE). However, VLE scans generate 1200 cross-sectional images that can make interpretation difficult. The impact of a new VLE artificial intelligence algorithm called Intelligent Real-time Image Segmentation (IRIS) is not well-characterized. This is a randomized prospective cross-over study of BE patients undergoing endoscopy who were randomized to IRIS-enhanced or unenhanced VLE first followed by the other (IRIS-VLE vs. VLE-IRIS, respectively) at expert BE centers. The primary outcome was image interpretation time, which served as a surrogate measure for ease of interpretation. The secondary outcome was diagnostic yield of dysplasia for each imaging modality. 133 patients were enrolled. 67 patients were randomized to VLE-IRIS and 66 to IRIS-VLE. Total interpretation time did not differ significantly between groups (7.8Â min VLE-IRIS vs. 7Â min IRIS-VLE, P"‰="‰0.1), however unenhanced VLE interpretation time was significantly shorter in the IRIS-VLE group (2.4Â min vs. 3.8Â min, P"‰<"‰0.01). When IRIS was used first, 100% of dysplastic areas were identified, compared with 76.9% when VLE was the first interpretation modality (P"‰="‰0.06). IRIS-enhanced VLE reduced the time of subsequent unenhanced VLE interpretation, suggesting heightened efficiency and improved dysplasia detection. It was also able to identify all endoscopically non-visible dysplastic areas.
Nature.com
Finding medical value in mescaline
After millennia of sacramental use, mescaline is finally entering fully powered clinical trials. Eric Bender is a science writer in Newton, Massachusetts. You have full access to this article via your institution. For Alexander Shulgin, the twentieth-century biochemist often called the godfather of psychedelics, it all began with mescaline. “The...
Comments / 0