kingwood.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter is Bursting at the Seams
Montgomery County Animal Shelter is Bursting at the Seams. A message from MCAS staff- American shelters are in crisis mode! The Montgomery County Animal Shelter is not alone in our need for help from our community! To date we have over 500 animals in our facility:. 305 Adult Dogs. 99...
fox26houston.com
BARC spays 1-year-old dog, only to euthanize her the next day
HOUSTON - BARC Houston's animal shelter says it must spay and neuter dogs and cats before putting them up for adoption. But when behavior issues are noted, those animals still don't make it out alive. A 1-year-old German Shepherd mix, Hannah, was spayed on September 1, then euthanized the next...
Conroe residents launch online jewelry store
Dana Mulroney (left) and Hannah Straughan (right) are Conroe residents who are launching Adorn Handcrafted Jewelry on Oct. 1 (Courtesy Hannah Straughan) Adorn Handcrafted Jewelry is an online jewelry store that will launch Oct. 1. Owned by Conroe residents, the store offers premade bracelets that come in packs of three. Bracelets range in sizes from infant to adult so parents can match with their newborn, toddler or teenager. Styles for boys are also available.
Click2Houston.com
There’s beer, gardening and pumpkins at this Fort Bend County beloved nursery; Here’s what you need to know to join in the fall fun
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – There is no place like fall in Fort Bend County. Enjoy an evening of family fun, food, beer and pumpkins this Sunday at Enchanted Gardens as they debut their brand-new pumpkin house at their fall celebration. Gardeners can get tips at the ticket-only event...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Burlington opens a new store in The Woodlands, donates to local school
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Burlington, a major off-price retailer offering favorite brands for the entire family and home, opened a new store at 1420 Lake Woodlands Drive, site of the old Toys ‘R’ Us at Pinecroft Center. This is a relocation of the store that was previously located at 16590 I-45 South in Conroe. For the grand opening, shoppers were greeted with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and some special deals.
Kovasovic's is a must-stop for fresh cuts & sausages!
Kovasovic's Fresh Meat Market provides the Rosenberg, Texas area with the freshest and highest quality meat.
Click2Houston.com
Assisted living facility owner charged with operating an unlicensed boarding home
The owner of an unlicensed assisted living facility in west Houston has been charged with operating an unlicensed boarding house, which is a misdemeanor offense. The facility in question is Graystone Life Care located in the 1300 block of Riverview Circle. The owner, Bob Strange, was defiant about KPRC2′s news...
Auction house relocates from Sawyer Yards, plans moving sale with more than 5,000 items
The venue is run by David Lewis (left) and Ernest Maese, a pair of art collectors who founded the enterprise in the mid-1980s. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) With plans to debut at its new Spring Branch location Oct. 9, the Lewis & Maese Auction Co. will host a moving sale Oct. 8 at its former location in Sawyer Yards, 1505 Sawyer St., Houston, to clear out more than 5,000 items.
IN THIS ARTICLE
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: October 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in October 2022. This month brings a bounty of fall festival fun, with the return of the Greek Festival, cultural celebrations, Ren Fest, Halloween, Día de Muertos, and much more.
houstononthecheap.com
Strawberry picking near Houston – 15 farms to pick your own fruits & vegetables
Do you find yourself googling “strawberry picking near me”? Don’t worry we have you covered with this guide that includes strawberry, blueberry and other fruit picking places in and around Houston. When can you pick strawberries in Texas? Strawberry (and other berry) picking in Houston typically starts...
Niko Niko's announces new location coming to The Woodlands
Niko Niko's is anticipating to open within the next year in The Woodlands. (Courtesy Niko Niko's) Houston-based Greek restaurant Niko Niko's announced it will be expanding into The Woodlands in 2023 at 922 Lake Front Circle, The Woodlands. Niko Niko's owner Dimitri Fetokakis said the location plans to be open...
fox26houston.com
Houston doctor first in the country to offer new cataracts procedure
HOUSTON - Cataracts are something that will affect each and every one of us as we age. It's basically sun damage to the eyes. A woman from Missouri City is one of the first patients to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology for cataracts. She's in awe of seeing clearly once more.
Clear Lake-area women warn about man asking others for feet pics in public
In some of the incidents, the man claims to be a podiatry student at San Jacinto College and wanted pictures in a specific pose. San Jacinto does not have a podiatry program.
Click2Houston.com
American Cancer Society looking for volunteers to drive cancer patients to treatment
HOUSTON – The American Cancer Society’s Road To Recovery program offers free transportation to those undergoing cancer treatment. The program was suspended during the pandemic, but the organization wants to relaunch. According to Senior Executive Director, Jenny Todd, the American Cancer Society provided 5,700 free rides to 752...
'The whole place is active' | Walk with the dead in Old Town Spring
SPRING, Texas — If you’ve heard of any haunted place in Spring, it’s probably Wunsche Bros. Cafe, most notably that those brothers, Charlie and Del, like to "visit." But Old Town Spring is full of so many more stories and sightings. "It’s been – can’t believe it...
fox26houston.com
13-year-old boy looking for good family to adopt him
HOUSTON - There are more than 5,000 children in foster care in the Houston area, and that number continues to grow each year. Many are teenagers in need of adoptive homes. In this month's Finding Families we're shining the spotlight on Dwayne, or DJ. We met 13-year-old DJ at Cidercade...
How Houston Eats: ABC13's Rita Garcia on pregnancy cravings and missing margaritas
The morning news personality and Houston foodie shares it all.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Go inside this surprising waterfront home on the market in Kingwood for $770K
HOUSTON – Some listings jump out at us -- this one in Kingwood is one of those. The home at 2106 Lost Maples Trail is on the market for $770,000. The house has up to five bedrooms and three full and one half bathrooms. The 3,941 square-foot home sits on a 27,325 square-foot lot.
Click2Houston.com
‘He is a little lion’: Pearland toddler battles rare brain cancer with bravery
PEARLAND, Texas – At just 13 months old, little Kennedy Cloutier from Pearland has overcome so much in his young life. On Aug. 3, 2021, at just nine months old, Kennedy was diagnosed with brain cancer after doctors at Texas Children’s Hospital identified a tumor on his CT scan.
icytales.com
8 Best Thrift Stores in Houston
The best thrift stores in Houston are the place to go if you want to organize or stock your closet. There are many thrift shops in Houston where you can upgrade your outfit without spending a fortune. Houston is a wonderful city! The city is renowned for its diverse culture...
