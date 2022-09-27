ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

bloomingtonian.com

Press release: First Annual Bloomington Paint Out

The following press release was sent to the Bloomingtonian:. WHEN: Saturday, October 8, 2022. RAIN OR SHINE beginning at 9.30!. WHERE: Woodlawn Pavilion in Bryan Park (Next to the swimming pool). HOSTED BY: Arts Alliance of Greater Bloomington. Bloomington Watercolor Society, Upland Plein Air Painters and The Portrait Group and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

R Table at Brew a new dining experience for area

Tyler and Linsy Reynolds plan on opening R Table at Brew at 408 Main Street in Jasper on Thursday, October 6, with a farm-to-table concept bringing customers delicious meals sourced from the best local producers in a great atmosphere. Fans of the downtown restaurant Brew are in for something new...
JASPER, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Press release: Work Begins on Goat Farm Native Prairie; City Accessibility Increases with ADA-compliant Curbs; Hopewell Demolition Materials are Recycled

The City of Bloomington sent the following press release Thursday:. Andrew Krebbs, Communications Director, Office of the Mayor. Work Begins on Goat Farm Native Prairie; City Accessibility Increases with ADA-compliant Curbs; Hopewell Demolition Materials are Recycled. Bloomington, Ind. – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Dog park project canned at historic Terre Haute park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may remember earlier this summer, we told you about some plans to build a dog park in Collett Park in Terre Haute. News 10 has learned the project has been canned. Originally, the Terre Haute Parks Department planned to replace some horse-shoe toss areas...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

Bloomington theater hosting screening of Indiana thriller

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The historic Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington is set to host a screening of "So Cold the River" on Friday. The horror thriller, adapted from the New York Times bestselling author Michael Koryta's novel, was filmed in southern Indiana at the West Baden Springs Hotel. Bloomington's own...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone "feel special," according to a post from the restaurant's Facebook page.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

Hear Chilling Tales by Candlelight While Inside of a Haunted Indiana Mansion

There's just something about ghost stories told by candlelight. Located in Indianapolis is the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. This site is home to the mansion that once housed President Benjamin Harrison. In 1874 before he became President, Benjamin Harrison and his wife began construction on the house they would eventually call home. The house is described as a 16-room Italianate style house. It has a brick drive and a carriage house on the property as well.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MyWabashValley.com

‘No kid left behind’ all-inclusive park to be built in Knox Co.

KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Across 500-plus acres of parks in Knox County, playground equipment for children with special needs and disabilities is limited. A problem seen by officials and the inspiration of Knox County Parke and Recreation Department's latest five-year plan. The solution? Building an all-inclusive playground.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis woman claims to find ants in restaurant coffee

INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis teacher got an extra surprise in her coffee last Friday morning. Ants. Angela Covell-Tipton went to the Panera Bread on N. Keystone Avenue in the Glendale Shopping area. She said that first the Panera employee handed her a black coffee, which was the wrong order. She told the employee she ordered cream and sugar and that the employee could just hand her the cream and sugar. The employee allegedly said no to her and that they'd fix it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Seymour Oktoberfest begins this week

SEYMOUR – The 49th Seymour Oktoberfest kicks off on Thursday, September 29th. The event runs through Saturday, October 1. There will be more than 70 food booths and 42 arts and crafts vendors set up from Thursday to Saturday, the Biergarten will be open all three days in the parking lot at Walnut and Second streets.
SEYMOUR, IN
bcdemocrat.com

GUEST OPINION: WWII Brown County soldier explosion’s only fatality

Of all the Brown County Boys that served in World War II, it could be said none spent more time on the front lines than Robert K. Fox. The "front line" in Robert's case was not one that probably would have first come to mind such as Italy, or France, or perhaps any number of the better-known island battle fields of the Pacific. No, Robert's front line was Los Angeles, Calif.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis expands free produce program as part of White House hunger push

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City officials on Wednesday said encouraging healthy eating habits among low-income families will help address a host of public health issues. The city launched phase 2 of its "Good Food for All" program in conjunction with President Joe Biden's Wednesday conference on combating hunger in the United States. Officials said local relief groups will connect the city with up to 1,000 families in need. The families will receive a box containing up to 20 lbs of produce each week for 10 weeks, after which they will receive a card they can use to purchase produce at a discount at local grocery stores or through Instacart.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

