Jacksonville, NC

Four bold predictions for Week 7 of Jacksonville-area high school football

The Daily News
 3 days ago
Where did the high school football season go?

That is a question perhaps many coaches, players and fans have asked now that the NCHSAA season is in Week 7. Weather permitting, eight of the area’s 10 teams will be in action, making up six games. East Duplin and Jacksonville do not play this week.

The Coastal 3-A Conference schedule kicks off, highlighted by White Oak at Croatan. Both the Vikings and Cougars look to get off on the right foot in league play as they try to overtake West Carteret for conference supremacy.

Here is a look at four bold predictions for this week’s action:

BIGGEST SURPRISES:Here is what we know about area football teams

GAMES MOVED UP:Inclement weather concerns move games up

White Oak grinds out a win

White Oak has shown it can win by scoring a lot of points, but the Vikings showed the past two games that it can also win grind-it-out contests.

Expect the same when White Oak (3-1) visits Croatan (2-3) in the Coastal 3-A Conference opener for both teams.

The Cougars like to control the tempo and will attempt to do that again against the athletic Vikings. Anticipate Croatan to come out motivated as it tries to kick off conference play with a win, but also because the Cougars lost 36-20 last year to White Oak.

But the Vikings’ defense has played well and the offensive duo of Aleni Mageo and quarterback Damarius Hester continues to lead the way for White Oak. Croatan will look to make other Vikings make plays, but Mageo and Hester will find running room against the Cougars, who allow 31 points per game.

Simco continues to surge for Richlands

Richlands sophomore quarterback Caleb Simco continues to grow into his role, and that was evident in a 43-23 loss to Princeton on Sept. 16 when he passed for 197 yards with a touchdown as the Wildcats gave the Bulldogs a scare.

Simco and the Wildcats (2-3) had early-season issues of holding onto the ball, but with time, they have progressed, scoring 50 points combined in the past two games. They had only 17 in the first three.

That improvement will be tested against Swansboro (1-4), which limited athletic White Oak to 16 points, but Simco has an opportunity in the Coastal Conference opener for both teams.

The Richlands-Swansboro game has the potential to be high-scoring or low-scoring, depending on weather. Look for the latter.

WEEK 6 STANDOUTS:The area's best players in Week 6

BIG VICTORY:What first win meant to Northside

Lejeune comes up just short

Lejeune visits Jones Senior in a Coastal Plains 1-A Conference opener that features two 0-5 teams.

Somebody has to win.

Could it be the Devilpups, whose last win came on Sept. 27, 2019, via forfeit, and hasn’t won on the field since a 62-0 win over the Trojans on Aug. 23, 2019? Could Lejeune snap a 27-game on-the-field skid?

Expect this game to come down to the wire. Lejeune and Jones Senior have three commons foes. Lakewood defeated Lejeune 64-0 and Jones Senior 40-7: North Duplin defeated the Devilpups 56-20 and the Trojans 35-14 and East Columbus defeated Lejeune 55-14 and Jones Senior 63-7.

If the Devilpups can make enough stops, they have a chance to win, especially with quarterback Connor Shea passing as well as he is. But the Trojans may have just enough to sneak past this one.

Southwest, Northside face tough teams

Southwest visits Kinston in East Central 2-A Conference action and Northside hosts J.H. Rose in a Big Carolina 3-A/4-A Conference game.

Look for the Stallions (1-4, 1-1) to carry on the momentum they earned in last week’s 32-8 win over North Lenoir by hanging in tough with the Vikings (4-2, 1-1) before Kinston pulls away in the second half.

Northside (1-4, 1-1) was within striking distance at D.H. Conley last week before running out of steam. The Monarchs, athletically, can hang with J.H. Rose (5-1, 2-0) this week, but expect the Rampants to pull away toward the end.

Chris Miller can be contacted via email at chris.miller@jdnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @jdnsports.

Comments / 0

 

#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
The Daily News

