Tuesday's Scores

KEARNEY - Tallissa Tanquary led the Sidney Girls Cross Country team to a 12th place finish out of 21 teams at the UNK High School Invitational Cross Country meet on Monday. The junior traversed the Kearney Country Club course in 20:24.3 to finish fourth in the Class C Girls 5000 Meter race. Sidney senior Rheo Dykstra made the top-50 crossing the finish line in 44th out of 166 runners in a time of 22:56.5.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO