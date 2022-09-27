Read full article on original website
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
New French Restaurant Now Open in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix’s homeless encampment population reaches 800
Under the radiant sun of Arizona and located on the sidewalks of Downtown Phoenix, an encampment shelters people experiencing homelessness. The homeless sleep in tents, use broken furniture and look for community resources to sustain their basic needs. “People say it’s a tent city, but there is more to it,”...
Land reuse project to revitalize historic barrios near Phoenix airport
Green Valley, Eastlake Park, El Campito, Golden Gate, Cuatro Milpas, Ann Ott, and San Juan Bautista are some of the oldest established neighborhoods in Phoenix.
8 Luxury Neighborhoods in Arizona To Consider for Retirement
Arizona is a popular place to retire thanks to its pleasant weather year-round, picturesque scenery, safe cities and relatively affordable living costs. But for those retirees who value luxury over...
Throwback to 1966 with this vintage photo of the Broadway Curve in Tempe
PHOENIX — East Valley residents drive on it nearly everyday and never give it a second thought. Surrounded by office buildings and Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Broadway Curve on Interstate 10 helps connect drivers to downtown Phoenix and is a vital part of the Arizona highway system. But what...
fabulousarizona.com
Oktoberfest Celebrations in Arizona
Let’s hope you’ve been keeping your stein-holding hand strong! Time to show off your skills–and enjoy endless German fare, craft beer, live music and more–at these Arizona Oktoberfest events. Oct. 1: 2022 Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest. Pedal Haus Brewery and SanTan Brewing Company are teaming up to...
AZFamily
Flooded today, for sale soon: Here’s how to spot a waterlogged vehicle
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In the coming weeks, cars that were flooded during Hurricane Ian will begin to flood the market, even thousands of miles away in Arizona. “Conmen move these cars unfortunately to other parts of the country where maybe flood-damaged vehicles isn’t top of mind for used car shoppers,” said Carfax’s Emilie Voss.
fox10phoenix.com
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Sept. 30 - Oct. 3
PHOENIX - Phoenix-area drivers are in for a busier commute this weekend as more closures on I-10, I-17 and Loop 101 are set to go into effect. The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be shut down between Loop 202 Santan and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
AZFamily
Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year Closure
A fan favorite restaurant is opening back up in Phoenix.Ajala Kings/Unsplash. Not all restaurants have had the ability to reopen since the forced COVID closures. While many jumped at the opportunity to throw their doors open and welcome customers back in, it wasn’t so easy for others. For one location restaurant here in metro Phoenix, the forced closure has lasted longer than two years, and yet now, after being down for so long, the popular and long-time culinary staple is returning to feed hungry visitors.
More and more residents told to leave with no place to go
There were 6,574 of them in August making it another record month post-pandemic.
azbex.com
ADOT Recommends New Interchange at I-10 and SR 347
The Arizona Department of Transportation has recommended a diverging-diamond interchange to improve traffic flow at the interchange of SR 347 and I-10. Most of the interchange improvements would be concentrated on the alignment at SR 347 and Queen Creek Road. Changes would include reconfiguring the approaches to the interchange, reconstructing ramp terminals and reversing the flow between them, constructing a new bridge to the south for westbound traffic and using the existing bridge for eastbound traffic. The alignment would be split so each half would handle one direction of traffic.
AZFamily
Martin Auto Museum expands with Barrett Jackson around the corner
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Barrett Jackson might still be months away, but vintage cars keep rolling at the Martin Auto Museum. The museum recently opened a bigger, new and improved building in March 2022, and meteorologist Ian Schwartz headed over to check it out! The museum is a football field long and a football field wide with all kinds of vintage cars.
Phoenix New Times
Meet the Team Behind Mesa's Upcoming Brewery and Pizzeria
The guys behind Chupacabra Taproom and Goat and Ram mobile pizza kitchen aren’t strangers. On weekends, Goat and Ram regularly slings pies outside the popular downtown Mesa craft beer destination. And starting next year, the two concepts will enjoy an even more symbiotic relationship. Chupacabra owners Eric Cady and...
ABC 15 News
Viewers voice frustration over US 60 road conditions
MESA, AZ — Nearly 150 drivers filed claims against the state back in November 2021. ABC15 extensively covered the construction project that caused damage to East Valley vehicles on the US 60. At the time, road maintenance and pavement work were not properly completed and it left plenty of rock and debris on the roadway after the freeway reopened.
AZFamily
Man allegedly stole $137K of items from Scottsdale employer’s Amazon account
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Florence man is in trouble with the law after Scottsdale police said he used his employer’s Amazon account to buy hundreds of items worth more than $137,000. Court documents said Darius O’Neal Hickson worked for West Pharmaceuticals in Scottsdale and stole from the company between August 2020 to August 2021. The company has a corporate credit account with Amazon for business purchases.
phgmag.com
A Carefully Executed Refresh of Wrigley Mansion in Phoenix Preserves its Historic Charm
Interior designer Wendy Black Rodgers treads lightly during a decadelong restoration of the Wrigley Mansion. The Wrigley Mansion, of late, has been abuzz with activity. Topping a knoll above the Arizona Biltmore resort, the historic estate-turned-hospitality-venue lures guests to have dinner and cocktails at Geordie’s Restaurant, sample wine flights at Jamie’s Wine Bar or partake in weddings, social events and corporate gatherings within this mansion’s many rooms and garden terraces. Recently, landscape designer and Phoenix Home & Garden Masters of the Southwest award winner Jeff Berghoff was tapped to create a new masterplan for the grounds and refresh the gardens of the estate, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Last year, James Beard Award-winning chef Christopher Gross, another Master of the Southwest, opened his edgy jewel box of a restaurant, designed by architect and fellow Master of the Southwest Wendell Burnette, as a freestanding building just below the front entrance.
