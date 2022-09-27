Read full article on original website
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Reports of shooting in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to reports of a shooting at Montana and La Luna St. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART...
Officers responding to shooting in central El Paso
UPDATE: At least two people are currently in custody. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers are responding to a shooting at the 3300 block of Montana. At least one person was transported to a local hospital. This story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, […]
KVIA
Routine lab work leads to leukemia diagnosis for El Paso boy
EL PASO, Texas -- A mother advocated on behalf of her son and unknowingly helped uncover a potentially lethal disease lurking out of sight. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. ABC-7 is profiling an El Paso family who endured treatment. Maria Gonzalez was concerned about her son, Frank. She thought...
New fee schedule begins at El Paso County parks starting Oct. 1
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department will implement a new fee schedule. The fee schedule was adopted on June 28, by the El Paso County Commissioners Court. Along with the new fee schedule, all county parks will begin their winter hours from 6 a.m. to […]
El Paso’s 40th postmaster sworn in, will oversee more than 800 employees
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso has a new postmaster. Cindi “CJ” Tabbot was sworn in Friday, Sept. 30 as El Paso’s 40th postmaster. Tabbot oversees delivery and retail operations at 13 stations and branches, along with two detached finance units. The El Paso Post Office team has 843 employees, serving a population of […]
El Paso’s Famous 3D Balloon Mural Series Grows To #11 With ‘Love’
Local artist Tino Ortega is spreading 'Love' with the latest addition of his 3D balloon mural series across El Paso. El Paso muralist Tino Otega is back with a new 3D balloon mural in East El Paso off Geronimo. So far, Ortega has created eleven murals, including his latest Love-themed 3D Balloon mural (minus one short-lived mural near the convention center in downtown El Paso).
Celebrate Fall At Nopal Nation’s First-Ever Fall Fest At Outlet Shoppes at El Paso
Fall has arrived which means the return of Fall festivals in the borderland!. If outdoor Fall festivals are your thing then Nopal Nations' first-ever Fall Fest is where you need to be. Every weekend in October Nopal Nation Patio Grill will be hosting a family-friendly Fall Fest. Nopal Nation is...
El Paso teen charged for allegedly murdering and burning missing man
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged due to his alleged involvement in the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. A multi-agency investigation involving the EPPD, the U.S. Army CID, and FBI El Paso has announced 18-year-old Michael Leyva has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement […]
Little Flower Catholic Church’s yearly Bazaar and special Santa Teresita ceremony
EL PASO, Texas - Little Flower Catholic Church is putting on its yearly Bazaar- a market with vendors, entertainment, and more. Things will be a little bit different this year as it will be a three-day event- Friday through Sunday- and will even include a rodeo on Friday. Admission is free for the weekend but The post Little Flower Catholic Church’s yearly Bazaar and special Santa Teresita ceremony appeared first on KVIA.
New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
KVIA
El Paso man travels to Orlando in response to Hurricane Ian
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man is making the journey from his home in Texas to Orlando, Florida as a volunteer for the American Red Cross. Humberto “Beto” Flores left El Paso on Tuesday with an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) to help people affected by Hurricane Ian.
Family Friendly Trunk-or-Treat Events Happening Across El Paso This Month
The countdown is on until Halloween! However, Halloween has already begun for some people in my neighborhood because some of my neighbors have already started decorating their homes already and honestly, I’m not mad about it. Halloween is a fun time for kids because not only do they get...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for October 1
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
daystech.org
Monkey Rock entertainment center to open at Sunland Park Mall
A brand new household pleasant leisure middle, Monkey Rock, is scheduled to open Oct. 14 at Sunland Park Mall. The website for the center says it is going to have 10 lanes of bowling, digital actuality video games together with golf, a mountain climbing wall, minigolf and an arcade. Families...
Get Ready to Rock at Rocking the Rez Pow Wow This Weekend El Paso
There is something happening this weekend that is quite an interesting event. If you at all have ever been curious about the North American Indian ceremony then mark your calendars and save the date. The 11th annual Rocking the Rez Pow Wow and Skate Jam will make another return to...
Two men arrested, charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of Texas migrant
Two brothers, including a former jail warden, have been charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting a migrant and injuring another in El Paso, Texas. Shotgun shells were found on the side of the road near Sierra Blanca allegedly connected to the incident. KTSM's Shelby Kapp reports.Oct. 1, 2022.
SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police are responding to a SWAT call near Solano and Colorado. Police say it's in relation to a family domestic disturbance. A man has barricaded himself in a home. Police say they are trying to establish communication with the man and encourage him to come out peacefully. This The post SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home appeared first on KVIA.
Missing a Great Man “The Sandman” Who Styled the El Paso Streets
There is a man a ton of El Pasoans miss seeing around on the El Paso streets making art. Unfortunately, the El Paso streets have been a bit dull lately since his passing in 2019. Now that is a huge hint and should be a dead giveaway as to who...
El Paso wants non-stop flights to Mexico
El Paso wants to reestablish direct flights to Mexico, something the business community and City Council members say will boost business and tourism and help families reconnect with loved ones across the border.
