Alan Rickman Wrote About Getting Die Hard Questions, Even In The Midst Of Dealing With ‘Excruciating’ Cancer Treatment

Alan Rickman’s journal explains decision to continue Snape role while battling cancer
It has been six years since actor Alan Rickman died from cancer, but now his journal is shining a light on his decision to remain in the “Harry Potter” film franchise despite his diagnosis. The Guardian has published excerpts of Rickman’s journal, “Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan...
Alan Rickman Almost Quit the ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise: ‘They Don’t Want to Hear It’
Professor Snape almost slithered out of the “Harry Potter” films. Late star Alan Rickman, who famously played Professor Snape in all eight “Harry Potter” movies from 2001 to 2011, said he considered parting ways with the franchise ahead of 2004’s “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” directed by Alfonso Cuarón. In diary excerpts released more than six years after Rickman’s 2016 death from prostate cancer, Rickman is revealed to have written that he had second thoughts about the franchise while working on sequel “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.” Rickman’s 27 diaries are published as a book under the title...
Alan Rickman taught Jason Isaacs how to react to Quidditch
Alan Rickman was a mainstay of the Harry Potter cast as Professor Snape, and because he was introduced in the first fantasy movie, he became a source of guidance for others. Jason Isaacs, who plays Harry Potter character Lucius Malfoy, fondly remembers some sage wisdom around watching Quidditch. Isaacs joined...
‘Harry Potter’ Actors Alfred Enoch and Bonnie Wright to Help Narrate Late Alan Rickman’s Diaries in Audiobook
Two Harry Potter co-stars of Alan Rickman have been tasked with reading passages from the late actor’s upcoming book. On Thursday, it was announced that the audiobook for the posthumous release of Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman, will feature Alfred Enoch (Dean) and Bonnie Wright (Ginny) as narrators. The book, out Oct. 18, is also set to be read by his wife, Rima Horton, and his close friend Steve Crossley. Madly Deeply is set to include entries detailing both his life and career. The book features passages from his time on set for the likes of Die Hard, Sense and...
