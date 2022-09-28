ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Colome, 16-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-22

Baltic def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-10, 25-16, 25-18

Belle Fourche def. Custer, 25-17, 25-15, 25-9

Canton def. West Central, 25-19, 25-13, 25-16

Chester def. Deubrook, 25-19, 25-16, 25-12

Colman-Egan def. Howard, 19-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-19

Crow Creek def. St. Francis Indian, 26-24, 11-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-4

DeSmet def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-18, 25-22, 27-29

Dell Rapids def. Montrose, 25-23, 25-21, 25-17

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Flandreau, 25-16, 25-12, 25-14

Estelline/Hendricks def. Flandreau Indian, 25-4, 25-6, 25-7

Ethan def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15

Faulkton def. Langford, 25-6, 25-5, 25-12

Florence/Henry def. Groton Area, 21-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-18

Garretson def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17

Gregory def. Bon Homme, 25-23, 25-22, 24-26, 21-25, 15-13

Hamlin def. Castlewood, 25-18, 25-15, 25-22

Harding County def. Dupree, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23, 15-24, 15-7

Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18

Highmore-Harrold def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 22-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25-23

Hill City def. Philip, 24-26, 25-23, 25-20, 25-22

Irene-Wakonda def. Menno, 23-25, 27-25, 25-22, 18-25, 17-15

Jones County def. Wall, 25-17, 24-26, 25-22, 25-21

Kimball/White Lake def. James Valley Christian, 25-16, 25-16, 25-16

Lemmon def. Bison, 25-23, 25-16, 22-25, 21-25, 15-11

Lennox def. Beresford, 26-24, 15-25, 25-14, 25-23

Leola/Frederick def. North Central, N.D., 25-5, 25-18, 25-18

Lyman def. Lower Brule, 25-22, 25-11, 25-17

Madison def. Parker, 23-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-12

Miller def. Chamberlain, 25-10, 25-11, 25-14

Mobridge-Pollock def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-8, 25-12, 25-7

Northwestern def. Redfield, 25-18, 27-25, 25-20

Rapid City Christian def. Pierre, 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21

Red Cloud def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-21, 16-25, 25-23, 25-17

Sioux Falls Christian def. Western Christian, Iowa, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 16-25, 15-13

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Yankton, 25-16, 27-25, 25-19

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-22, 25-10

Sioux Falls Washington def. Huron, 23-25, 23-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-13

Spearfish def. St. Thomas More, 25-13, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17

Sully Buttes def. Potter County, 25-20, 14-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13

Sunshine Bible Academy def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-11, 25-16, 25-15

Tri-Valley def. Canistota, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17

Wagner def. Hanson, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16

Warner def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-8, 25-20, 25-8

Webster def. Waubay/Summit, 14-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20

Wessington Springs def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17

Winner def. Todd County, 25-9, 25-5, 25-16

Hay Springs Triangular=

Hay Springs, Neb. def. Edgemont, 25-15, 25-19

Hay Springs, Neb. def. Oelrichs, 25-13, 25-23

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

