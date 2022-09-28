Tuesday's Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Colome, 16-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-22
Baltic def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-10, 25-16, 25-18
Belle Fourche def. Custer, 25-17, 25-15, 25-9
Canton def. West Central, 25-19, 25-13, 25-16
Chester def. Deubrook, 25-19, 25-16, 25-12
Colman-Egan def. Howard, 19-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-19
Crow Creek def. St. Francis Indian, 26-24, 11-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-4
DeSmet def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-18, 25-22, 27-29
Dell Rapids def. Montrose, 25-23, 25-21, 25-17
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Flandreau, 25-16, 25-12, 25-14
Estelline/Hendricks def. Flandreau Indian, 25-4, 25-6, 25-7
Ethan def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15
Faulkton def. Langford, 25-6, 25-5, 25-12
Florence/Henry def. Groton Area, 21-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-18
Garretson def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17
Gregory def. Bon Homme, 25-23, 25-22, 24-26, 21-25, 15-13
Hamlin def. Castlewood, 25-18, 25-15, 25-22
Harding County def. Dupree, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23, 15-24, 15-7
Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18
Highmore-Harrold def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 22-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25-23
Hill City def. Philip, 24-26, 25-23, 25-20, 25-22
Irene-Wakonda def. Menno, 23-25, 27-25, 25-22, 18-25, 17-15
Jones County def. Wall, 25-17, 24-26, 25-22, 25-21
Kimball/White Lake def. James Valley Christian, 25-16, 25-16, 25-16
Lemmon def. Bison, 25-23, 25-16, 22-25, 21-25, 15-11
Lennox def. Beresford, 26-24, 15-25, 25-14, 25-23
Leola/Frederick def. North Central, N.D., 25-5, 25-18, 25-18
Lyman def. Lower Brule, 25-22, 25-11, 25-17
Madison def. Parker, 23-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-12
Miller def. Chamberlain, 25-10, 25-11, 25-14
Mobridge-Pollock def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-8, 25-12, 25-7
Northwestern def. Redfield, 25-18, 27-25, 25-20
Rapid City Christian def. Pierre, 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21
Red Cloud def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-21, 16-25, 25-23, 25-17
Sioux Falls Christian def. Western Christian, Iowa, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 16-25, 15-13
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Yankton, 25-16, 27-25, 25-19
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-22, 25-10
Sioux Falls Washington def. Huron, 23-25, 23-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-13
Spearfish def. St. Thomas More, 25-13, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17
Sully Buttes def. Potter County, 25-20, 14-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13
Sunshine Bible Academy def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-11, 25-16, 25-15
Tri-Valley def. Canistota, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17
Wagner def. Hanson, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16
Warner def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-8, 25-20, 25-8
Webster def. Waubay/Summit, 14-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20
Wessington Springs def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17
Winner def. Todd County, 25-9, 25-5, 25-16
Hay Springs Triangular=
Hay Springs, Neb. def. Edgemont, 25-15, 25-19
Hay Springs, Neb. def. Oelrichs, 25-13, 25-23
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0