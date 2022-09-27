ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local nonprofits can seek grants from city of Indio, up to $5,000 each

By Eliana Perez, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago

The City of Indio is offering up to $5,000 in funding for local nonprofits under an annual grant program kicking off Saturday.

To be eligible, a nonprofit must state how its projects and programs benefit the city or residents. This could be by enhancing quality of life in Indio, strengthening the local business community or improving the city's "marketing capacity and recognition in the region," an announcement says.

Applications for the Community Grant & Sponsorship Program will be open at Indio.org through October.

Interested nonprofits will have to state how the funds will be used if awarded and who will benefit. Nonprofits must also disclose an annual schedule of events or services in the community when applying.

The Community Grants & Sponsorship Program, which recently underwent city council-approved revisions, annually provides monetary assistance and sponsorships up to $5,000 per recipient.

Total funding this year is set at $150,000, with an additional $25,000 available for in-kind contributions, such as city services or locations for events.

In some cases, the city will provide funding by becoming an event sponsor or buying a table at an event.

Eliana Perez covers the eastern Coachella Valley, including the cities of Indio and Coachella. Reach her at eliana.perez@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Local nonprofits can seek grants from city of Indio, up to $5,000 each

