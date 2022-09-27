It’s time for manufacturing to find a new home. As we now know, having products produced in a faraway factory has failed to be the best economic and environmental approach. Additive manufacturing (AM) has a promising future given its ability to drastically shorten lead times and prototypes can be built almost anywhere. But, is there a future where AM can help us control our economic destiny and lessen our national dependence on foreign adversaries? Recent legislation such as the CHIPS Act marks a nationwide effort to build dependable supply chains at home, and this could potentially be the impetus that AM has been waiting for to advance forward.

INDUSTRY ・ 17 HOURS AGO