The Post and Courier
Parris Island U.S. Marine Band to perform Georgetown concert Oct. 11
GEORGETOWN — The Parris Island United States Marine Corps Band will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Howard Center, located at 1610 Hawkins Street in Georgetown. The Parris Island United States Marine Corps Band, one of America’s oldest and most well known military concert...
The Post and Courier
Converted church bus outfitted with Italian oven now serving pizza in Charleston
Pop-Up Picks is a recurring series in The Post and Courier’s Food Section that previews an upcoming pop-up breakfast, lunch or dinner and the chefs behind it. The list of Charleston chefs who in the last two years launched solo ventures continues to grow. Johnny Focaccia food truck Owner...
walterborolive.com
Walterboro Native Lifts Spirits With Vibrant Children’s Book Addressing Pandemic
Patricia Middleton has had aspirations of becoming an author for a number of years. A former reading lab instructor at Colleton Middle School, Miss Middleton retired from teaching in the thick of the pandemic. In her newly found free time, she decided the time was right to pursue her dreams of authoring a book. Inspired by a vision of bringing hope to young readers across the globe during this confusing time, she set out to write “When I Leave My House-Moving Beyond Covid-19” in 2021.
The Post and Courier
Deidra Epps crowned queen at Kingstree’s homecoming
Senior Deidra Epps was crowned the queen on Sept. 23 at halftime of Kingstree High School’s stirring 22-18 victory over Lamar. How did she plan to celebrate? A trip to Disney World?. “I’m going to watch the rest of the game,” she said, “and then I’m going to go...
The Post and Courier
Ticketholders complain after The War on Drugs show initially proceeds despite Hurricane Ian
NORTH CHARLESTON — Heather Tapp had plans to drive down to The War on Drugs concert at Firefly Distillery on Sept. 30 with her wife and another couple from Greenville. She paid $248 for the four tickets and booked a hotel room on Daniel Island. Once she heard about...
The Post and Courier
5 new vendors join Charleston’s only food hall
As Port of Call Food + Brew Hall nears its one-year anniversary on Oct. 19, the Holy City’s only food hall is undergoing several changes that ownership hopes will be completed by November. Five new vendors, two of which are being curated by Port of Call Owners Ryan Kaufmann...
The Post and Courier
Charleston Animal Society 2455 Remou
Charleston Animal Society 2455 Remount Road (843) 747-4849 Is Constantly Finding Big Dogs, Little Dogs, Fuzzy Dogs & Purebred Dogs. Also An Assortment of Kittens, Puppies & Farm Type Critters! No Matter Where You Live, If You Haven't Seen Your Pet Today, Please Call,They are Probably Here! See our Web Site: www.CharlestonAnimal Society.org And Remember... ID Is Your Pet's Ticket Home!
The Post and Courier
Retirees pursue lifelong learning with weekly lectures, classes
Each week, a group of seniors gather for a weekly lecture series with the goal of learning something new — and socializing with other attendees. “No matter what your age is, there's always things for us to learn and I just think the more we learn, the more we connect with other people,” said Karen Delcioppo, the membership chair for CCR.
Publix reopening Lowcountry stores Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix supermarkets on Friday announced that some stores will reopen Saturday following closures due to Hurricane Ian. The following stores are scheduled to reopen on October 1: Charleston / N. Charleston Riverland Market, 1411 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC Ashley Landing Mall, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC Merchants Village, 520 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC […]
thelocalpalate.com
Black Food Friday’s Soul Stroll
North Charleston native KJ Kearney, an educator and activist, has long been an advocate for supporting the Black foodways of his home city—he made it official in 2018 when he wrote a proclamation for Red Rice Day, a tribute to the iconic Gullah-Geechee dish that was certified by the City of Charleston. (It now takes place annually on the last Saturday of September.)
Charleston City Paper
7 places to get cheesesteaks in Charleston
The cheesesteak may have roots in Philadelphia, but the popular cheesy, beefy sandwich has found its way into the stomach of Charlestonians. At its base, it’s a simple hoagie roll stuffed with melted cheese and thinly sliced beef. These seven Charleston restaurants, however, have added their own spin on...
The Post and Courier
New French diner coming to Charleston; cafe closing after 17 years; new brewery opening
A French restaurant is coming to the Lowcountry while a West Ashley café is closing after 17 years and a brewery is opening in North Charleston. The couple behind Christophe Artisan Chocolatier's two locations on Society Street in downtown Charleston and Ashley River Road in West Ashley plan to open La Bonne Franquette at 652 St. Andrews Blvd.
The Post and Courier
Food Lion celebrates reconstruction
April of 2021 was an eventful month for grocery stores in Kingstree. Bi-Lo closed its store early that month. Food Lion bought the building at 1319 N. Longstreet St. “From the day we got the keys, we did a 10-day flip,” Food Lion Store Manager Jay Sandusky said. Ten...
counton2.com
Publix closing Lowcountry stores ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix supermarkets on Thursday announced that select stores will be closing Friday as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the Lowcountry. In a statement, Publix said “as always, our priority remains on the safety of our associates, customers and communities. We will continue...
charlestondaily.net
Hurricane Hugo – 33 Years Later (Reflections in Pictures and Video)
“I’ll wait for you, should I fall behind, wait for me” – Bruce Springsteen. On or about midnight on September 21/22 marked the 33rd anniversary of Hurricane Hugo sending a destructive path through Charleston and its neighboring beaches and towns. For many, this was the most difficult period of their lives, overcoming life-threatening conditions, losing homes and trying to find ways to start again. Over the next several months, the area had to find a way to begin again and bring back the Southern warmth and beauty it had known for hundreds of years.
The Post and Courier
Should I stay or should I go? Musings on the stress of hurricane season
As of Sunday, my plans for Friday night were perfect. My daughter was going to a birthday sleepover, my son was going to a friend’s house to sleepover, and my husband and I had tickets to the Charleston Symphony Orchestra at the Charleston Gaillard Center to celebrate our anniversary.
African- American Museum To Open Near Former Slave Dock In Charleston, SC
The International African American Museum (IAAM) in Charleston is set to open in January 2023. Its location is within view of Gadsden’s Wharf, once the largest slave port in the United States. According to The Art Newspaper, the museum “will provide a comprehensive overview of the cultural, socio-economic and...
blufftontoday.com
Hurricane Ian leads to school closures in SC
While schools from the Midlands to the Lowcountry have cancelled operations on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian — including the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina State University in Orangeburg and the College of Charleston — schools in the Upstate are being affected, too. Public...
The Post and Courier
Duke Energy donates $8,000 to Kingstree
Money is flowing into Kingstree like a river. The town was the beneficiary of Duke Energy philanthropy at a Sept. 19, town council meeting. The town has received $1 million in grants for two new pump stations and a $250,000 grant for the Mill Street Landing project that relates to the developing Black River State Park project.
live5news.com
POWER OUTAGES: Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the Lowcountry on Friday. Dominion Energy is reporting 4,307 customers impacted by 134 active outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday morning. Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app...
