Prilenia Expands Leadership Team, Appoints Anne Sullivan as Chief Business Officer
NAARDEN, Netherlands & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Prilenia Therapeutics B.V., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the urgent mission to develop novel therapeutics to slow the progression of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders, today announced the appointment of Anne Sullivan as Chief Business Officer. In this role, Ms. Sullivan will lead all strategic collaboration activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006018/en/ Anne Sullivan, Chief Business Officer at Prilenia (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
China’s Nio joins the race for lithium, buys 12% of Australia’s Greenwing Resources
Lithium carbonate prices in China hit a record 501,500 yuan/tonne in September, tripling the number from a year ago. The surge is so dramatic that regulators summoned key industry players for a meeting in March and called for a return to rational pricing. Nio, an eight-year-old premium EV maker, has...
Gatik’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics is proud to announce that the company’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat has made Inc.’s 2022 Female Founders 100 List. This accomplishment comes hot on the heels of Kumavat being named to the 2022 Automotive News Rising Stars list and being named one of Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 40 under 40. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005860/en/ Gatik’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List. (Photo: Business Wire)
theproducenews.com
Equifruit readies expansion into U.S. as it strives for global fairtrade banana domination
Equifruit, Canada’s leading Fairtrade-certified banana supplier, is comprised of a team of diehard believers in ethical fruit sourcing. The company’s genesis dates back to 2006, originally distributing in Quebec and Ontario. Since that time, Equifruit has grown from supplying a bunch of independent chains to the larger chains in Canada.
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
mrobusinesstoday.com
StandardAero appoints Kim Ashmun as President for the Components & Accessories Division
Kim Ashmun will be responsible for the commercial, operational, financial and technical performance of StandardAero’s Components and Accessories business units and facilities. StandardAero, a maintenance, repair and overhaul provider has appointed Kim Ashmun to serve at the position of President of the company’s Components & Accessories (C&A) division. In...
Happi
Tim Warner Appointed New CEO of Shani Darden Skin Care
Tim Warner, previously a C-suite executive for beauty brands Benefit Cosmetics, Urban Decay and Drunk Elephant, has been named the new chief executive officer of Shani Darden Skin Care. According to the company, Warner’s simple-is-best business philosophy allows fast-growing brands to focus, simplify, and build the critical foundations to support...
Biden administration invests $2.8 billion in ‘climate smart’ farming
The U.S Department of Agriculture has selected 70 ‘climate smart’ agricultural projects to take part in its $2.8 billion pilot program. The pilot program, Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, aims to help make the agricultural sector more sustainable by implementing ‘climate smart’ practices like improving soil quality or changing manure management styles.
Adrestia appoints Will Lewis as Chair, establishes US Operations and appoints new functional leads
CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Adrestia Therapeutics, a leader in synthetic rescue therapies for genetic diseases, today announced that it appointed William H. Lewis, J.D., M.B.A. as Chair of its Board of Directors, Jennifer Millian, M.S., M.B.A. as VP of U.S. Operations, and Philip Coxon, Ph.D., as VP of Business Development. This extends Adrestia’s presence to the United States and deepens its drug development capabilities as it moves its emerging pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics towards the clinic. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005044/en/ Will Lewis, Adrestia Chairman
mytotalretail.com
Joel Bines, Managing Director, AlixPartners | Total Retail Tech 2022
This video features a keynote, 6 Strategies for Transforming Your Business to Thrive in Today’s 'Me-Centric' Consumer Revolution, delivered by Joel Bines, managing director at AlixPartners, at Total Retail Tech 2022 in Nashville. Let’s face it: Today’s consumers have revolted against the marketplace status quo. They’re now in charge,...
theindustry.fashion
Lululemon names Sarah Clark as new EMEA Senior VP
Lululemon has appointed Sarah Clark as Senior Vice President to lead the EMEA region. The business has appointed Clark as it seeks to deliver on its next chapter of international expansion. Clark joins Lululemon in September 2022, leading brand and business growth via retail, digital and strategic partner channels in...
Merrell CMO Wins Marketing Leader of the Year Award
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Merrell chief marketing officer Janice Tennant has been named a Marketing Leader of the Year by the Women in Content Marketing Awards (WICMA) for her work bringing more inclusion and diversity to the footwear brand’s outreach.
ffnews.com
Twenty7tec announces raft of new senior appointments
Leading mortgage technology provider Twenty7tec today announces that it has made a number of senior appointments following the acquisition of Bluecoat Software. Nathan Reilly has been appointed as Director of Customer Relationships, with responsibility for all existing customers across both the mortgage and wealth markets. Josh Skelding has been promoted...
SP Industries Appoints Kevin Sutherby as New President
WARMINSTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- SP Industries, Inc (SP), a leading global provider of fill-finish drug manufacturing solutions, lyophilizers, and laboratory equipment and supplies, has announced the appointment of Kevin Sutherby as its new President. Mr Sutherby is a seasoned executive with 15+ years’ experience leading global manufacturing companies, including senior leadership positions at Danaher and Fortive, and most recently as Senior Vice President at Lean Focus LLC, a consulting firm that assists clients in developing and implementing lean solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005598/en/ Kevin Sutherby, President, SP Industries, Inc. For a high-resolution image please contact davidr@alto-marketing.com (Photo: Business Wire)
healthpodcastnetwork.com
SEMPRE: Customer Voices as a Data Source with Amy Brown, Founder & CEO at Authenticx
SEMPRE: Customer Voices as a Data Source with Amy Brown, Founder & CEO at Authenticx. Never underestimate the power of conversational data. In this episode, Amy Brown, Founder & CEO of Authenticx, talks about the power of listening and conversational data in healthcare. After having worked in teams that led conversations with tens of thousands of patients and providers daily, Amy was inspired to start Authenticx by how those micro conversations, when pieced together, might contain really important insights that could fuel change within healthcare.
theproducenews.com
Mexican avocados give big boost to U.S. economy
There is a significant economic benefit on both sides of the border derived from the imports of Hass avocados from Mexico into the U.S. markets. Those were the findings released this week in a study conducted by two researchers at Texas A&M University for the Mexican Hass Avocado Import Association and Asociación de Productores y Empacadores Exportadores de Aguacate de México. The economic analysis of 2021-22 crop year updates several previous analyses on the same subject.
3printr.com
Seurat joins the Additive Manufacturing Coalition
It’s time for manufacturing to find a new home. As we now know, having products produced in a faraway factory has failed to be the best economic and environmental approach. Additive manufacturing (AM) has a promising future given its ability to drastically shorten lead times and prototypes can be built almost anywhere. But, is there a future where AM can help us control our economic destiny and lessen our national dependence on foreign adversaries? Recent legislation such as the CHIPS Act marks a nationwide effort to build dependable supply chains at home, and this could potentially be the impetus that AM has been waiting for to advance forward.
Brand Loyalty Strong Among New-vehicle Owners, J.D. Power Finds
TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- The majority of new-vehicle owners this past year navigated the low vehicle inventory crunch by purchasing the same brand of vehicle which in turn, kept loyalty high in both premium and mass market segments, according to the redesigned J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study, SM released today. The study has been expanded this year to report on brand loyalty insights by segment categories: premium car; premium SUV; mass market car; mass market SUV; and truck. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005469/en/ J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study (Graphic: Business Wire)
CARS・
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Climbing ‘Capital’ Hill: The best strategies for investment success” – Bradley Collins, Insurtech Insights in The Insurtech Magazine
Bradley Collins, CCO at Insurtech Insights, canvassed Future50 America insurtech finalists and some friendly VCs to come up with the Top 6 Tips for navigating a changing investment landscape. How has the investment landscape changed over the past 12 months and how should investment strategies change as a result? These...
teslarati.com
Previous Tesla executive joins Alpha Motors advisory group
A previous Tesla executive, Peter Bardenfelth-Hansen, is joining Alpha Motors Corporation’s advisory group, along with an assorted group of other business leaders. Tesla has become notorious for having previous leaders move to new startups, particularly within the world of electric mobility. In this case, previous Tesla executive Peter Bardenfelth-Hansen will join another ex-Tesla head, Jochen Rudat, in the Alpha Motors advisory group.
