Summerville, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Parris Island U.S. Marine Band to perform Georgetown concert Oct. 11

GEORGETOWN — The Parris Island United States Marine Corps Band will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Howard Center, located at 1610 Hawkins Street in Georgetown. The Parris Island United States Marine Corps Band, one of America’s oldest and most well known military concert...
Walterboro Native Lifts Spirits With Vibrant Children’s Book Addressing Pandemic

Patricia Middleton has had aspirations of becoming an author for a number of years. A former reading lab instructor at Colleton Middle School, Miss Middleton retired from teaching in the thick of the pandemic. In her newly found free time, she decided the time was right to pursue her dreams of authoring a book. Inspired by a vision of bringing hope to young readers across the globe during this confusing time, she set out to write “When I Leave My House-Moving Beyond Covid-19” in 2021.
Deidra Epps crowned queen at Kingstree’s homecoming

Senior Deidra Epps was crowned the queen on Sept. 23 at halftime of Kingstree High School’s stirring 22-18 victory over Lamar. How did she plan to celebrate? A trip to Disney World?. “I’m going to watch the rest of the game,” she said, “and then I’m going to go...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 new vendors join Charleston’s only food hall

As Port of Call Food + Brew Hall nears its one-year anniversary on Oct. 19, the Holy City’s only food hall is undergoing several changes that ownership hopes will be completed by November. Five new vendors, two of which are being curated by Port of Call Owners Ryan Kaufmann...
Charleston Animal Society 2455 Remou

Charleston Animal Society 2455 Remount Road (843) 747-4849 Is Constantly Finding Big Dogs, Little Dogs, Fuzzy Dogs & Purebred Dogs. Also An Assortment of Kittens, Puppies & Farm Type Critters! No Matter Where You Live, If You Haven't Seen Your Pet Today, Please Call,They are Probably Here! See our Web Site: www.CharlestonAnimal Society.org And Remember... ID Is Your Pet's Ticket Home!
Retirees pursue lifelong learning with weekly lectures, classes

Each week, a group of seniors gather for a weekly lecture series with the goal of learning something new — and socializing with other attendees. “No matter what your age is, there's always things for us to learn and I just think the more we learn, the more we connect with other people,” said Karen Delcioppo, the membership chair for CCR.
Publix reopening Lowcountry stores Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix supermarkets on Friday announced that some stores will reopen Saturday following closures due to Hurricane Ian. The following stores are scheduled to reopen on October 1: Charleston / N. Charleston Riverland Market, 1411 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC Ashley Landing Mall, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC Merchants Village, 520 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC  […]
Black Food Friday’s Soul Stroll

North Charleston native KJ Kearney, an educator and activist, has long been an advocate for supporting the Black foodways of his home city—he made it official in 2018 when he wrote a proclamation for Red Rice Day, a tribute to the iconic Gullah-Geechee dish that was certified by the City of Charleston. (It now takes place annually on the last Saturday of September.)
7 places to get cheesesteaks in Charleston

The cheesesteak may have roots in Philadelphia, but the popular cheesy, beefy sandwich has found its way into the stomach of Charlestonians. At its base, it’s a simple hoagie roll stuffed with melted cheese and thinly sliced beef. These seven Charleston restaurants, however, have added their own spin on...
Food Lion celebrates reconstruction

April of 2021 was an eventful month for grocery stores in Kingstree. Bi-Lo closed its store early that month. Food Lion bought the building at 1319 N. Longstreet St. “From the day we got the keys, we did a 10-day flip,” Food Lion Store Manager Jay Sandusky said. Ten...
Publix closing Lowcountry stores ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix supermarkets on Thursday announced that select stores will be closing Friday as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the Lowcountry. In a statement, Publix said “as always, our priority remains on the safety of our associates, customers and communities. We will continue...
Hurricane Hugo – 33 Years Later (Reflections in Pictures and Video)

“I’ll wait for you, should I fall behind, wait for me” – Bruce Springsteen. On or about midnight on September 21/22 marked the 33rd anniversary of Hurricane Hugo sending a destructive path through Charleston and its neighboring beaches and towns. For many, this was the most difficult period of their lives, overcoming life-threatening conditions, losing homes and trying to find ways to start again. Over the next several months, the area had to find a way to begin again and bring back the Southern warmth and beauty it had known for hundreds of years.
Hurricane Ian leads to school closures in SC

While schools from the Midlands to the Lowcountry have cancelled operations on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian — including the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina State University in Orangeburg and the College of Charleston — schools in the Upstate are being affected, too. Public...
Duke Energy donates $8,000 to Kingstree

Money is flowing into Kingstree like a river. The town was the beneficiary of Duke Energy philanthropy at a Sept. 19, town council meeting. The town has received $1 million in grants for two new pump stations and a $250,000 grant for the Mill Street Landing project that relates to the developing Black River State Park project.
POWER OUTAGES: Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the Lowcountry on Friday. Dominion Energy is reporting 4,307 customers impacted by 134 active outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday morning. Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app...
