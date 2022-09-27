ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

DaniLeigh Says She Saw Texts Between B. Simone & DaBaby

The singer was accused of demanding that B. be removed from her Wild ‘n Out episode, but she thinks people are making too much of it. As people weigh in about DaBaby’s projected sales numbers for his latest project, his name is once again entangled in drama related to his ex-girlfriend, DaniLeigh. Last night (September 27), rumors surfaced about DaniLeigh’s appearance on Wild ‘n Out, and it was said that she requested cast member B. Simone to not be included in that episode’s cast. People quickly began speculating about the gossip and alleged that it may have had something to do with DaBaby.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child

Nick Cannon is a dad for the 10th time. The "Masked Singer" host and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third child together, a son named Rise Messiah Cannon. Cannon announced the news Sept. 30 on Instagram alongside a video showing scenes of the pair celebrating Bell's pregnancy with loved ones.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Kornfeld
Person
Eugene Lee Yang
Person
Ned Fulmer
Person
Keith Habersberger
TODAY.com

Elaine Welteroth wants to answer your biggest life questions!

Are you considering a job change? Starting a family? Relocating? But don’t quite know where to start or how to navigate? Best-selling author and advice columnist Elaine Welteroth is here to help. Submit your questions below, and she might just answer them on the show with Hoda and Jenna!
ELAINE WELTEROTH
TODAY.com

Here are the 24 funniest parents on social media this week

It's been a long week, especially for parents who named their babies Ian. Gather up what's left of the hurricane snacks; we're determined to give you a laugh. But they were his "good" sticks. Correction: You'll definitely want to cry about it. Just put down the bottle and no one...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Try Guys#Buzzfeed
TODAY.com

Janelle Brown wants to build Coyote Pass home in ‘Sister Wives’ exclusive clip

The saga of Coyote Pass continues in the next episode of "Sister Wives," as Janelle Brown and Christine Brown's moves complicate the family's next steps in developing a home. In an exclusive clip of Sunday's "Sister Wives" episode, Janelle, Kody Brown's second wife considers moving out of her rental property and building a home of her own on Coyote Pass, the undeveloped land in Flagstaff, Ariz. the family purchased in 2018 for $820,000.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
TODAY.com

Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean wins 'RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race'

Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean is now also an award-winning drag queen. McLean took home the top spot on “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” on Sept. 30 as fan-favorite queen Poppy Love. "You’re a winner, baby! 👑 Condragulations to America’s Next Celebrity Drag Superstar!" the show's Instagram...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy