bloomingtonian.com
Press release: First Annual Bloomington Paint Out
The following press release was sent to the Bloomingtonian:. WHEN: Saturday, October 8, 2022. RAIN OR SHINE beginning at 9.30!. WHERE: Woodlawn Pavilion in Bryan Park (Next to the swimming pool). HOSTED BY: Arts Alliance of Greater Bloomington. Bloomington Watercolor Society, Upland Plein Air Painters and The Portrait Group and...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
R Table at Brew a new dining experience for area
Tyler and Linsy Reynolds plan on opening R Table at Brew at 408 Main Street in Jasper on Thursday, October 6, with a farm-to-table concept bringing customers delicious meals sourced from the best local producers in a great atmosphere. Fans of the downtown restaurant Brew are in for something new...
bloomingtonian.com
Press release: Work Begins on Goat Farm Native Prairie; City Accessibility Increases with ADA-compliant Curbs; Hopewell Demolition Materials are Recycled
The City of Bloomington sent the following press release Thursday:. Andrew Krebbs, Communications Director, Office of the Mayor. Work Begins on Goat Farm Native Prairie; City Accessibility Increases with ADA-compliant Curbs; Hopewell Demolition Materials are Recycled. Bloomington, Ind. – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community...
WTHI
Dog park project canned at historic Terre Haute park
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may remember earlier this summer, we told you about some plans to build a dog park in Collett Park in Terre Haute. News 10 has learned the project has been canned. Originally, the Terre Haute Parks Department planned to replace some horse-shoe toss areas...
Bloomington theater hosting screening of Indiana thriller
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The historic Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington is set to host a screening of "So Cold the River" on Friday. The horror thriller, adapted from the New York Times bestselling author Michael Koryta's novel, was filmed in southern Indiana at the West Baden Springs Hotel. Bloomington's own...
WISH-TV
The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Gorgeous Indiana Airbnb is the Perfect Private Getaway to Relax and Enjoy Fall – See Photos
During the months of Fall, it's the perfect time to take a long weekend to enjoy the cooler temperatures, festivals, and Fall foliage. What better way to do that, than an Airbnb? I found the perfect one that is only three hours away from the Tristate area. It's called Peaceful...
Fox 59
Construction crews uncover century old log cabin during demolition in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — While working toward the future of Martinsville, crews downtown found a piece of the past. A more than 100-year-old log cabin was hiding inside of what a majority of people thought was an old brick house. The building in question is on the corner of S...
Hear Chilling Tales by Candlelight While Inside of a Haunted Indiana Mansion
There's just something about ghost stories told by candlelight. Located in Indianapolis is the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. This site is home to the mansion that once housed President Benjamin Harrison. In 1874 before he became President, Benjamin Harrison and his wife began construction on the house they would eventually call home. The house is described as a 16-room Italianate style house. It has a brick drive and a carriage house on the property as well.
MyWabashValley.com
‘No kid left behind’ all-inclusive park to be built in Knox Co.
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Across 500-plus acres of parks in Knox County, playground equipment for children with special needs and disabilities is limited. A problem seen by officials and the inspiration of Knox County Parke and Recreation Department’s latest five-year plan. The solution? Building an all-inclusive playground.
Fox 59
Indianapolis woman claims to find ants in restaurant coffee
INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis teacher got an extra surprise in her coffee last Friday morning. Ants. Angela Covell-Tipton went to the Panera Bread on N. Keystone Avenue in the Glendale Shopping area. She said that first the Panera employee handed her a black coffee, which was the wrong order. She told the employee she ordered cream and sugar and that the employee could just hand her the cream and sugar. The employee allegedly said no to her and that they’d fix it.
wbiw.com
Seymour Oktoberfest begins this week
SEYMOUR – The 49th Seymour Oktoberfest kicks off on Thursday, September 29th. The event runs through Saturday, October 1. There will be more than 70 food booths and 42 arts and crafts vendors set up from Thursday to Saturday, the Biergarten will be open all three days in the parking lot at Walnut and Second streets.
bcdemocrat.com
GUEST OPINION: WWII Brown County soldier explosion’s only fatality
Of all the Brown County Boys that served in World War II, it could be said none spent more time on the front lines than Robert K. Fox. The “front line” in Robert’s case was not one that probably would have first come to mind such as Italy, or France, or perhaps any number of the better-known island battle fields of the Pacific. No, Robert’s front line was Los Angeles, Calif.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis expands free produce program as part of White House hunger push
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City officials on Wednesday said encouraging healthy eating habits among low-income families will help address a host of public health issues. The city launched phase 2 of its “Good Food for All” program in conjunction with President Joe Biden’s Wednesday conference on combating hunger in the United States. Officials said local relief groups will connect the city with up to 1,000 families in need. The families will receive a box containing up to 20 lbs of produce each week for 10 weeks, after which they will receive a card they can use to purchase produce at a discount at local grocery stores or through Instacart.
Butcher shops say people are buying more meat in bulk to combat higher costs
New study shows 33% more Americans are buying in bulk due to inflation. Butcher shops are adapting to the change in consumer habits.
Hurricane Ian forces Indy woman (and former FOX59 reporter) to relocate wedding last minute
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not the wedding one Indianapolis woman had planned to have, but it’s one that’s coming together through the magic of Hoosier hospitality. The plan was for Alexa Green to marry her fiancé Pat in St. Petersburg, Florida this upcoming weekend, but on Monday, she was told Hurricane Ian forced her venue to […]
IndyHumane 'Empty The Shelters' event offering discounted adoptions
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyHumane is taking part in Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event. Discounted adoption fees will be available for dogs and cats from Oct. 1-8. During those days, animals will be available for adoption at the following prices:. Cats: $20. Kittens: $25. Dogs: $50.
wrtv.com
Thrift stores and pawn shops feeling the effects of inflation
INDIANAPOLIS — These days a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to due to inflation. Places like thrift stores are often a place people go if they are trying to save some money. But even thrift stores like the Salvation Army have been seeing a decrease...
WTHI
News 10's Susan Dinkel is a proud mom with her daughters on the homecoming court
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a proud moment for News 10's Susan Dinkel. She missed work Monday because she was attending Terre Haute North Vigo High School's fall homecoming coronation - and she had two good reasons to be there. Both of her daughters, Lilly and Claire, were...
