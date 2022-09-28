ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Spartanburg County targets homelessness with $2.1M federal HOME-ARPA funds

Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0n4H_0iCttMNh00

Spartanburg County is planning to spend $2.1 million in federal grant money to address homelessness and a lack of shelter space.

County Council on Monday approved the HOME-American Rescue Plan Grant Allocation Plan that was presented by Kathy Rivers, director of Community Development.

Rivers told County Council that an online survey completed in June resulted in 21 responses, including those from homeless services providers, affordable housing developers, domestic violence advocacy groups and veterans groups.

A lack of affordable housing was cited as the greatest need, according to the responses.

One responder, Spartanburg Interfaith Hospitality Network (SPIHN), provided this feedback: "Unmet needs: Safe places for homeless people to sleep. Much more robust and experienced case management services. Critical need for mental health and counseling support. Critical need for addiction detox services.

"Affordable transitional housing," the responder added. "Permanent supportive housing. Experienced case managers with mental health backgrounds are desperately needed. Operations funding for shelter programs and supportive services is also needed. "

Rivers said her plan recommends spending $1.3 million to build seven affordable rental housing units. Another $500,000 was allocated for support services and $318,366 for administration and planning.

Councilwoman Jessica Coker said she wanted some of the $1.3 million for rental housing to be transferred to education, which falls under support services. The rest of the council agreed, and Rivers said she would move $250,000 of that money toward education/counseling.

Where to find help in Spartanburg Where to help those in need and where to find help in Spartanburg County

Federal HUD funds come to SpartanburgSpartanburg County Council OKs plan to spend $904k in federal HUD funds

Black people experiencing the most homelessness

According to the 2020 Upstate Continuum of Care Point-In-Time count tally included in Rivers' plan, 277 people were identified as homeless in the county, yet there was an inventory of only 188 units and beds.

"Males are much more likely to be homeless than females," Rivers' grant allocation plan states. "The majority of persons were reported as single-person households; about 20 percent were adults with children.

"Black or African American residents are the largest demographic of people experiencing homelessness. Over 54 percent of people experiencing homelessness are Black or African American. Eighteen veterans were identified as homeless during the count. One hundred fifty-four households were in emergency shelters, 12 were in transitional housing and 35 unsheltered. Lastly, 58 homeless persons were survivors or were fleeing domestic violence."

According to the same 2020 homeless count, 201 people in the city of Spartanburg were experiencing homelessness. The true number is likely three to four times higher than that, city officials stated.

Among support services, the plan states there is "a critical need for mental health and counseling support.

"Experienced case managers with mental health backgrounds are desperately needed," the plan states. "Operations funding for shelter programs and supportive services is also needed."

Watch this:5 key things to know before renting in Spartanburg County

Rising rent costs in Spartanburg Rent costs rising in Spartanburg, along with demand, despite 'affordable' housing developments

Rivers said the HOME-ARP funds are separate from the allocations to the city and county under the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 American Rescue Plan package signed into law last year by President Biden.

South Carolina was allocated $65.1 billion to distribute to counties and cities. Spartanburg County's allocation is $62.1 million, and the City of Spartanburg received $16.5 million.

The city and county have held public input meetings, but no decisions on how to spend those funds have been made yet.

Contact Bob Montgomery at bob.montgomery@shj.com. Please support our coverage of Spartanburg County with a digital subscription.

Comments / 4

Annah
3d ago

It’s about time to help them , most are veterans. Disoriented , PTSD, sickly , don’t know how to apply for their funds and stamps, they need help ,!

Reply(1)
6
Dorinda Simmons
3d ago

It’s about time!!!!! Why did they hold on to the money??? We’re they making money off that money????! I don’t trust our politicians, I think they All are just as bad as the crooks!!!!

Reply
2
Related
FOX Carolina

Upstate facilities offering shelter ahead of Ian impact

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Miracle Hill Ministries are offering several facilities throughout the Upstate for people to go to for extreme weather shelter. The shelters will be open from 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 until 10 a.m. on Saturday. Individuals will have access to bathrooms, hot beverages, meals, mats, and blankets.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Society
Spartanburg County, SC
Government
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Government
Spartanburg County, SC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Persons#Homelessness#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#County Council#Community Development
FOX Carolina

Rabid animals confirmed in 3 Upstate counties

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that three animals tested positive for rabies in Anderson, Greenville and Pickens County. According to DHEC, the animals were submitted to the Public Health Lab for rabies testing on Monday, September 26 and the...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

2 schools without power in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two schools are without power Thursday in Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg School District 5 said Byrnes Freshman Academy and Duncan Elementary are currently without power. The Spartanburg County Fire said the outage was caused by power lines being down by Duncan Elementary. Duncan Fire Department, Reidville Fire Department and Duncan […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
GREENVILLE, SC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Outdoors: Negotiations Ongoing for Saluda Grade Rail Trail

Conserving Carolina is working with two other nonprofits, Upstate Forever and PAL (Play, Advocate, Live Well), to purchase the Saluda Grade rail corridor for a rail trail project. Like the Virginia Creeper Trail in Virginia and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in South Carolina, the 31-mile Saluda Grade Rail Trail would spur economic growth for the communities along its length and provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors and locals. “Similar rail trails have spurred new businesses including restaurants, hotels and bicycle shops,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director for programs with Conserving Carolina. “A study conducted by Clemson University last year estimated the direct economic impact of the proposed Saluda Grade Trail at $27 to $30 million and that it would support 282 to 313 jobs.”
SALUDA, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
FOX Carolina

Two Spartanburg County schools without power, district says

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County District Five said Byrnes Freshman Academy and Duncan Elementary lost power Thursday afternoon. The district said the power outage was caused by a blown transformer. The district said Byrnes Freshman Academy is dismissing classes now. Car rider parents are asked to come to...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

City of Laurens hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new municipal complex

The City of Laurens celebrated on Tuesday with a groundbreaking ceremony for the new municipal complex, located at 250 W. Laurens Street. Police Chief Keith Grounsell and members of the Laurens Police were joined by Mayor Nathan Senn and Cisson Construction’s Danny Cisson for the ceremony. The building holds...
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville business needs paid helpers to assist with Florida clean-up

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville emergency response clean-up business called 3R, Inc. says they’re in need of employees to assist with cleaning up damage in Florida from Hurricane Ian. They say they need 30 employees such as technicians, forklift drivers, truck drivers, heavy equipment operators, and general...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Manufacturing company operations to bring new jobs to Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Winar Connection, a manufacturer of custom cable products, announced plans to establish operations in Spartanburg County and create 50 new jobs. The company’s $5 million investment will be located at 2525 Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. The new facility will accommodate additional production capacity and growth...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

3K+
Followers
634
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spartanburg, SC from the Spartanburg Herald-Journal at GoUpstate.com.

 http://goupstate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy