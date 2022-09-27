Read full article on original website
Basin Bites: Local taqueria’s famous al pastor
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Some may know Taqueria Reynosa as the taco shop turned gas station, others as the restaurant that serves up authentic tacos with mouthwatering meat, including it’s famous al pastor. “Our al pastor is what we are mainly known for. It got very popular because of our Taco Tuesdays and Taco Thursdays. […]
Top 5 Reasons You Need To See The Goonies At This Midland Theater This Weekend!
The Goonies is one of those movies that pretty much stands the test of time. It's on my top 10 movies list. And, GOONIES fans here in the Permian Basin, we are in luck. It's showing this weekend here on the Big Screen!. • GOONIES IS SHOWING AT BIG SKY...
Check Out This List Of The Top 10 Last Names In Midland-Odessa
What's in a name? How often do you meet someone new and discover you have the same last name but do not know the same people and are not related? It probably happens at least once a week. Why? Because there are so many common names in this world. I will never forget the day I met Rebecca Cruz. It was a chance meeting between a mutual friend; in this case, our first and last names were exactly the same!
Artistic rock stacks puzzling Odessa residents
ODESSA, Texas — There's a mystery in Odessa. One that has local residents scrambling for answers. Unique works of art made by stacking rocks have appeared in parts of Odessa. But what are they and more importantly, who’s the gifted artist behind the artwork?. Near the corner of...
7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
Latest DWI means 25 years for Midland man
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 42-year-old Midland man was sentenced Thursday morning to a 25-year prison term after a jury trial. Myles Eugene Trahan, 42, was arrested on November 19, 2021, and charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated. The evidence presented in the case showed that Trahan was […]
mycouriertribune.com
3 more counties want Texas to declare invasion at southern border; total at 32
(The Center Square) – Three more counties are the latest to express support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 32. The judge and county commissioners of Ector County, in the Permian Basin, signed a Declaration of Local State of Disaster on Sept. 27 stating the “health, safety, and welfare of Ector County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”
Have You Seen This Rude TikTok About Midland-Odessa That Has Gone Viral?
I am a TikTok addict. I said I never would be but these days when I hear of something going 'viral' more than likely it came from TikTok so there I go. My children constantly show me funny videos, great recipes and vacation hot spots. I mean, it really is the cheapest form of entertainment on my phone. I don't have to pay to scroll through countless videos.
Midland man killed in Ward Co crash
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in a crash Thursday in Ward County as Allan Salas, 30, of Midland. Salas died at the scene. Around 6:30 p.m. on September 29, DPS troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Ranch to Market Road 2355, one […]
UPDATE: building a ‘total loss’ following chemical fire
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: A City of Midland spokesperson said crews have contained a fire that broke out at a chemicals company off SCR 1257 earlier this afternoon. As of 4:00 p.m. crews remained on the scene to make sure not hot spots remained. The spokesperson said the building, however, is considered a total […]
Ector County Sheriff comments on reports of migrants stopping in Odessa
ECTOR, Texas — On Tuesday night, the Ector County Sheriff's Office got a tip about suspicious activity off of the highway at a truck stop. "That a bus had dropped some individuals off at the truck stop on Moss and I-20," said Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. "And according to the information we had, they were private vehicles picking some of these individuals up and taking them wherever they went."
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Midland (Midland, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Midland. The officials stated that three vehicles were involved in a crash that [..]
yourbasin.com
Midland manslaughter victim’s family speaks out
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Estrella Moreno’s family is getting ready to pay their final respects to her this week. While they’re dealing with their loss. They’re taking the time to thank everyone who has helped them since the tragedy. Estrella Moreno was shot and killed on...
cbs7.com
Fatal crash in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Three cars were involved in a fatal accident on State Highway 158 that killed one person Tuesday evening in Midland County. Texas DPS told CBS7 that a 2014 Dodge 3500 traveling in the eastbound lane of SH 158 ran into a trailer being pulled by a 2022 Dodge 3500. Upon impact, the trailer swung into the westbound lane where it collided with a semi-truck.
cbs7.com
Electric trucks coming to oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Merge Electric Fleet Solutions announces a new pilot program to deploy fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning trucks in the Permian Basin area. The Midland pilot program is the first of its kind for the region and will enable oil and gas operators and service companies to test fully electric pickup trucks, determine how they will meet drivers’ needs and confidently build a fleet electrification plan.
cbs7.com
Natural gas line south of I-20 sparks fire
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 received reports Wednesday evening of an explosion east of Highway 349 on the south side of I-20. However, according to the city of Midland, it was actually a natural gas line above ground that sparked a fire. The fire has since been put out and...
The Annual Texas Size Garage Sale In Midland Is Back Again This Year!
The Texas Size Garage Sale is exactly what the title states. TEXAS Size! They say everything is bigger in Texas so why not our garage sales too? The 33rd annual Texas Size Garage Sale, an annual fundraiser that benefits Meals on Wheels and other programs at Senior Life Midland, is back on Friday, October 7th.
Man accused of assaulting officer at West Texas Fest
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly got drunk and assaulted a police officer. Brett William Heinen has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, on September 24, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was working at […]
cbs7.com
Midland man sentenced to 25 years in prison after 7th DWI arrest
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County District Attorney, Laura Nodolf announced on Friday that Myles Trahan was sentenced to 25 years in prison after a trial by jury. According to the District Attorney’s office, Trahan was stopped by Midland Police Department for driving erratically on Loop 250. Trahan refused to participate in field sobriety or breathalyzer tests but admitted he was highly intoxicated. Officers also found numerous bottles of alcohol in his car.
cbs7.com
High school students at Trinity School Midland receiving national academic attention
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Trinity School of Midland has College Board National Recognition award recipients, commended students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program and 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists. These students have put in tremendous hard work and studying to receive such high academic awards. National Merit semifinalists and...
