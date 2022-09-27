ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

kingwood.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter is Bursting at the Seams

Montgomery County Animal Shelter is Bursting at the Seams. A message from MCAS staff- American shelters are in crisis mode! The Montgomery County Animal Shelter is not alone in our need for help from our community! To date we have over 500 animals in our facility:. 305 Adult Dogs. 99...
CONROE, TX
fox26houston.com

BARC spays 1-year-old dog, only to euthanize her the next day

HOUSTON - BARC Houston's animal shelter says it must spay and neuter dogs and cats before putting them up for adoption. But when behavior issues are noted, those animals still don't make it out alive. A 1-year-old German Shepherd mix, Hannah, was spayed on September 1, then euthanized the next...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe residents launch online jewelry store

Dana Mulroney (left) and Hannah Straughan (right) are Conroe residents who are launching Adorn Handcrafted Jewelry on Oct. 1 (Courtesy Hannah Straughan) Adorn Handcrafted Jewelry is an online jewelry store that will launch Oct. 1. Owned by Conroe residents, the store offers premade bracelets that come in packs of three. Bracelets range in sizes from infant to adult so parents can match with their newborn, toddler or teenager. Styles for boys are also available.
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Burlington opens a new store in The Woodlands, donates to local school

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Burlington, a major off-price retailer offering favorite brands for the entire family and home, opened a new store at 1420 Lake Woodlands Drive, site of the old Toys ‘R’ Us at Pinecroft Center. This is a relocation of the store that was previously located at 16590 I-45 South in Conroe. For the grand opening, shoppers were greeted with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and some special deals.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Auction house relocates from Sawyer Yards, plans moving sale with more than 5,000 items

The venue is run by David Lewis (left) and Ernest Maese, a pair of art collectors who founded the enterprise in the mid-1980s. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) With plans to debut at its new Spring Branch location Oct. 9, the Lewis & Maese Auction Co. will host a moving sale Oct. 8 at its former location in Sawyer Yards, 1505 Sawyer St., Houston, to clear out more than 5,000 items.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: October 2022

Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in October 2022. This month brings a bounty of fall festival fun, with the return of the Greek Festival, cultural celebrations, Ren Fest, Halloween, Día de Muertos, and much more.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston doctor first in the country to offer new cataracts procedure

HOUSTON - Cataracts are something that will affect each and every one of us as we age. It's basically sun damage to the eyes. A woman from Missouri City is one of the first patients to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology for cataracts. She's in awe of seeing clearly once more.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

13-year-old boy looking for good family to adopt him

HOUSTON - There are more than 5,000 children in foster care in the Houston area, and that number continues to grow each year. Many are teenagers in need of adoptive homes. In this month's Finding Families we're shining the spotlight on Dwayne, or DJ. We met 13-year-old DJ at Cidercade...
HOUSTON, TX
icytales.com

8 Best Thrift Stores in Houston

The best thrift stores in Houston are the place to go if you want to organize or stock your closet. There are many thrift shops in Houston where you can upgrade your outfit without spending a fortune. Houston is a wonderful city! The city is renowned for its diverse culture...
HOUSTON, TX

